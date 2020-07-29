Hong Kong reports 118 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 113 that were locally transmitted, as strict new measures including a restriction of gatherings to two people and a ban on restaurant dining, took effect.

The measures, which are the toughest introduced since the outbreak, are to last for at least one week as leader Carrie Lam warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak.

The global financial hub reported 106 new cases on Tuesday. Since late January, about 3,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 24 of whom have died.





(Reporting by Yanni Chow; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Gareth Jones)