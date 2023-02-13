Hong Kong reports outbreak of African swine fever on farm - WOAH

PARIS (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) on a farm near the border with mainland China, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

Samples taken from a local pig farm tested positive for the virus and 45 pigs died because of the outbreak, WOAH said in a report, citing the Hong Kong authorities.

Five pig farms within three kilometres of the farm were inspected and no abnormalities were found. Movement of pigs on these farms were also suspended and samples from pigs will be tested, WOAH said.

No reports of abnormalities from pig farms outside the 3 km zone have been received. Enhanced inspection, surveillance and investigation is continuing, it added.

