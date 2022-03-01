Hong Kong residents brace for citywide lockdown as leader calls for calm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Farah Master
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Carrie Lam
    Carrie Lam
    Chief Executive of Hong Kong (born 1957)

By Farah Master

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong residents braced for a city-wide lockdown, emptying supermarkets and pharmacies on Tuesday, even as leader Carrie Lam called for calm and appealed for the public not to worry over a compulsory mass COVID-19 testing plan.

Mass testing for the city's 7.4 million residents is set to take place over nine days starting in the second half of March, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing an unidentified source.

The news sparked concerns many people will be forced to isolate and families with members testing positive would be separated.

Officials are planning to test people three times over nine days, with the government still deliberating whether a lockdown would be done on a district basis or citywide, the SCMP said.

Exemptions would be made for those who buy food, seek medical treatment and maintain societal operations. Hong Kong's stock market would continue to operate, Sing Tao newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

Lam had previously said she was not considering a city-wide lockdown.

On Tuesday, she appealed to the public "not to fall prey to rumours to avoid unnecessary fears being stirred", saying the supply of food and goods remaining normal.

"There is no need for members of the public to worry, they should stay vigilant and pay attention to the information disseminated by the government so as to avoid being misled by rumours," Lam said in a statement.

Despite her comments, dozens of people queued to enter pharmacies and banks across the city, while many scoured empty shelves in grocery stores to stock up on whatever essentials they could.

Streets and shopping malls in the heart of the city's Central financial district were eerily quiet in what would typically be a busy lunchtime period.

The Chinese ruled city has seen coronavirus infections surge some 34 times to over 34,000 on Monday from just over 100 at the start of February. Deaths are also climbing, with facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries at maximum capacity.

Hong Kong continues to stick to a COVID policy of "dynamic zero", the same as mainland China, which seeks to curb all outbreaks at any cost. The Chinese ruled territory has implemented its most draconian measures since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The rules have exacerbated separation fears among many families, with many fleeing ahead of the mass testing scheme and the build out of tens of thousands of isolation centres.

The former British colony has reported over 205,000 coronavirus infections and 744 deaths in total, however over 400 deaths have been in the past week, with the majority being unvaccinated residents.

Lam, who inspected a mainland Chinese built isolation centre on Monday, said the team had raced against the clock to "create a miracle" in the city's construction industry.

The Tsing Yi facility, located in the northwest of the city, would provide around 3,900 rooms for infected people with mild or no symptoms and others who need to isolate, she said.

(Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Jessie Pang; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong lockdown possible as COVID-19 cases climb

    Hong Kong health authorities are not ruling out instituting another COVID-19 lockdown as cases in the city reach new records and mortuaries hit capacity."We are still discussing, from the perspective of public health, how to make the best use of universal testing. We must reduce the flow of people to a certain extent ... and citizens should not go out," Hong Kong Health Minister Sophia Chan said, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday."We...

  • Ukraine conflict: Disney, Warner, Sony halt release of films in Russia

    The moves come as major corporations cut business links with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Hongkongers panic buy ahead of mass COVID testing

    STORY: Local media reported compulsory COVID testing would start after March 17, sparking concerns many people will be forced to isolate and families with members testing positive would be separated.Officials are planning to test the city's 7.4 million people three times over nine days, with the government recommending that people stay home during the period, Sing Tao newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.Exemptions would be made for those who buy food, seek medical treatment and maintain societal operations. Hong Kong's stock market would continue to operate, the paper added.Lam had previously said she was not considering a city-wide lockdown.

  • Harpster: LGBTQ community asks for accountability, acknowledgement

    In this commentary piece, Nick Harpster looks at a recent Lubbock murder through the eyes of the city's LGBTQ community

  • Ukrainian forces slow Russian advances

    Russian military forces slow their push through Ukraine, as world leaders speak out in a rare UN emergency session.

  • South Shore priests say 'no reason' to suspect hate crimes despite group's claims

    A Boston-based nonprofit says attacks against Catholics were under-reported in the state’s annual report on hate crimes.

  • Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing

    Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam called for calm on Tuesday after residents emptied supermarkets, stocking up on produce ahead of reports of compulsory mass COVID-19 testing and rumours of a city-wide lockdown. Local media reported compulsory COVID testing would start after March 17, sparking concerns many people will be forced to isolate and families with members testing positive would be separated. Lam appealed to the public "not to fall prey to rumours to avoid unnecessary fears being stirred," with the supply of food and goods remaining normal, according to a statement on Tuesday.

  • Zelensky says he has officially applied to make Ukraine a member of the European Union

    "I'm sure it's feasible," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his social-media platforms alongside photos of him signing the documents.

  • Ships linked to Russia face UK port ban amid oil tanker row

    Ships with connections to Russia face having their access restricted to UK ports, the Government has confirmed, amid growing anger over a tanker travelling to a Scottish oil refinery.

  • Vladimir Putin’s oligarchs risk having UK properties seized under new powers

    New powers to make it easier to seize the properties of Vladimir Putin’s oligarchs are to be introduced by the Government this week.

  • Ukraine war: 'Frustrated' Russia could switch to 'more aggressive' tactics, US defense official warns

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed nearly 75% of his assembled combat power into Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday, as "heavy fighting" continues in different parts of the country.

  • TikTok war: How Russia's invasion of Ukraine played to social media's youngest audience

    When Russia invaded Ukraine last week, some of social media's youngest users experienced the conflict from the front lines on TikTok. Videos of people huddling and crying in windowless bomb shelters, explosions blasting through urban settings and missiles streaking across Ukrainian cities took over the app from its usual offerings of fashion, fitness and dance videos. Ukrainian social media influencers uploaded bleak scenes of themselves wrapped in blankets in underground bunkers and army tanks rolling down residential streets, juxtaposed against photos of blooming flowers and laughing friends at restaurants that honored more peaceful memories of their hometowns.

  • Netflix Defies Russian Authorities, Won't Carry Putin Propaganda

    Starting this week, Russia was planning on forcing Netflix to start airing what Politco calls "Kremlin propaganda," creating alarm that the country is manipulating the media to create confusion about its invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Netflix was added to Russia's register of "audiovisual services." This now requires Netflix to broadcast streams of 20 Russian federal television stations, including Channel One, NTV and a channel run by the Russian Orthodox Church, Spas.

  • EU plans to grant Ukrainians right to stay for up to 3 years

    SIRET, Romania (Reuters) -The European Union is preparing to grant Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, senior European officials said on Monday, adding that EU border states would get help to cope with the arrivals. At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said. EU members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have land borders with Ukraine.

  • Chef José Andrés Sets Up World Central Kitchen on Ukraine-Poland Border to Feed Refugees

    "Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack," the World Central Kitchen founder tweeted amid Russian's invasion of the country

  • USFL Original Owners Sue Fox Sports To Block Relaunch Of League

    An organization of owners and executives from the original United States Football League filed suit today in Los Angeles to block Fox Sports’ planned launch of a new version of the legacy league. Fox Sports’ USFL is scheduled to begin play April 16, with all eight teams using the same franchise names, logos and other […]

  • People flee as floods submerge Australian towns

    STORY: Tens of thousands were ordered to evacuate as heavy rains smashed Australia's east coast on Monday (February 28) submerging towns and stranding residents on rooftops. Nine people have been killed since the downpour began last Thursday, and rescue teams were searching on Monday for at least four people reported missing.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said defense personnel would be deployed to flood-hit areas to lead both rescue and recovery operations."Everything is being done, that can be done, to support people right across south east Queensland and indeed in the even more crisis situations that we are now seeing in northern New South Wales. The flood event there is -- they're used to floods just like in Queensland, in northern New South Wales. But the floods we're seeing in Lismore, they have not seen. They have not seen them before and people who are in areas that have never been touched by floods have been overnight and that is a crisis situation."The rising waters caught people by surprise in the New South Wales city of Lismore as its near 30,000 residents were forced to leave their homes immediately."You've lived here all your life. We've lived in this house here for almost 30 years. Never seen anything like this. No, never.""I'm waiting for my parents and my mum, my brother, my dad and two dogs to come out from South Lismore."The Bureau of Meteorology warned the city's Wilsons River could reach around 14.4 meters on Monday afternoon, surpassing the last peak back in 1954.Several regions in Australia have already seen rainfall records for February broken, with some places getting more than a month's or more than a year's rain in one day.

  • ‘It is heartbreaking.’ Ukrainians in Bradenton-Sarasota prepare for influx of refugees

    Somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 Ukrainians live in Southwest Florida, and are served by a number of local organizations.

  • David Crosby’s Advice to Young Artists: “Don’t Become a Musician”

    Crosby aired out his issues with Spotify and the streaming era in a scathing new interview. David Crosby’s Advice to Young Artists: “Don’t Become a Musician” Carys Anderson

  • Should the Celtics feel pressure after recent losses to struggling teams? Boston’s Jaylen Brown says ‘I don’t think so’

    Perhaps if things continue in that direction, but 'pressure' is probably premature.