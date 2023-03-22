Hong Kong Says Borrowing Cost Surge Driven by Demand For Cash

(Bloomberg) -- The surge in the Hong Kong’s interbank funding rates was spurred by demand for the local currency amid market volatility and quarter-end needs, the city’s monetary authority said.

The overnight cost to borrow in the interbank market soared 253 basis points to 4.14% on Tuesday in its biggest gain since Bloomberg started compiling the data in 2006. The one-month gauge increased by 51 basis points, the most since the global financial crisis in 2008. Wednesday’s rates will be published at 11:15 a.m. local time.

The cash squeeze came after Credit Suisse Group AG’s takeover roiled the city’s stock market on Monday, with HSBC Holdings Plc plunging more than 6% amid concern over additional tier 1 bonds. Uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s impending rate decision may be adding to volatility. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the greenback.

“As the US has continued to raise interest rates since March last year, the Hong Kong dollar interbank rates have gradually risen,” the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in an emailed statement late Tuesday, adding that rates were also driven by “market demand for Hong Kong dollar funding.”

“Recently, relevant factors include stock market activities, quarter-end seasonal funding demand and external market volatility,” the statement said.

The one-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate, known as Hibor, has lagged behind the gain in its US counterpart. The difference in yield made shorting the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback profitable, known as the carry trade.

Intervention by the HKMA to stop the currency from depreciating past the weak end of its band has mopped up cash in the banking system. The aggregate balance — the gauge of interbank liquidity, has shrunk by more than 80% since its peak in 2021 to HK$77 billion, the lowest level in almost three years.

Speculation that the Fed will slow the pace of interest-rate increases may be prompting traders to unwind the carry trade, boosting demand for Hong Kong dollars, according to a trader. The local currency touched its highest level against the greenback in a month on Tuesday.

In addition to diminished interbank liquidity, market players including some Chinese institutions were less willing to offer Hong Kong dollar funding, resulting in the higher funding rate, the trader said.

“The Hong Kong dollar market [is] continuing to operate in a smooth and orderly manner,” the HKMA said.

The Hibor rates are published daily and are based on calculations of quotes of 12 to 20 banks selected by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Sixteen of the contributing banks to Hibor had submissions of more than 4% on Tuesday, whereas the highest bid on Monday was 1.7%. HSBC Holdings Plc and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s submissions were 2.8 percentage points higher than the previous day, the biggest increase among banks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

