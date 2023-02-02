Hong Kong says 'hello' to woo back visitors after COVID isolation

2
·2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled on Thursday a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough COVID-19 curbs.

The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign launched with dancers and flashing neon lights in the city's main convention centre beside its famous harbour, with a backdrop carrying the slogan in various languages, including Russian and Spanish.

Lee, speaking in English, said the campaign would show the city was open for tourism and was aimed at boosting business and investment in the Chinese special administrative region.

"Hong Kong is now connected to mainland China and the whole international world, and there will be no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions on experiencing ... enjoying the hustle and bustle of Asia's world city," he added.

Officials from the city's tourism, trade and aviation departments also attended the launch.

Hong Kong was largely sealed off behind closed borders for much of the past three years in a bid to ward off COVID, with mandatory quarantine of up to three weeks for arrivals, as well as intensive testing and screening.

The former British colony closely followed China's zero-COVID policy until the middle of 2022, when it began to gradually unwind its rules.

Hong Kong dropped most of the rest in December, but mask-wearing remains mandatory except during exercise, along with daily rapid antigen testing for students.

There remains a quota system for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong and a COVID test requirement. Three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints with China have remained closed.

In December, China said it would scrap most of its COVID curbs and in January, it reopened its borders to the world, despite a surge in infections.

Many in Hong Kong deplored the COVID rules as threatening the city's competitiveness and standing as an international financial centre, especially after a period of political tension over pro-democracy protests.

"GOOD STORIES"

Lee said Hong Kong would host sports and cultural events and highlight attractions such as the Palace Museum and M+ museum, as well as a revamped Peak Tram with special vouchers.

Upcoming events include the Clockenflap music festival, Hong Kong marathon and the Rubgy Sevens tournament.

Hong Kong celebrities, officials and business executives featured in promotional videos streamed during the ceremony that would be used to promote the city, Lee said.

"We have to let outsiders know that Hong Kong has a unique status, especially when the ‘one country, two systems’ principles will be implemented in Hong Kong for a long time," he added.

Airlines Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines will receive free flight tickets to be distributed to overseas visitors for six months from March 1, officials said.

(Reporting by Farah Master, Jessie Pang, Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

    The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework. The new AI Text Classifier launched Tuesday by OpenAI follows a weeks-long discussion at schools and colleges over fears that ChatGPT’s ability to write just about anything on command could fuel academic dishonesty and hinder learning. The method for detecting AI-written text “is imperfect and it will be wrong sometimes,” said Jan Leike, head of OpenAI's alignment team tasked to make its systems safer.

  • Parents grieve for three-month old baby, a victim of Afghanistan's deadly winter

    Shamila doesn't have a photo of the baby son who died in her arms in freezing temperatures at their home in Kabul this month, but she remembers his face perfectly. Three-month old Amrullah was one of at least 171 people who have died due to the cold weather in Afghanistan in recent weeks, in a bitter freezing snap that has hit just as the country is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis. Amrullah's father, Nek Mohammad, 40, lost his income a few months ago when health problems stopped his work as a labourer.

  • I was in chronic pain from arthritis until I came out at 50. Living authentically had a dramatic impact on my physical and mental health.

    Kim Kelly Stamp dealt with depression while she was married to her husband. She says that coming out as gay saved her life and improved her health.

  • Hong Kong Ban of CBD Products Goes Into Effect

    Hong Kong officially banned CBD products after a new law went into effect on Wednesday. Authorities justified the ban by arguing that it is difficult to separate CBD from THC, the high-inducing component of marijuana. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

  • Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady’s Emotional Retirement Video

    Gisele Bündchen is supporting her ex-husband, Tom Brady! The 45-year-old quarterback shared an emotional video announcing he's retiring from football for good this time. The model, who divorced the athlete in October, commented on his post , 'Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.'

  • Baldwin charged for 'reckless acts' leading to 'Rust' shooting

    (Reuters) -Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday for showing a "reckless" disregard for safety that led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021, according to court documents. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed charges following months of speculation as to whether she had evidence that Baldwin acted with criminal negligence when a revolver with which he was rehearsing fired a live round that killed Hutchins. Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

  • US opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

    The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d’affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.

  • Feds Sanction Bitcoin, Ethereum Addresses Linked to Russian Arms Dealer

    The Office of Foreign Assets Control today sanctioned crypto wallets used by the son of a Russian arms dealer.

  • Spurs’ Gregg Popovich explains why he loves watching Jeremy Sochan

    The Spurs coach is reminded of Manu Ginobili in some aspects of the game when he watched Sochan play this season.

  • Human Rights Watch accuses Ukraine of using banned antipersonnel mines, human rights defenders and Ombudsman react

    The international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch has accused the Ukrainian military of using banned antipersonnel mines in and around the Izyum region of Kharkiv Oblast while the area was under occupation by Russian troops.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • A letter from George Santos: 'I am recusing myself from committees. Also, I am Batman.'

    Hi everyone, it’s me, Republican Rep. George Santos of New York. You might remember me from my starring role in the hit NBC television show 'Frasier.'

  • U.S. investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector, report shows

    U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid growing scrutiny of U.S. investments in AI, Quantum and semiconductors, as the Biden administration prepares to unveil new restrictions on U.S. funding of Chinese tech companies.

  • Russia is aiming for $200 billion of trade with China as it backs 'no limits' partnership with Beijing

    Russia's trade with China hit an all-time record in 2022, and the nations are set to top that this year.

  • Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales

    The ancient Egyptians employed a host of exotic ingredients - some apparently imported from as far away as Southeast Asia - to mummify their dead, as revealed by a new analysis of containers unearthed at an embalming workshop more than 2,500 years old. Researchers on Wednesday unwrapped the results of biochemical examinations of 31 ceramic vessels that once held embalming substances at the archaeologically-rich Saqqara site near Cairo, deciphering the chemistry of the mummification practice used for millennia to prepare Egypt's dead for the afterlife. The ancient Egyptians viewed preservation of the body after death as crucial to secure a worthy existence in the afterlife.

  • Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq's dollar flow, causing pain

    For months, the United States has restricted Iraq’s access to its own dollars, trying to stamp out what Iraqi officials describe as rampant money laundering that benefits Iran and Syria. Iraq is now feeling the crunch, with a drop in the value of its currency and public anger blowing back against the prime minister. The dinar’s deterioration comes even though Iraq’s foreign currency reserves are at an all-time high of around $100 billion, pumped up by spiking global oil prices that have brought increasing revenues to the petroleum-rich nation.

  • Frontier introduces new summer pass, offering nearly unlimited flights for $399

    Frontier announced the new summer pass while introducing new nonstop service between several cities and Puerto Rico.

  • Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China

    PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to "robust" plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans to open a new 737 MAX assembly line in Boeing's Everett, Washington, plant represented a "down-payment on higher production," Calhoun said "yes," but did not give estimates beyond Boeing's existing target for 50 jets a month from its current 31 MAX production rate. Blinken is planning a Feb. 5-6 trip to China, the White House has said.

  • Taiwan's Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday welcomed the former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who had warned the island could face an invasion from China this decade, as the mainland ramps up pressure on the self-governing island. Retired Adm. Phil Davidson, along with a group including colleagues from the U.S. think tank the National Bureau of Asian Research, arrived Monday in the capital Taipei following a string of delegate visits to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, since tensions with the mainland spiked in August with the visit of then-U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Can the Pro Bowl be fixed? Eli Manning believes new version will stick

    Eli Manning joined Sports Seriously and explained why the new version of the Pro Bowl is worth a watch.