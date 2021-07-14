Hong Kong says no personal data shared in vaccine deal with Fosun

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's agreement to buy BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory's government said.

Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a template, based on a contract signed with Chinese-run Hong Kong, in talks with two Taiwanese tech firms for the vaccine in which Fosun sought access to Taiwanese medical records.

Those clauses did not end up appearing in the final contract, the sources said.

Fosun is BioNTech SE's sales agent for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Hong Kong's government said in its contract with Fosun there are no clauses which "empower or enable Fosun or any third party to collect, access, or via any means to obtain or use the personal information of vaccinated individuals".

Hong Kong's government has always attached great importance to personal data privacy, and in the city's vaccination programme there are clear and strict guidelines and procedures for the collection and use of personal information, it added.

Fosun has not responded to requests for comment on the clauses in the template sent to Taiwan.

Fosun signed a deal on Sunday with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), Taiwan contract electronics maker Foxconn and the charity of Foxconn's founder Terry Gou for a total of 10 million vaccine doses.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 members of the same Texas family arrested over Capitol riot

    Five members of the same Texas family were arrested Tuesday and accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol through a broken window during the Jan. 6 insurrection.Of note: The charges against Tom Munn, Kristi Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn from Borger are believed to be the first laid against a family unit in more than 500 arrests in connection with the Capitol riot, per the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free I

  • 17 million gallons of sewage discharged into ocean in California

    Officials issued closures for beaches including El Segundo and Grand Avenue Storm Drain after the massive sewage spill.

  • Biden nominates ex-Senator Flake as ambassador to Turkey

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Republican former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey, tapping a political appointee for a critical post as ties between the two NATO allies remains strained. "Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination," Flake said in a statement. Flake served as a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

  • Taiwan can finally access BioNTech jabs in what might be the world’s most complicated vaccine deal

    Two of Taiwan’s largest corporations have intervened to break a monthslong stalemate over the doses.

  • Chick-fil-A is Americans' favorite fast-food chain, a new survey finds - and McDonald's ranked last

    Chick-fil-A came in first place with a score of 83, marking the seventh consecutive year in which it topped the rankings for fast-food chains.

  • De Beers Makes Diamond Buyers Cough Up With Another Price Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- De Beers raised prices for its rough diamonds yet again as the industry’s dramatic recovery this year shows little sign of slowing.The top producer increased prices by about 5% at its July sale taking place this week, with most of the rises focused around higher-quality stones, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The Anglo American Plc unit raised prices at almost every sale this year, helping make up for a c

  • The U.S.-China Tech Conflict Front Line Goes Through Belgium

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic Belgian city of Leuven is known for its centuries-old university and as the headquarters of brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. Less so as the location of a semiconductor research organization that is now the center of both political and industry attention.The Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre, or imec, may be Belgium’s best-kept secret, but it’s in global demand for its work on the future of computer chips, with applications in areas from genome sequencing t

  • Meat Inflation Soars as Pork Shortage and U.S. Grilling Collide

    (Bloomberg) -- An increase in backyard barbecuing collided with a shortage of hogs as U.S. consumer prices for pork jumped in June by the most in 25 years.Pork prices climbed 3.8% from a month earlier while beef gained 4%, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report on Tuesday. The elevated meat prices contributed to the biggest overall surge in U.S. consumer prices since 2008.Food inflation has been on the rise since the coronavirus upended supply chains, with sick workers shutting do

  • Disney's Stock Takes Off And Options Traders Join The Ride

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) raked in $60 million this weekend when it debuted Marvel’s “Black Widow” on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres. The news helped Disney’s stock break up bullishly from a descending trendline it had been trading under since March 10, two days after reaching an all-time high of $203.02. On Monday morning, it looked as though Disney was headed toward its next resistance level near the $182 and was the stock printing another green bullish candle. On Thursday and

  • U.S. oil mergers surge as energy, share prices recover from pandemic

    U.S. oil and gas mergers surged last quarter with the most $1 billion plus combinations since 2014, according to data released on Monday, as rising energy and share prices led to larger oilpatch deals. Producer are consolidating in U.S. shale as oil and natural gas prices recover from last year's pandemic swoon and this month traded at multi-year highs. Smaller producers also are snapping up unwanted properties in a bet on continued demand for oil and gas while some big oil companies shift their acquisition emphasis to renewables.

  • Taking a Fresh Look at Raytheon Technologies

    A Real Money subscriber recently asked for a technical update on Raytheon Technologies . In the updated daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see some softness in prices since early June. Trading volume has diminished over the same time period and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has declined to tell us that sellers of RTX are now more aggressive.

  • Exclusive: Universal Hydrogen in zero-carbon plane deals with Icelandair, others

    Universal Hydrogen, a U.S. firm that aims to do for clean fuel what Nespresso did for coffee, is poised to announce preliminary hydrogen deals with airlines including Icelandair as it looks at a possible listing as early as next year. Europe's Airbus has captured attention with a pledge to introduce 100-seat hydrogen-powered airliners by 2035. But founded by former Airbus technology chief Paul Eremenko, Universal Hydrogen aims to speed up the introduction of hydrogen for smaller regional airplanes to 2025 by using fuel cells fed by modular hydrogen capsules to replace their turboprop systems.

  • Oil Down as Delta, OPEC Stand-Off Haunt Market

    Oil prices fell Monday as worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the continued Saudi-UAE standoff in OPEC kept buyers away as the market began a new week. The United States recorded the highest number of Covid cases over the weekend since May as the highly-transmissible Delta variant of the virus became more prevalent. The spread of coronavirus variants and unequal access to vaccines threaten the global economic recovery, finance chiefs of the G-20 large economies warned on Saturday.

  • Musk arrives to court for day two of testimony

    The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers alleges Musk strong-armed the board of directors into using Tesla's assets to rescue SolarCity from potential bankruptcy and never disclosed the dire finances of the solar panel maker.

  • Oil Advances to 33-Month High on Warning About Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest price in more than 2 1/2 years as prospects of an imminent flood of crude exports from Iran and other major producers waned while the International Energy Agency warned of a deepening supply crunch.Futures in New York advanced 1.6% to close at $75.25 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest settlement since October 2018. Crude supplies are set to “tighten significantly” amid a deadlock among members of the OPEC+ alliance, the IEA said in a report. Meanwhile, a stal

  • Drought Pushes U.S. Oat Crop to Lowest in Records Back to 1866

    (Bloomberg) -- As drought conditions bake the upper reaches of the U.S. Plains, American farmers are now expected to harvest their smallest oats crop in records that go back to 1866.Heat and dry weather are sapping yield potential in key growing states. This year’s U.S. harvest is estimated at 41.3 million bushels, the smallest ever, Department of Agriculture data showed Monday. The outlook is down from the agency’s June estimate of about 53 million bushels. The USDA’s downgrade to the oats harv

  • Taiwan tech giants Foxconn and TSMC to buy 10m Covid jabs

    The government has come under intense pressure to speed up its vaccine programme.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rise and Settle at Contract High

    Warm weather is likely to percist

  • Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

    Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisions annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September. “This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world,” RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

  • World’s Recoverable Oil Resources Shrinks By 9%

    A new review published by Rystad energy shows the size of the world’s remaining recoverable oil resources is shrinking, but consumption can align with climate goals