Hong Kong and Shanghai locked in tight race to be 2020's top IPO venue for Chinese issuers

Heightened US-China geopolitical tension has played into the hands of the Hong Kong stock exchange as an increasing number of US-listed Chinese companies seek backstop listings closer to home. Still, the city faces an uphill battle to beat Shanghai Stock Exchange's leadership this year, which has been bolstered by improving valuations and reforms.

Thanks to over US$6 billion-worth of secondary listings by JD.com and NetEase combined so far this year, the Hong Kong stock exchange reclaimed some lost ground in the race to be the top initial public offering market globally, ranking third during the first half, up from fifth at the end of March. The two secondary listings account for 63 per cent of all funds raised in Hong Kong as of mid June.

As the city gradually emerges from the coronavirus shutdown, the last three months stand as the lowest second quarter in terms of deal number since 2016, with just 22 IPOs completed. For the last six months, the Hong Kong stock exchange raised US$11.18 billion from 54 IPOs, up 23 per cent from a year ago in proceeds terms; but the number of deals fell 19 per cent.

There remains a big gap between Hong Kong and the second-ranking Shanghai Stock Exchange, which raised US$13.59 billion from 77 IPOs. The US exchange Nasdaq topped the global ranking, raising US$15.65 billion from 48 IPOs, data from Refinitiv shows.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, bangs a gong as to mark company's listing on the Hong Kong stock market, at JD.com's headquarters in Beijing on June 18. Photo: AFP alt=Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, bangs a gong as to mark company's listing on the Hong Kong stock market, at JD.com's headquarters in Beijing on June 18. Photo: AFP

Despite the collateral benefit that Hong Kong seemingly enjoys from Washington's attempt to decouple Wall Street's links with China, more secondary listings might not be enough to secure the global lead the Hong Kong stock exchange enjoyed during the bulk of the past decade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange is beckoning more IPOs amid Beijing's push for companies to make more use of equity fundraising.

"With reforms enabling loss-making companies to list on Shanghai and Shenzhen, Chinese exchanges will continue to attract a higher number of IPOs. Some Chinese companies can also price their deals at higher valuations than Hong Kong," said Xu Lei, an analyst with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities based in Shanghai.

The new Science and Technology Innovation Board (Star), which waives the requirement that companies are profitable, which the Shanghai main board still insists upon for new issuers, is steadily dimming Hong Kong market's appeal. Among the top three IPOs in Shanghai, both China Resources Microelectronics and robo vacuum cleaner maker Beijing Roborock Tech are Star board debutantes.

However, the mainstays of China's old economy are still heading to the main board, including the jumbo Beijing Shanghai High Speed Railway which raised US$4.4 billion in the first quarter, becoming the world biggest deal so far this year.

Mainland Chinese issuers fuelled over 90 per cent of Hong Kong stock exchange's funds raised during the first half of the year. In a report issued in June, China Renaissance estimated a total of US$53 billion of capital could be raised by Chinese issuers of American depositary receipts seeking a secondary listing in Hong Kong over the next few years. In 2019, all IPO funds raised in Hong Kong totalled US$40 billion.