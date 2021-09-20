Hong Kong shares lead Asia lower; Tokyo and Shanghai closed

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·2 min read

Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with other big markets in Tokyo and Shanghai closed.

Other regional benchmarks also fell after Wall Street wrapped up last week with another decline.

Investors are watching to see whether the Federal Reserve will take any action to address the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers.

Hong Kong property companies and banks lost ground on persisting concerns over the potential for ripple effects from the financial troubles of Chinese developer Evergrande.

The company was expected to miss interest payments, as ratings companies forecast it may default on its debt.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 3.5% to 24,035.30 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.6% to 7,287.90. Markets were closed in mainland China, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia.

The Fed is due to deliver its latest economic and interest rate policy update on Wednesday. The central bank has said higher costs for raw materials and consumer goods are still likely to be temporary as the economy recovers, but analysts worry that higher prices could stick around and dent companies’ bottom lines while also crimping spending.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.37% from 1.38% on Friday.

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Friday, marking a feeble ending to an up-and-down week of trading. The S&P 500 index lost 0.9% to 4,432.99, for its second straight weekly loss.

Roughly 80% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 fell, and every sector except health care was in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 34,584.88, and the Nasdaq fell 0.9% to 15,043.97.

Technology and communications companies were the biggest drags on the market.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies recovered from an early slide, rising 0.2% to 2,236.87.

“Quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of four kinds of options and futures contracts, contributed to market volatility. The phenomenon happens four times a year and forces traders to tie up loose ends in contracts they hold. More than 750 billion single stock options were due to mature Friday, said McKnight.

In other trading on Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 65 cents to $71.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Friday, it gave up 64 cents to $71.97 per barrel.

Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, lost 57 cents to $74.79 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 109.90 Japanese yen from 109.95 yen. The euro fell to $1.1716 from $1.1731.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

    Select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city's leader in the first polls Sunday following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. The Election Committee will select 40 of 90 lawmakers in the city’s legislature during elections in December, as well as elect the Hong Kong leader during polls in March next year. In May, the legislature amended Hong Kong’s electoral laws to ensure that only “patriots” – people who are loyal to China and the semi-autonomous territory – will rule the city.

  • Chiefs’ Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to 8,000 receiving yards

    #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has passed #Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski as the quickest at their position to 8,000 career receiving yards.

  • As leaders reconvene at UN, climate and COVID top the list

    Last year, no leaders came at all. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations' annual high-level gathering — a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic's hardest-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 — and far different, too, from last year's all-virtual version.

  • Asia stocks on the skids, HK hits 11-month low

    Asian shares slid and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for thin conditions, and politics added extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4%, after shedding 2.5% last week, with Australia down 1.5%.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Sink as Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, pummeling Hong Kong developers and adding pressure on Beijing authorities to stop financial contagion from destabilizing the economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year on speculation China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Fears of contagion from China Evergrande Group continued to i

  • Safety flows extend dollar rally ahead of Fed

    The dollar rallied to a month-high in Asia on Monday as looming catastrophe at indebted developer China Evergrande added extra nerves to a cautious mood, with investors bracing for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week. In trade thinned by holidays in Japan, China and South Korea, the euro fell 0.1% to $1.1710, its lowest since late August. The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to a three-week low of $0.7227 while sterling and the kiwi also hit multi-week troughs on the rising greenback.

  • China Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged as much as 19% to their lowest in over 11 years, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week. The company's property management unit dropped over 12%, while its electrics car unit declined 8%. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 14%.

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Lennar, Autozone, FedEx, Nike and Costco Wholesale in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release Sept 20-24, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are probably not much significant for major market movements, but it is adequate to gauge investors’ sentiment.

  • Stocks fall in Hong Kong; most other Asian markets closed

    Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with other big markets in Tokyo and Shanghai closed.

  • Hong Kong holds first elections under new "patriots only" law imposed by Beijing

    Hong Kong's elections to choose the city's Election Committee members opened to a select group of voters on Sunday, under a new "patriots only" system imposed by China's government.Why it matters: All candidates running to be members of the electoral college have been "vetted" by Beijing, per Reuters. They will go on to choose the Asian financial hub's next leader, approved by China's government, and some of its legislature.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses from Friday after the U.S. dollar jumped to a three-week high and the U.S. rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output remained offline in the wake of two hurricanes. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $71.42 a barrel, after declining by 64 cents on Friday. Oil fell with the greenback near a three-week high following a rally on Friday on better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.

  • ETF Weekender: Millions Face Tax Threat. Invesco and State Street Mull Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from one of hottest corners of global markets.In this week’s edition: A new proposal threatens the tax advantage that helped fuel the U.S. ETF industry, two asset managers mull a mega-merger, and passive vehicles lose ground in the stock market. These are the stories you need to read.Tax Threat to MillionsWhat happened: The chair of the Senate Finance Committee has put forward a plan that would

  • Evergrande’s Fateful Week, China Holidays Put Spotlight on Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- The offshore yuan -- the exchange rate for China’s currency trading outside of the country -- is about to become the center of attention in financial markets around the world.The offshore currency is one of the few Chinese assets that trades around the clock, meaning it will come under scrutiny from investors bracing for any fallout from a potential default by China Evergrande Group on Monday. Other options to assess contagion will be limited due to holidays that will close tradin

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    Shop Amazon deals on our favorite sunrise smart alarm as well as an android tablet, rice cooker, mosquito catcher and dog water bottle.

  • Boris Johnson ready to challenge Jeff Bezos on Amazon's low UK tax payments in New York meeting

    Boris Johnson will challenge Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on his company’s low tax payments in the UK as they meet in New York on Monday.

  • King Henry leads Titans' late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30

    Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans found a way to silence Seattle's notorious noise that hadn't been heard for nearly two years. The Titans leaned on their All-Pro star and staged the kind comeback they haven't pulled off in a regular-season game in more than a decade. “I don’t think anyone expected us to come here and get a ‘W,’” Henry said.

  • Zuerlein makes 56-yarder on last play, Cowboys beat Chargers

    Throughout his rehab from a broken ankle last season, Dak Prescott thought about what it would feel like to be on the field again and lead the Dallas Cowboys on a game-winning drive. Prescott directed the Cowboys on an 11-play, 49-yard march against the Los Angeles Chargers, culminating in Greg Zuerlein's 56-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-17 victory on Sunday. “I mean, that’s what you do it for, for the ball in your hands for a chance to go win,” said Prescott, who completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards and an interception.

  • Cogstate Limited's (ASX:CGS) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    Cogstate's (ASX:CGS) stock is up by a considerable 65% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong...

  • Meyer to Jaguars fans: Don't give up on us, hang in there

    In a clear sign of how bad things are in Jacksonville after just two games, coach Urban Meyer opened his postgame news conference by thanking fans “for being there” Sunday. The Jaguars managed just 189 yards in a 23-13 loss to Denver, the franchise’s 17th straight loss. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence completed 14 of 33 passes for 118 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.