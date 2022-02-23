Hong Kong to Spend $6 Billion to Fight Worsening Covid Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will boost support for consumers and the unemployed and allocate more than HKD$47 billion ($6 billion) to fight an escalating Covid outbreak that’s taking a toll on the economy.

The government will give HK$10,000 in spending vouchers to eligible residents and separate handouts for those who’ve lost their jobs, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in his budget speech on Wednesday. HK$47.5 billion will be provided for compulsory universal testing, vaccines, and other virus control expenses, while another HK$20 billion has been earmarked for “other potential anti-epidemic” needs, he said.

“Fighting the epidemic is our overriding mission at present,” Chan said. “The government will mobilize all available manpower and resources to contain and stabilize the epidemic.”

The economy is being battered by an omicron virus outbreak that’s caught officials off guard. With preliminary cases topping 9,000 a day, the government has banned travel from several countries, closed schools and restricted dining-in at restaurants. Stricter measures could be on the cards, including a possible city-wide lockdown, which would be unprecedented, causing further damage to businesses and jobs.

Economic growth will slow to 2%-3.5% this year from 6.4% in 2021, Chan said. The economy rebounded last year after two previous years of contraction.

While Hong Kong’s unemployment rate of 3.9% and per-capita income of $49,000 look good “these figures do not allow us to see clearly many issues, such as unbalanced economic development and that many young people cannot fulfill their aspirations,” Chan said. The speech was delivered by video rather than in the usual Legislative Council because of the Covid outbreak, with the webcast temporarily disrupted due to technical issues.

Budget Deficit

Chan is seen as a likely contender to succeed Carrie Lam as Hong Kong’s leader when elections for the chief executive role are scheduled to take place in May. Noting this year’s 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, he said this marks a “new historical starting point for Hong Kong, and a new milestone towards governance and prosperity.”

The additional spending measures this year will mean the government’s budget will have a deficit in the coming fiscal year beginning April 1, although Chan didn’t disclose how big it will be. For the current fiscal year, Hong Kong will post a surplus of HK$18.9 billion, he said, compared with the government’s original forecast for a deficit of HK101.6 billion. The surprise outcome was largely because of higher-than-expected revenue as a result of land sales and profits taxes, Chan said.

Bloomberg Economics estimates the budget deficit for the coming fiscal year will amount to HK$91.4 billion, or about 3% of gross domestic product. If Hong Kong can overcome the current Covid outbreak and get its economy back on track, the government could post a surplus in the year after that, as Chan predicted, Bloomberg Economics’s Eric Zhu said.

“Still, the big question is how Hong Kong will choose its Covid policy in the medium to long term, which will have important implications for its recovery,” said Zhu.

Read More: H.K. REACT: Budget Stimulus Offers Relief, Won’t Rescue Economy

Lam on Tuesday set out a broad plan on how Hong Kong plans to tackle the omicron wave, which has claimed the lives of 145 people, mostly unvaccinated seniors, and infected 53,943 people -- four times the number of cases seen in the previous waves of the pandemic.

The plan includes compulsory testing the city’s 7.5 million residents three times in March, commandeering 20,000 hotels room for community isolation, and constructing field hospitals and more isolation facilities to provide an additional 30,000 rooms. The government has agreed to pay for the hotel rooms for three months on the basis of 100% occupancy, Lam said.

The spending allocated in the budget includes the following:

The Food and Health Bureau will receive HK$22 billion to carry out testing work, procure rapid antigen test kits, and other services

Department of Health will get HK$6 billion to buy more booster doses

Funding of HK$7 billion will go to other departments as needed, and HK$500 million over two years will be allocated for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to enhance public hygiene

Anti-Epidemic Fund to receive a further injection of HK$12 billion to construct isolation centers and other facilities

Adding to the economy’s woes are likely higher borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Hong Kong will be forced to hike interest rates along with the Federal Reserve since the city’s currency is tied to the U.S. dollar. Several major banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, have downgraded Hong Kong’s growth outlook for the year. Bloomberg Economics predicts a contraction in gross domestic product this quarter.

While the previous rounds of spending vouchers have had “visible effects in supporting services performance,” economic growth will still be affected by the worsening virus outbreak, said IHS Markit economics associate director Jingyi Pan. IHS’s purchasing managers index for Hong Kong showed the private sector fell into contraction at the start of this year, and the firm had recently downgraded the city’s growth forecast to 2.3% for this year, she said.

(Updates with additional details.)

