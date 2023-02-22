Hong Kong Stocks Flirt With Correction as Growth Headwinds Rise

Selina Xu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index wavered near correction levels Wednesday as growing geopolitical concerns and doubts over the strength of China’s economy spurred a rethink on the market’s outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Index advanced as much as 0.5%, erasing an earlier loss that took the gauge’s drop since a Jan. 27 peak to over 10%. A sharp three-month surge in the measure has started to reverse in February as investors sought more evidence that the economy’s recovery is on sure footing. Tech and property shares have led the latest decline.

Investors are now debating whether China’s reopening rally can resume after the pullback. Key focus is on the National People’s Congress in March, where the cabinet is expected to unveil a new growth target after the economy expanded just 3% last year, among the slowest paces in half a century. There are also concerns about renewed competition among Chinese e-commerce giants, which may eat into corporate margins just as a years-long crackdown nears an end.

READ: China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars (2)

“It’s reasonable for the market to consolidate after the strong rally from October, and news of stepped-up competitive intensity in e-commerce provides a reason to take profit,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Investors will probably gain better visibility on the recovery, and hopefully confidence, as we go into the earnings season this week.”

READ: China Tech Faces Uphill Battle to Revive Rally: Earnings Watch

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which fell into a correction earlier this month, trimmed losses to around 0.2%. A gauge of Chinese tech shares trading in the city also erased a bulk of its 2.1% slump.

On the mainland, the CSI 300 benchmark slid as much as 0.9%.

Hong Kong shares may move following the city government’s budget release later in the day, with expectations for another round of consumption vouchers and higher taxes for football betting and cigarettes.

The current earnings season is also being scrutinized for business impact from China’s Covid Zero exit. Figures on retail sales and industrial production for the first two months of 2023 are due mid-March, with data so far showing a mixed picture amid tepid sales of cars and homes.

--With assistance from Ishika Mookerjee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Track Wall Street Lower on Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell Wednesday after the S&P 500 tumbled by the most in two months and Treasury yields rose sharply as investors priced in higher interest rates. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact W

  • NZ cenbank hikes 50bps, flags more to come as inflation 'too high'; kiwi gains

    New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 4.75% on Wednesday, and said it expects to keep tightening further as inflation remains too high, a hawkish signal that sent the local dollar surging. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it was too early to assess the policy implications of the recent devastating cyclone and floods in the country's North Island, and expects to look past the short-term price pressures stemming from the "extreme weather events". The RBNZ continues to expect the cash rate to peak at 5.5% in 2023, according to the monetary policy statement (MPS) accompanying the rate decision.

  • BOJ board member calls for keeping ultra-easy policy for now

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) must maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for now to allow time to see whether the recent rise in inflation will be accompanied by higher wages, its board member Naoki Tamura said on Wednesday. A former commercial banker, Tamura repeated his view that the BOJ must at some point conduct a comprehensive assessment of its monetary policy framework by weighing the benefits of costs of current ultra-loose policy. He also warned that Japan's inflation could overshoot initial forecasts, with services prices perking up and a growing number of companies passing on rising raw material costs to households.

  • Canada Inflation Slows to 5.9%, Leaving Room for Rate Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian consumer price pressures eased in January, leaving the Bank of Canada some room to hold interest rates at current levels next month even after a blockbuster jobs report.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin

  • Gold Miner Amman Is Considering $1 Billion Indonesian IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Amman Mineral Internasional, which owns the second-largest copper and gold mine in Indonesia, is considering an initial public offering in Jakarta that could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s La

  • New Zealand Raises Rate by Half-Point, Still Sees 5.5% Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point, slowing its pace of tightening, but signaled further hikes will be needed to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuk

  • Asia equities fall on fear of hawkish central bank hikes

    Asian share markets followed Wall Street into the red on Wednesday as surprising strength in global surveys of services stoked fears that central banks would have to lift interest rates yet further and keep them up for longer. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.97%, after Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year on Tuesday, with an unexpectedly strong reading of S&P Global's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) showing the U.S. economy was not cooling yet. "The flow of economic data surprises has continued overnight and this time it was a uniformly stronger than expected performance of the services sector across major developed market economies," National Australia Bank analysts wrote in a client note.

  • Teck’s Mining Breakup Sets the Scene for Copper Takeovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd.’s move to split its metals and coal operations is likely to attract the attention of some of the world’s biggest mining companies as the industry looks to consolidate amid the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week

  • Stocks continue to decline ahead of the closing bell, markets on pace for worst day of 2023

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down a tough Tuesday for the markets following earlier retail earnings releases.

  • Why Paycom Software (PAYC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • JSO: Man shot in face during dispute near Hollybrook Homes Apartments

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man shot in the face during a dispute near the Hollybrook Homes Apartments on 100 King St.

  • Investors Stung by Treasuries Rout Brace for Next Fed Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- A swift reassessment of how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year rocked the bond market once again Tuesday. The problem for those burned by the now weeks-long slump is that an even bigger threat looms: the growing belief that rates will stay elevated even after the Fed’s inflation fight is over.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds o

  • Milwaukee police shot and killed a man who was fleeing with a gun, Chief Norman says

    After running a red light and crashing into another vehicle, Milwaukee police say the man fled with a gun in his hand.

  • China’s Binge on Russian Oil Hits African, South American Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China scoops up more and more discounted Russian oil, producers in Africa and South America are losing out.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineAngola is among

  • Stocks close lower, Home Depot becomes latest retailer to boost employee minimum wage

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at the stock market following Tuesday's closing bell, while also breaking down Home Depot's latest pledge to increase minimum wage for its employees.

  • Man arrested after carjacking victim, forces him to drive to his house

    A man is facing several charges after allegedly carjacking and kidnapping a man at gunpoint at a gas station, according to an arrest report.

  • Investors Fear 2023's Stock Market Bounce Is Over -- But You Shouldn't

    The stock market suffered its worst day of 2023 on Tuesday, with major losses for all three major stock market benchmarks. As we've seen numerous times before, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost the most ground on a percentage basis, but declines for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were also significant. The stock market gets most of the attention from ordinary investors.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Nearly 700 Points, S&P 500 Nears Key Support; Here's What To Do Now

    Stocks fell hard again with the S&P 500 tumbling toward its 50-day line as Treasury yields keep rising. Palo Alto Networks and Coinbase reported after hours. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • Anti-ESG Crusader Takes on Trump, Haley for 2024 GOP Nomination

    (Bloomberg) -- Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s railed against “woke” investing based on environmental, social and governance principles, has launched a battle for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows t

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry