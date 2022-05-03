Hong Kong Stocks Poised for Choppy Start as Market Reopens

Jeanny Yu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks are poised for a volatile open Tuesday, as traders return from the holiday weighing the viability of China’s policy efforts to rescue a slumping economy and sentiment.

Technology stocks may see rising trading volume following a media report that Beijing is planning a meeting with Big Tech firms to assure the end of harsh crackdowns. The boost to stocks may be offset following another report that the Chinese government may require some of its biggest tech companies to offer 1% equity stakes to the state.

Equities across Hong Kong and China rallied Friday, with a gauge of tech stocks jumping 10%, as traders cheered vows of support by the Politburo. However, that optimism will be tested as the latest developments darken the outlook again, including a contraction in Chinese activity and an increase in Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing.

The market reaction to tech news “really depends on how involved the government will be in the management of the company, but overall it is a positive in that they are calibrating their approach in response to the current situation,” said Justin Tang, the head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

READ: Bets of Easing Crackdown Spur Dizzying Jump in China Tech Stocks

Beijing is deploying an increasingly hardcore playbook to contain its nascent Covid-19 outbreak, from repeat testing of most residents to barring access to public places without a negative result. Financial markets in the mainland will remain closed through Wednesday for the Labor day holiday.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index increased 2.4% on Monday. The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng Tech Index both advanced for four straight sessions last week, including a surge on Friday, thanks to bets about China’s regulatory crackdown ending.

