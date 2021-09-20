Hong Kong Stocks Sink as Evergrande Woes Spread, Ping An Tumbles

Catherine Ngai
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Concerns about the health of China’s real estate sector spilled into Hong Kong markets on Monday, sparking the biggest selloff in property stocks in more than a year and dragging down everything from banks to Ping An Insurance Group Co. and high-yield dollar bonds.

The Hang Seng Property Index tumbled by as much as 5.9%, the most since May 2020, while Ping An Insurance, China’s largest insurer by market value, plunged 7.3% in Hong Kong. The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 3.3%, its biggest one-day slump in two months. Junk-rated Chinese dollar bonds slid by as much as 2 cents, according to credit traders.

Investor angst that has centered for weeks on China Evergrande Group is rapidly spreading as senior Chinese policy makers stay silent on whether the government will step in to prevent a messy collapse in the world’s most indebted developer. Evergrande, whose shares plunged 13% on Monday, faces interest payment deadlines on bank loans and bonds this week that few expect the property giant will be able to meet.

“Investors may be concerned about highly-geared names and don’t care about valuation nowadays,” said Philip Tse, head of Hong Kong & China Property Research at Bocom International Holdings Co Ltd. “There will be further downside” unless the government gives a clear signal on Evergrande or eases up on its clampdown on the real estate sector, Tse said.

(Updates markets throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande shares plummet on default risks

    Shares of Evergrande plunged over 15% on Monday, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 10%. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

  • China Defends Tech Crackdown in Meeting With Wall Street Chiefs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector.China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, according to a person familiar with th

  • Asia stocks on the skids, HK hits 11-month low

    Asian shares slid and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for thin conditions, and politics added extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4%, after shedding 2.5% last week, with Australia down 1.5%.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, a unit of its main Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd unit said.

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • 'Kids wouldn’t be going to school;' Mass. bus CEO on Nat Guard drivers

    Last week Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced that he was sending 250 National Guard members to drive school bus routes across the state due to a severe shortage of drivers. John McCarthy, its chief executive of NRT bus joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Federal Reserve decision, housing data: What to know this week

    Investors' main focus this week will be on the Federal Reserve's September monetary policy meeting, which will set the stage for more debate around the timing of tapering and the outlook for the economy. Other economic data out this week will focus on the housing sector.

  • Dollar creeps higher as Fed's taper looms

    The dollar began the week firmly on Monday with investors in a cautious mood ahead of several central bank meetings, headlined by the Federal Reserve, while looming catastrophe at indebted developer China Evergrande added to markets' fragility. In thin trade, owing to holidays in Japan and China, the euro nursed losses from its weakest week in a month, slipping slightly to touch a four-week low of $1.1721. "The U.S. dollar is having a bit of a rebound," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer, drawing support, he added, both from an expectation of imminent asset purchase reductions from the Fed and from caution as equity markets begin to get the wobbles.

  • Facebook exec says stablecoins 'probably' require more regulation

    In a new interview, Facebook's David Marcus told Yahoo Finance stablecoins "probably" will require additional regulation, which should focus on consumer protection as well as the prevention of illegal payments like money laundering.

  • Ports are a mess but shipping company profits are at record highs

    Shipping lines are capitalizing on pandemic disruptions to hike freight rates. The companies are using the profits to pay out record dividends to shareholders.

  • Modern Portfolio Theory Ignores Crucial Systemic Risk, Author Says

    The established theory around diversification and risk fails to take into account systemic risk and the overall health of the markets. How “beta activism” and environmental, social, and governance investing can help.

  • UK tech boom creating billion-pound company every week

    The industry now has 105 unicorns, more than France and Germany combined.

  • How Beijing’s Debt Clampdown Shook the Foundation of a Real-Estate Colossus

    In a risky race against time that ran for two decades, China Evergrande turned billions of dollars in borrowed money into the dream of homeownership for millions, but now the party has ended.

  • U.K.’s Boris Johnson to urge climate action over 4-day trip to U.S.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was travelling to the United States on Sunday with senior Cabinet officials to urge world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of this fall's COP26 climate summit in Scotland.

  • Yellen urges Congress to act quickly on debt ceiling or risk ‘economic catastrophe’

    In an op-ed column published by the Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that Congress has never defaulted, and must not now.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.