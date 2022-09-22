Hong Kong Stocks Tumble to 2011 Low on Fed, Geopolitical Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Broad selling on concerns about the Federal Reserve’s relentless campaign to fight inflation and growing US-China tensions sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling to decade lows.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped as much 2.6% on Thursday to 17965.33, the lowest since December 2011, dragged down by technology shares. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which entered a bear market in the previous session, pared losses after earlier approaching 2008 lows.

Risk-off sentiment deepened across markets after the Fed, following a 75 basis point increase, indicated another hike of the same magnitude could be in store for November. Hong Kong’s stock benchmark has now shed more than 22% this year, extending the 14% loss in 2021, as China’s strict Covid Zero curbs and trade tensions with the US hurt the prospect for businesses in the region.

“The Fed has clearly signaled in its projections that they will accept multi-year below trend growth and move interest rates higher and for longer,” said Redmond Wong, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “Hong Kong, being a small open economy, is more vulnerable to slower global growth.”

The moves track the tumble in Chinese stocks traded in the US on Wednesday to a nearly four-month low.

China has been ramping up its rhetoric toward Taiwan ahead of its leadership gathering in October, saying it has the patience to someday bring the island nation under control. Beijing’s close ties with Moscow have also been under scrutiny by Western leaders and could bring sanctions if China increases support.

Earlier gains this year spurred by Beijing’s policy stimulus have failed to last, as jittery investors responded to every piecemeal development in China’s Covid policy and regulation with heavy selling.

The Hang Seng Tech Index trimmed its decline after earlier tumbling as much as 3.5%.

