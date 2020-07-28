Hong Kong to suspend UK, Canada, Australia crime treaties

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (July 28) that Hong Kong's government will suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.

It comes as as New Zealand became the latest country to suspended its extradition treaty the territory, following China's decision to pass a national security law.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said that New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China.

"In 1997 there was a 'one country, two systems' commitment by China. It's clear now that the law is no longer what it was and therefore the extradition arrangements we have, don't stand up. But, if they should go back to honoring the commitment of 1997, we'd revisit our situation as well."

"We have always taken our view as an independent country that it should be the choice of the New Zealand government not some other government. No matter where the influence is coming from, we've got to make sure our stance is independent."

In a website statement, the Chinese embassy in New Zealand called the decision a violation of international law and gross interference in China's internal affairs.

