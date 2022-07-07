Hong Kong suspends flight bans as it eases COVID rules

Woman walks past surveillance cameras near Caopu in Shenzhen
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong has suspended a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the COVID-19 virus, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub, the government said on Thursday.

The city has banned more than 100 flights this year. The bans were a major frustration for businesses and residents used to easy and efficient travel from the former British colony. Its removal paves the way for many residents to return home, with scores stranded overseas due to the flight bans.

"The social cost caused by the 'circuit breaker mechanism' is quite large, and it also brings unnecessary trouble to these international students and their families," the government said in a statement.

Previously, airlines would be banned for five days if they brought in more than five people infected with the coronavirus. Earlier this year flights were banned for up to two weeks, making it difficult for airlines to operate.

All arrivals are still required to quarantine for at least one week in a hotel.

The government said it was looking to "improve" quarantine arrangements, "to facilitate the movement of people necessary for social and economic recovery".

Measures such as the flight bans and mandatory hotel quarantine have hammered Hong Kong's competitiveness, said business executives who are hoping the city's new leader, John Lee, will scrap the quarantine rules.

Lee needs to reboot the city, eight business leaders said, because Hong Kong's border has effectively been sealed since 2020 and international arrivals are subject to stringent quarantine and testing protocols.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese researchers develop AI that can read minds and determine party loyalty, report reveals

    Chinese researchers have reportedly developed artificial intelligence (AI) that can read the minds of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. A video report detailed the software’s features and attributed it to the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, a relatively new institute focused on health and environment, energy research, information management and artificial intelligence. The technology essentially tests one's level of loyalty to the CCP.

  • US pushes Netherlands to ban Dutch tech supplier ASML from selling older semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China

    The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding from selling to China mainstream technology used in making a large chunk of the world's semiconductors, expanding its campaign to curb the country's rise in chip production, according to people familiar with the matter. Washington's proposed new restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced chip-making systems to China, thwarting Beijing's plans for the country to become a world leader in the semiconductor i

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Putin’s Big Turning Point in the War Could Finally Be Here

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian forces took a key region in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, thanks in part to Moscow stepping up its coordination and war planning, according to a British intelligence assessment released on Tuesday.This change in Russian forces’ approach to fighting in Eastern Ukraine could be the early signs of a brand new—and worrying—phase in Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine.While Ukrainian officials first denied that they had lost Ly

  • Russians suffering huge losses as Ukrainian army holds them back in Donbas — Luhansk governor

    Ukraine’s army is holding back the Russian invasion force on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday wrote on Telegram on July 6.

  • Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it over Ukraine

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity, as the near five-month conflict leaves cities in ruins and thousands homeless. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war. U.S. President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and has led the West in arming Ukraine and imposing crippling sanctions on Russia.

  • Copper Crash Deepens as Recession Fears Loom Over Metals Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionWall Street S

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ Drops Appeal of His Plea and Sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    (Bloomberg) -- The self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman,” who became infamous for appearing in the US Senate chamber shirtless with a horned headdress during the Capitol riot, dropped the appeal of his guilty plea and 41-month sentence.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to

  • Adam Kinzinger and his family are getting so many death threats over his Trump criticism that his office put together a 3-minute audio clip

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and his family are receiving threats over his involvement on the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.

  • Opinion | Bombshell Jan. 6 Testimony Could Hurt a Justice Department Prosecution

    And DOJ only has itself to blame.

  • Real estate giant appeals 'each and every part' of contempt order in New York Trump probe

    Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, on Wednesday appealed "each and every part" of an order finding it in contempt of court related to subpoenas in a civil probe into whether the former U.S. president manipulated asset values. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New York state court in Manhattan had on Tuesday found Cushman, one of the world's largest real estate companies, in contempt and imposed a $10,000-a-day fine starting on July 7. He chastised Cushman for waiting until after its latest deadline to seek more time to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas, saying it "has only itself to blame if it chose to treat the looming deadlines cavalierly."

  • Mulvaney: Republicans should pay attention to Jan. 6 hearings

    Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Republicans should pay attention to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, despite their misgivings about the panel. “When Republicans start testifying under oath that other Republicans lost the 2020 election and then broke the law to try to…

  • Joe Rogan says he refuses to host Trump on his podcast soon after saying Gov. Ron DeSantis would make a good president

    "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," Rogan said.

  • The White House official that reports say is disputing account of Trump's actions on January 6 has a history of lying for him, former aides say

    Tony Ornato is said to have disputed Cassidy Hutchinson's claim that Trump grabbed the wheel and tried to go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

  • Social Security: Can I Still Collect Benefits if I Live Outside the US?

    If you're eligible to receive Social Security benefits, you may receive your payments outside of the U.S. However, the Social Security Administration has noted that there are countries to which they...

  • Russians target Ukrainian forces with attack helicopters, lose artillery in retaliatory air strikes

    Russian invasion forces called in attack helicopters to assault Ukrainian army positions in southern Ukraine, the South Operational Command reported on July 5.

  • New Docuseries Will Shed Light on Final Days of Trump Administration and Take Closer Look at Trump Family

    The three-part docuseries Unprecedented will show how the Trump family handled the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

  • Sudden death of Cuba’s potential next leader only deepens Cuba’s power crisis | Opinion

    The sudden death last week of Cuban Gen. Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja only adds to the number of questions about the stability and durability of the communist tyranny in Cuba. First, in the context in which his death occurred; and second, because of what López-Calleja represented for the power and continuity of the regime.

  • Swalwell compares Boebert to mass shooter day after Highland Park massacre, Boebert fires back

    California Democrat Eric Swalwell appeared to compare his Colorado Republican colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert to the mass shooter who killed six people a day after the massacre.