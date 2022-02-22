Hong Kong to test entire population of 7.5M people 3 times in March: Live COVID updates

Hong Kong, struggling with its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, will test every one of its 7.5 million people for the coronavirus three times next month, the city’s leader said Tuesday.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said testing capacity will be boosted to 1 million a day or more with the hope of ultimately allowing for the entire city to be tested in one week.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, imperiling its health care system. Since the current, omicron-driven surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

Lam dismissed claims that the Beijing government has been handing down pandemic directives to her government.

"The central government never issued any instructions on our anti-epidemic work," she said. “The central government will offer support as needed or upon our request, but of course we will always exchange our views.”

►The Massachusetts Statehouse opened to the public Tuesday for the first time in nearly two years. The building has been largely closed to all but lawmakers, Statehouse staffers and reporters since March 2020.

►A judge denied bail Tuesday to one of the leading organizers behind mandate protests that brought chaos across Canada. Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said she believed there was a substantial likelihood Tamara Lich would reoffend if released.

►Dubai’s main airport said Tuesday that it has retained its top place as the world’s busiest for international travel with around 29 million passengers last year. But the total is nowhere near the pre-pandemic milestone of 86.4 million at the airport in 2019.

► Players attending the NFL's scouting combine won't have to stay in a “bubble” as originally ordered. Organizers loosened regulations Monday night after getting blowback for strict COVID-19 rules issued over the weekend.

►The Canadian Parliament voted Monday in favor of maintaining the emergency powers that allowed police to clear the blockades of truck drivers who were protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 78.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 936,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 426.6 million cases and over 5.8 million deaths. More than 214 million Americans – 64.7% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: Here's how to find a hotel with COVID testing and quarantine facilities wherever you travel.

Trucker convoys inspired by Ottawa protests heading for Washington, D.C.

A series of trucker protest convoys are headed for the nation's capital, and it is unclear whether the protests will bring the kind of chaos that paralyzed the Canadian capital of Ottawa for three weeks. Bob Bolus says he's leading the Freedom Convoy of trucks from Pennsylvania to Washington on Wednesday, telling Fox News he plans for a Friday shutdown of the Capital Beltway, a 64-mile roadway through Virginia and Maryland that circles Washington, D.C. . His complaints include vaccine mandates, pandemic-related restrictions and other issues.

"I'll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor that basically squeezes you, chokes you and then swallows you," he said. "And that's what we're going to do to DC."

Another group of truckers, calling themselves the People's Convoy, will start out from California on Wednesday and plans on picking up other truckers as it rolls toward a March 5 arrival on the Capital Beltway.

"The message of The People’s Convoy is simple," the group says on its website. "The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents ... it is now time to re-open the country."

The Maryland State Police issued a statement saying it was aware of the protest plans and were monitoring developments with neighboring states. Authorities stand ready to "ensure the free flow of traffic," the statement said.

K-12 education shifted dramatically in age of the coronavirus, study shows

A federal survey released Tuesday of public and private teachers and principals in all 50 states reflects how K-12 education shifted dramatically in early 2020 when COVID-19 shuttered buildings and confined families to homes. The results may reflect socioeconomic trends: 58% of private school principals said all their students had home Internet access in spring 2020; 4% of public school principals said the same. Private school teachers interacted with their students live more than public-school teachers. According to the report, 61% said they had real-time interactions with more than three-quarters of their students in early 2020, compared with 32% of public-school teachers.

Charter schools, which are public schools that operate with more autonomy, pivoted more nimbly to real-time video lessons. About 55% of charter school teachers reported using live video lessons that allowed students to ask questions in spring 2020, compared with 46% of public school teachers.

– Erin Richards

Burnout batters health care workers, but most still love their jobs

Heading into the third year of a wearying pandemic, America's health care workers report significant levels of burnout, even anger about the complications of politics and rising incidents of abuse from patients and their families. But three-fourths of them still say they love their jobs, an exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll of doctors, nurses, paramedics, therapists and others finds. It is a show of resilience, not without some costs, among those who have been on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

"The pandemic has actually made me realize how important this career is, and how I really do make a difference," said Christina Rosa, 33, a mental health counselor from central Massachusetts who has had to close her office and see patients remotely. "I still love it." Read more here.

– Susan Page

Fox anchor Neil Cavuto survives 'touch-and-go' battle with COVID-19

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, returning from an extended absence from the network, revealed during Monday's show that he had been slammed by a second, debilitating case of COVID-19. Cavuto, who is fully vaccinated, shut down vaccine conspiracy theories, blaming his illness on his compromised immune system. Cavuto, 63, said he has survived cancer and now has multiple sclerosis. Physicians told him that he would have survived his latest bout with the coronavirus had he not been vaccinated, he said.

"It landed me in intensive care for quite a while, and it really was touch-and-go," Cavuto said. "Some of you who’ve wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for, so, sorry to disappoint you."

– Rasha Ali

Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual activities because of COVID symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said. The 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today but will continue with light duties,” the palace said. Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

TSA screenings jump to highest point since Thanksgiving

The number of people screened at airports Friday reached its highest level since the Thanksgiving holiday as more countries ease restrictions on travel set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2,241,123 people Friday – the most since the Sunday after last Thanksgiving, when more than 2.4 million people were screened.

The agency screened an additional 1,826,392 people Saturday and 2,067,788 Sunday. The three-day total was nearly double the number of people screened during the same period last year but still fell short of 2019 figures.

It's also the first time screenings topped 2 million since January 2.

Last year, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, 2,451,300 were screened by the TSA, the highest level since before the start of the pandemic.

-- Brett Molina, USA TODAY

