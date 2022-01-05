Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port
'Spectrum of the Seas' is one of the vessels offering cooped-up Hong Kongers a 'cruise to nowhere' that sails into international waters for short trips
Give us our money back... That was the demand from protesters at Evergrande offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday (January 4). Investors gathered there amid worries that their returns would be sacrificed to keep the company afloat.Though some said they'd been prevented from getting to the office building.The police stopped us says this woman. The protests were sparked after Evergrande last week dialled back how much it would repay investors in its wealth management products. More than 80,000 people have bought such offerings over the past five years. That includes Evergrande employees and owners of its properties. They were lured by the promise of yields approaching 12%, and gifts including Gucci bags. Tuesday actually saw Evergrande shares jump, however. They rose as much as 10% during the day's trade. That after the firm played down worries over an order to demolish some buildings at a massive resort development. Evergrande said that would not affect the rest of the project in Hainan province.Even so, markets remain on alert over a company weighed down by over $300 billion in liabilities.
Jean Chen Ho’s collection of linked stories “Fiona and Jane” chronicles a 20-year friendship between its titular characters.
Raven Symoné is learning to be careful what she says. The actress recently made a celebrity guest appearance on Sunday, Jan. 2, along with Tori […]
Nineteen people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday against Chinese officials, accusing them of committing genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. Lawyer Gulden Sonmez said it was necessary because international bodies had not acted against Chinese authorities, who have been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016.
The Organization of Chinese Americans of Greater Cleveland (OCAGC) is making a documentary to educate the local community about the history of Cleveland’s AsiaTown. The project will document how Asian Americans settled and established themselves within Cleveland’s community over the last 150 years. The documentary will feature interviews with about 20 Cleveland residents, including two historians and several community leaders, according to the documentary’s producer and OCAGC Vice President of Communications Johnny Wu.
Hawaii updated entry requirements this week to better align with guidance from the CDC.
As a solo traveler, I spent days riding Amtrak trains with my summer Rail Pass. From kind passengers to fresh meals, here's what I found surprising.
Franck Perry/AFP via GettyWhat was supposed to be a stylish and party-packed New Year’s celebration aboard the luxury MSC Splendida cruise ship in Brazil quickly spiraled into a COVID nightmare, with some 80 passengers and crew members testing positive for the virus during and immediately after the trip, according to the cruise line company MSC Cruises.The MSC Splendida departed Brazil’s Port of Santos on Dec. 26, returning to the same port on New Year’s Day to drop off all 130 passengers, inclu
Heated sidewalks, toilets that cover up poop sounds, and more.View Entire Post ›
Hong Kong health authorities on Wednesday began a city-wide search for the contacts of a COVID-19 patient and ordered a Royal Caribbean "cruise to nowhere" ship to return to port early. Since then, authorities have scrambled to track down and test hundreds of people who had been in contact with a handful of Omicron patients. The latest hunt was sparked by a patient who danced with some 20 friends in a central park on New Year's Eve.
Aria Resort & Casino continues to set the standard for luxury on the Las Vegas Strip.
Chinese authorities have given Evergrande 10 days to demolish 39 buildings on its man-made Ocean Flower Island.
COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and other spots along the Mayan Riviera, and Baja California Sur, which draws beachgoers to the twin Pacific resorts that make up Los Cabos, are both experiencing some of their highest infection totals since the start of the pandemic. During the holidays, the waterfront and beaches in La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur perched on the Sea of Cortez, were packed with tourists.
January 2022 will see a record number of cruise ships at sea since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an update to its guidelines for cruises on Dec. 30, telling Americans to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status," according...
There is a massive development under construction right next door to Walt Disney World Resort, but unless you get off the main roads and venture back into the trees, you likely haven't seen it. Evermore Orlando Resort is an-1,100-acre resort complex with traditional vacation homes and the luxury Conrad Hotel. At the heart of the resort will be a 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay, an 8-acre crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons.
As the world ushered in the new year, two Utah national parks opened up new visitor management systems for the spring. Here's how to get a ticket.
Be responsible. Skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts advise newcomers of the unwritten rules to remember when hitting the slopes this winter.
The winter landscape around the deep, blue mountain lakes of Band-e-Amir in the central Afghan province of Bamiyan presents an arresting spectacle empty of people - but the absence of visitors is costing locals dearly. After two decades of war and facing its worst economic crisis, the collapse of Afghanistan's vestigial tourism industry might almost go unnoticed. But Band-e-Amir, about 3,000 metres (9,840 feet) above sea level and a couple of hours' drive from the Buddhist sites of Bamiyan, usually attracts thousands of visitors a year seeking respite from the conflict.
The CDC has been dealing with COVID cases since cruises resumed sailings, but what does it mean when it marks a ship under investigation or monitored?