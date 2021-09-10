Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG (AP) — Three leaders of the group that organized an annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil were being held in custody Friday after they were charged with subversion under Hong Kong's national security law, as authorities intensify a crackdown on dissent in the city.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China's chairman Lee Cheuk-yan, as well as vice-chairs Albert Ho and Chow Hang-tung were charged with inciting subversion of state power under the national security law. The alliance itself was also charged with subversion.

Chow was denied bail, days after she was arrested for failing to comply with a police request for information. Lee and Ho are currently serving jail sentences for their roles in unauthorized assemblies in 2019. The next court hearing for the case is scheduled for Oct. 28.

For the past 30 years, the alliance organized the candlelight vigil that saw tens of thousands of people mass in the city's Victoria Park to commemorate China's bloody military crackdown against pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

It was the only large-scale public commemoration of the crackdown on Chinese soil, featuring crowds of people lighting candles and singing songs to support democracy.

Police have banned the vigils for the past two years citing the coronavirus pandemic, although critics believe the ban is part of the crackdown on dissent Beijing and Hong Kong's leaders have waged following months of anti-government protests in the territory in 2019.

Authorities have now characterized the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China as a foreign agent, and sought details about the group's operations and finances in connection with its alleged activities and links with democracy groups overseas.

Chow and four other leading members of the alliance had refused to cooperate with the police request for information, and were arrested this week for failing to comply.

Police on Thursday confiscated computers, documents and promotional materials from the closed June 4 museum, which was run by the alliance to commemorate the Tiananmen crackdown.

Police said 2.2 million Hong Kong dollars ($280,000) worth of assets belonging to the alliance were also frozen.

On Friday, a Facebook post was posted on Chow's account urging Hong Kongers not to "accept their fate.”

“Maybe the other party will crush the ‘obstacle’ that is us, but resistance is about gathering strength in exchange for some time and space, to allow more ‘obstacles’ the opportunity to grow,” the post said.

“As long as we still have the will to fight, we have not lost.”

Over the past year, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested, others have left the city for exile abroad, and the city has amended electoral laws to increase the number of seats for pro-Beijing legislators while reducing those that are directly elected.

The national security law, imposed by Beijing on the city in June last year, criminalizes subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to interfere in the city's affairs.

Critics say the national security law, which has been used to arrest more than 100 people, rolls back freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was handed over to China in 1997. Hong Kong had been promised it could maintain freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

___

This story corrects has been corrected to show that Chow's Facebook post was made on Friday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guantanamo prison lingers, an unresolved legacy of 9/11

    President Joe Biden turned the page on one legacy of 9/11 by ending the war in Afghanistan. The White House says it intends to shutter the prison on the U.S. base in Cuba, which opened in January 2002 and where most of the 39 men still held have never been charged with a crime. How or when the administration will carry out that plan remains unclear, though early moves to free one prisoner and place five others on a list of those eligible for release have generated optimism among some eager to see it close, including prisoners.

  • Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Air Force base

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus but eventually gave the all-clear early Friday morning. Two individuals reported hearing one gunshot at the base just east of Dayton just after 9 p.m. Thursday, said Col. Patrick Miller, the Installation Commander at Wright-Patterson AFB. Over the next four hours, officials from the 88th Airbase Wing said responders conducted two sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, a three-story, 850,000-square-foot headquarters for the center described as the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.

  • Leaders of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen vigil charged with subversion

    Hong Kong police charged the group that organizes the city’s annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil and three of its leaders with subversion under the national security law, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.

  • Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught

    President Joe Biden spoke with China's Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders' top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency. Biden initiated the call with Xi, the second between the two leaders since Biden took office. It comes at a moment when there is no shortage of thorny issues between the two nations, including cybersecurity breaches originating from China, Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what the White House has labeled as “coercive and unfair” trade practices by the Chinese.

  • Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: Jester

    Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

  • Giants Coordinator Corner: It’s the ‘Welcome Wagon’ in New York

    All three New York Giants coordinators spoke on Thursday, and there was a common theme: Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back.

  • Hong Kong: Police raid Tiananmen Square museum

    The raid comes a day after four members of the group that ran the venue were arrested.

  • North Korea barred from Beijing Olympics because of its decision to skip Tokyo Games

    North Korea is banned from participating in the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year as punishment for skipping this summer’s Tokyo Games.

  • Japan Airlines finalises $2.7 billion raising to position for post-COVID-19 era

    Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) said on Friday it had finalised plans to issue 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) of hybrid loans and subordinated bonds to give it a safety net and position it for a post-coronavirus business environment. It will raise 200 billion yen from hybrid loans and 100 billion from subordinated bonds, the airline said in a statement to the stock exchange. JAL had announced initial plans for the raising on Thursday but provided more details of the funding mix and uses on Friday.

  • FBI Seizes Phone Of Oath Keepers Lawyer In 'Seditious Conspiracy' Investigation

    "I have so much information in there - it's nuts," Kellye SoRelle told HuffPost about her iPhone.

  • Gunman captured on camera in deadly Boston shooting

    The series of gunshots on Washington Street happened around 2:30 on Wednesday, in the middle of a bustling Egleston Square

  • Man to be jailed for death threats against GOP House member

    A man who threatened to kill a member of Congress from Maryland over Republicans’ baseless claims of a rigged presidential election was sentenced on Thursday to serve eight consecutive weekends in jail and six months of home confinement. U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett also ordered Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, 35, of West Friendship, Maryland, to perform 100 hours of community service. Mathur threatened Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican member of Maryland's congressional delegation, in voicemail and webmail messages.

  • Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ Will Become a Reality, Despite Pushback

    GettyDespite hours of public comment against the plan and two delayed votes because of community pushback, Atlanta’s City Council voted on Wednesday night to approve the construction of a massive new police training center on city land that has been dubbed “Cop City” by those against it.As The Daily Beast previously reported, the facility is expected to cost $90 million and will include state-of-the-art explosive testing areas, firing ranges, and a mock city. It’s main backer is the Atlanta Poli

  • LA sheriff on Larry Elder’s gorilla mask assailant: 'How is this not a hate crime?'

    The gorilla mask-wearing woman who threw an egg at California recall candidate Larry Elder and slapped his security guard should be charged with a hate crime, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

  • Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

    Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.

  • Woman left in ‘deplorable condition’ by son paid to care for her, Texas cops say

    “This case is bar none the worst case of neglect of an elderly person I’ve ever seen,” the sheriff said.

  • South Korean plant poacher snatched $600,000 worth of plants from state parks — and tried to ship them to Asia

    The leader of an international plant poaching ring has pleaded guilty to digging up thousands of succulents from remote state parks in California to ship to Asia to sell for giant profits, federal prosecutors said. Byungsu Kim, 46, of South Korea, was accused with two co-conspirators of flying to Los Angeles in 2018, and then driving to small state parks in northern California where they illegally dug up numerous Dudleya plants. The plants are prized in Asia, but take years to grow in nurseries, so those growing in the wild along the California coast have become a major target for poachers, authorities say.

  • A Chicago woman who missed her flight at a Florida airport said there was a bomb in her checked baggage, officials say

    The plane was taxiing and had to be rerouted with passengers evacuated while authorities searched the plane.

  • North Carolina officer opens fire in courtroom after defendant allegedly attacks people

    One person is in critical condition after officials said a defendant tried to attack others in the courtroom Thursday.

  • Powerful Lawyer’s Legal Woes Mount After South Carolina Family Murder Mystery

    via FacebookA prominent South Carolina attorney whose wife and son were brutally murdered—and who has since been shot in the head, ousted from his firm for alleged theft, and placed in rehab for drug dependency—has been suspended from practicing law, the state’s highest court ruled.In a ruling issued by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, Alex Murdaugh, 53, has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation under Rule 17 (b) of the state’s Appellate Court. The statute stat