Hong Kong’s Top Court Overturns Tiananmen Activist’s Acquittal

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s top court overturned a local democracy activist’s acquittal over her role in a banned Tiananmen memorial in June 2021, restoring a conviction handed in early 2022.

In December 2022, Hong Kong’s High Court cleared Chow Hang Tung of charges of inciting others to take part in a June 2021 unauthorized assembly to commemorate China’s 1989 crackdown on demonstrators in Tiananmen Square, a rare victory for democracy activists in recent years. The city’s Department of Justice filed an appeal in June against her acquittal.

But the Court of Final Appeal “unanimously allowed the appeal” and restored her conviction on Thursday, according to a summary published on the court’s website on Thursday.

Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather annually on the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, representing a symbol of continued dissent in Hong Kong despite the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997. Police have banned the vigil since 2020 on the grounds that it could contribute to the spread of Covid-19.

Chow, as deputy of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, helped to organize the vigil. She was sentenced to 10 months in jail for her role in the 2021 vigil in January 2022, on top of another 12-month sentence for her role in the vigil in 2020.

She has been detained since September 2021 and also faces charges of inciting subversion under the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law, which carries sentences as long as life in prison.

Meanwhile, former Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai is standing trial for national security charges. He’s pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to sanction, blockade or engage in other hostile activities against China and Hong Kong. A group of United Nations human rights experts have recently called on Hong Kong to drop all charges against him.

