Hong Kong’s Top Market Regulator Alder to Join UK Watchdog

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s longest-serving market regulator Ashley Alder is unexpectedly leaving his post to become chair of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, marking one of the highest-profile departures from the Asian financial hub.

Alder will take up the new role in January, the Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement Friday. A recruitment exercise for his successor will start soon, the SFC said.

Alder has been the SFC’s chief executive officer since October 2011, during which he also became chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. His original term at the SFC was due to end in September 2023.

His departure comes as the regulator faces an increasingly complex environment -- with a new listing regime for blank-check companies, the emergence of digital assets, and green finance initiatives. The city is seeking to lure more initial public offerings, especially from mainland Chinese companies as political tension makes it harder for those firms to raise money in the US.

“Ashley has been steadfast in his commitment and resolve in building a first-class regulatory framework with the highest standards to address the challenges and opportunities that Hong Kong face locally, regionally and globally,” SFC Chairman Tim Lui said in the statement.

Alder initially resigned from the watchdog in late 2019 but the government invited him to stay for another term, citing the need for regulatory clarity during the pandemic.

One of his biggest challenges came in-house. Grappling with a brain drain due to emigration and job switches, the watchdog lost 12% of its employees last year, including 25% of its junior professional staff.

The city’s banks, stock exchange, banking and audit regulators all shared the same difficulty as the financial hub faced record emigration following the 2019 protests and the subsequent introduction of a national security law.

Under Alder, the SFC took a hard-line approach to market misconduct from top to bottom. Among actions under his watch, the regulator took steps to ensure fairness in the IPO market.

In 2019, sponsor banks for IPOs were held explicitly accountable for the information in share-sale prospectuses, resulting in a $100 million penalty for UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, and Standard Chartered Plc.

The regulator also tightened IPO requirements and trading supervision in the small-cap market, known as GEM, to root out extreme price swings and the so-called “ramp-and-dump” in thinly traded companies.

During the latter years, Alder was seen more focused on forging international regulatory cooperation and carbon initiatives in his role as chairman of IOSCO.

“Ashley provided leadership to the SFC in the period of international regulatory changes following the global financial crisis, and also in working on the regulatory side of the Hong Kong-Mainland Stock Connect,” said K.C. Chan, the former financial services and treasury secretary.

Chan supervised the SFC and the Hong Kong stock exchange during his tenure, which gave birth to the trading link and the debate over allowing dual-class shares.

