Hong Kong Tycoon’s FWD Nears Filing for $1 Billion IPO

(Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, is close to filing an application for an initial public offering in the city this year, according to people familiar with the matter, after U.S.-China tensions scuppered more ambitious plans for an overseas debut.

The IPO filing is set to be lodged with the Hong Kong stock exchange as early as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The company could seek to raise about $1 billion in a share sale, the people said.

A listing may take place within the first half of the year, depending on market volatility and investor demand, the people said. Considerations are ongoing and the deal could still face delays, the people said.

A representative for FWD declined to comment.

In December, FWD switched its listing venue to Hong Kong from the U.S., where it had filed for an IPO that could have raised as much as $3 billion. The plan hit a snag amid U.S. regulators’ increasing unease over the long arm of the Chinese government, after a post-IPO probe of Didi Global Inc. kicked off a wide-ranging crackdown on firms listing overseas.

The ensuing rout wiped about $1.5 trillion of market value from Chinese companies globally, prompting the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt first-time share sales in the U.S. by Chinese firms until recently. Although FWD has no business in China, the U.S. market remains broadly closed to larger companies based in China and Hong Kong.

FWD’s value of new business rose to $686 million in 2021, an 11.2% increase from the previous year, according to a filing Monday. Its segmental adjusted operating profit before tax climbed to $205 million, up 64% from 2020.

The company recently raised more than $1.6 billion in private placements with investors including an insurer backed by Apollo Global Management Inc. The placements were set to value the company at about $9 billion, which would imply about 1.2 to 1.3 times its embedded value, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

The company is using the funds raised in the private placements to reduce the company’s debt, repaying about $1.3 billion last year and $250 million in January, the filing showed.

