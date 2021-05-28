Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

  • FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong. Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday, May 28, 2021 over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities crack down on dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • A woman holds a British flag as the prison van carrying Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activists Leung Kwok-hung, known as "Long Hair," left, and Lee Cheuk-yan raise their hands as they are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Avery Ng, center, holds a book with a cover picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Ng, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Former pro-democracy lawmaker Albert Ho is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Ho, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-democracy activist Figo Chan shows a victory sign as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Chan, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1 / 6

Hong Kong Jimmy Lai

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong. Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday, May 28, 2021 over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities crack down on dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEN SOO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city.

Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on Oct. 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong. All 10 pleaded guilty to organizing an unauthorized assembly.

Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is currently serving a separate 14-month jail term for other convictions earlier this year also related to unauthorized rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands repeatedly took to the streets in the biggest challenge to Beijing since the city was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997. Beijing promised that the territory could retain its freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years.

With the two sentences combined, Lai will serve a total of 20 months behind bars.

The founder of The Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid, Lai is also being investigated under the city’s sweeping national security law, imposed last year, on suspicion of colluding with foreign powers to intervene in the Hong Kong affairs.

Also receiving jail terms of 18 months each were former lawmakers Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, as well as Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy activist and ex-lawmaker who helped organize annual candlelight vigils in Hong Kong to commemorate the bloody crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Figo Chan, head of a political organization known for organizing protest rallies in the city, also received 18 months behind bars.

Three activists — Yeung Sum, Cyd Ho and Avery Ng — received 14-month jail terms. Two others, Richard Tsoi and Sin Chung-kai, had their jail terms suspended.

Some of the activists are already serving jail sentences for previous convictions and will serve part of their new sentences consecutive to their current jail terms.

Over the past year, Beijing has clamped down on civil liberties in response to protests. Hong Kong authorities have arrested and charged most of the city's pro-democracy advocates, including Joshua Wong, a student leader during 2014 protests. Scores of others have fled abroad.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement called on Hong Kong authorities to drop charges filed against people “merely for standing for election or for expressing dissenting views.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday accused the U.S. of issuing a “blatant smear" on what China characterizes as legislation to “improve" Hong Kong's electoral system.

“Instead of caring about Hong Kong’s democracy and Hong Kong people’s rights, what it is doing is to meddle in Hong Kong’s politics and China’s internal affairs," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, the Hong Kong legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, passed a bill reducing the number of directly elected seats and increasing the number of legislators appointed by a largely pro-Beijing committee. The law also ensures that only “patriots” can run for public posts.

Meanwhile, police banned the June 4 candlelight vigil marking the Tiananmen crackdown for the second year in a row citing social distancing restrictions, organizers said Thursday. Hong Kong's security minister warned residents that taking part in unauthorized assemblies is against the law and will be dealt with accordingly.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai jailed again for pro-democracy protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is already serving time for taking part in other demonstrations in 2019.

  • Exclusive-Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources

    PARIS/SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Group will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources to invest in electric vehicles (EVs), two people close to the South Korean automaker told Reuters. "It is an important business move, which first and foremost allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries, fuel cells," the person said, without giving a timeframe for the plan. While Hyundai did not specifically address a Reuters query on its plans for combustion engine models, it said in an email on Thursday that it was accelerating adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery EVs.

  • Exclusive-First diesel cargo in six months arrives in Venezuela -sources

    MARACAY, Venezuela (Reuters) -Venezuela's first diesel imports since November arrived this week aboard the tanker Bueno, carrying almost 500,000 barrels of fuel desperately needed by farmers and truckers in the sanction-hit country, according to a shipping document and three sources. Even though U.S. sanctions allow fuel imports by Venezuela under humanitarian exceptions, lawyers consulted by Reuters said companies need a specific authorization from the U.S. Treasury Department. The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment.

  • NIH Director Praises Psychedelics' Potential As Therapeutic Treatment, Touts Progress In Access To Cannabis For Research

    During a Wednesday Senate budget hearing, Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) expressed positive remarks about the therapeutic potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA. “I think as we’ve learned more about how the brain works we began to realize that these are potential tools for research purposes and might be clinically beneficial,” Collins said. The NIH is the country’s main health agency responsible for public health research. As its director, Collins stands as the highest ranking health officer in the federal government. Psychedelics: Collins said there has been a resurgence of interest in psychedelic drugs, which for a while “were sort of considered not an area that researchers legitimately ought to go after.” He went on to explain that psilocybin has been tested in three randomized, controlled trials for depression, showing signs of potential interest. “That could be quite exciting, because we all are looking for new approaches to that.” Collins added that MDMA and LSD are also under research and acknowledged that psilocybin is the psychedelic molecule that has garnered the most attention of late. He told the committee hearing that he has been in conversations with the National Institute of Drug Abuse and the National Institute of Mental Health “about whether it’s a good moment to consider having perhaps a workshop to say, ‘OK, what have we learned so far and what more might we want to do as far as designing the next generation of clinical trials to see where these provide benefits - going beyond depression to such things as PTSD?” These agencies, he estimates, will “want to have a hard look” at these treatments over the course of the next year. Medical Cannabis: The NIH director also referred to progress being made in access to medical marijuana for federal research. “We’re making some progress. You may know that in the past, researchers who wanted to do clinical studies on marijuana had all kinds of limitations," Collins said, adding that for the past five decades there had been only one source of marijuana for federal research purposes. “That of course is an issue because it’s a limited opportunity for access.” Collins said that the DEA had recently granted permission to expand the number of research marijuana providers. However, Collins said, the best solution is to remove cannabis from its classification as a Schedule I drug. “What we really need is to moderate the schedule 1 limitation,” Collins said, proposing the creation of a “Schedule 1R” category that would create a different pathway for researchers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPhysician Sues The DEA For Access To Psilocybin For The Terminally Ill With Ample Support From Experts And InstitutionsPsyched: MindMed To Begin Mescaline Trials and Deepak Chopra Partnership, Seelos And Cybin Advance Clinical Research© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hong Kong Security Chief Warns Citigroup, HSBC Against Dealings With Pro-Democracy Tycoon

    Hong Kong’s security chief told units of Citigroup and HSBC that their employees could face jail time if they deal with the accounts or assets of the pro-democracy newspaper owner.

  • At 47, Ogata won’t give up on being first Japanese-born driver to break a NASCAR barrier

    Akinori Ogata will attempt to qualify for the NASCAR Truck Series race tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His goal is the Daytona 500.

  • Indiana candy shop swamped with Facebook abuse after posting job advert excluding ‘toxic’ girls

    ‘I have never seen misogyny on this level,’ commenter writes in response to job posting

  • These workers get left behind when Idaho governor ends federal unemployment benefits

    In quest to get Idahoans back to work, governor’s decision to pull out of programs too early will hurt self-employed and gig workers the most, writes opinion editor Scott McIntosh.

  • Armed teacher stops stranger from abducting 11-year-old at recess, Utah police say

    “This teacher, this school employee, is a hero.”

  • JD Logistics shares lose steam to close 3.3% higher

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -JD Logistics Inc shares closed 3.3% higher in their first session on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Friday, after trading up by as much as 18.3% on debut. JD Logistic's 15% drop from its peak to closing price was the result of intense retail investor activity late in the day, according to Kingston Securities executive director Dickie Wong. The company's securities filings showed the retail portion of the IPO was oversubscribed 715 times, making it one of the hottest IPOs of recent times in Hong Kong.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Samuel Cassidy: San Jose shooter appeared in court a decade ago accused of domestic violence and rape

    Former girlfriend of mass killer told court he suffered ‘mood swings as a result of bipolar disorder’

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

  • Beau Biden: The story of Joe Biden’s late son

    2020 candidate's son — Delaware attorney general and Iraq War veteran — died in 2015

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.