Hong Kong Tycoon Lau Weighing Logistics Firm EV Cargo Stake Sale, Sources Say

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cargo Services Group and JL Enterprises Holdings Ltd., two logistics firms founded by Hong Kong tycoon John Lau, are considering selling their stakes in EV Cargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cargo Services, a supply chain services provider, and JL Enterprises, a family office investing in freight forwarding and logistics, plan to announce their intention to divest their entire investment in EV Cargo as early as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The firms own a significant minority stake in Hong Kong-based EV Cargo, the people said.

Lau founded both Cargo Services and JL Enterprises in 1989 and 2000, respectively. He is also the chairman of Hong Kong-listed CN Logistics International Holdings Ltd., and was an early backer of EmergeVest, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm which owns a majority stake in EV Cargo.

A representative for Cargo Services and JL Enterprises declined to comment, while EmergeVest and EV Cargo didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal office hours.

A potential divestiture by Cargo Services and JL Enterprises would follow in the footsteps of EmergeVest, which has been considering strategic options for its majority stake in EV Cargo, Bloomberg News reported in 2021. Options under evaluation included a sale or an initial public offering of the business at a valuation of at least $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

EmergeVest created EV Cargo in 2018 after combining six UK logistics companies in its portfolio, according to a press release. The freight forwarding, supply chain and technology company’s operations span more than 50 countries, and has grown both organically and via mergers and acquisitions, EmergeVest’s website shows.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Green Impact Partners Announces Purchase of Minority Partner's Interest in GreenGas Colorado

    Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2023) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed into escrow the purchase of all of the partnership units of GreenGas Colorado, LLC ("GreenGas") held by its minority partner, Advanced Renewables Colorado, LLC ("ARC"), for approximately US$11.2 million. The escrowed documentation will be released and closing completed upon GIP's bank advancing the purchase proceeds under the bridge facilit

  • CSC Steel Holdings Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.04 (vs RM0.23 in FY 2021)

    CSC Steel Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:CSCSTEL ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM1.70b (up 15% from...

  • Ukraine Latest: US, EU Under Pressure to Expand Weapons Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Decisions on training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and joint EU purchases of ammunition are expected to follow the Munich Security Conference, where Ukraine and its allies grappled with the likelihood of a prolonged war.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayUS, China Top

  • Asia shares muted by unease over Fed, BOJ policy

    Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as a U.S. holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer. There were reports the White House planned new sanctions on Russia, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Beijing of consequences should it provide material support, including weapons, to Moscow. All of which made for a cautious start and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat, after sliding 2.2% last week.

  • 'Quite Bullish' on Long Duration Indian Bonds: Nuvama

    Aditya Gore, international coverage head of fixed income markets at Nuvama Group, discusses the outlook for India's credit markets, the opportunities he sees, and the central bank's policy. He spoke with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia" on Feb. 17. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Oil Steadies After Weekly Decline Driven by More Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a weekly loss as investors weighed hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve against rising geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayUS, China Top Diplomats Hold First Meeting After Balloon CrisisWest Texas Intermediate futures held near $76 a

  • Watchdog approved Chappell's broker despite concerns it worked with criminals

    The City watchdog allowed a controversial stockbroker to continue operating for almost a year despite suspecting that it was breaching rules and working with convicted criminals.

  • US-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and China came to Germany last weekend looking to patch up a new rift opened by the uproar over a Chinese balloon. But a meeting between their top diplomats showed how difficult it will be to compromise.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayUS, China Top Diplomats Hold Fir

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $132 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped off $132 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collater

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2023, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $153,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $228,000 (up from $144,000 and $214,000 in 2022). Traditional IRAs have no income limits for eligibility.

  • The $10,000 Tax Rule For Loaning Money to Family and Friends

    Loaning friends and family money is a hotly-debated topic, but one thing that is always a given -- the threshold after which the IRS gets involved. See: 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next 5 Years That...

  • Why Did Warren Buffett Sell Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Charlie Munger Just Offered a Clue

    It was somewhat surprising when Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) purchased its first semiconductor stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), last summer. TSMC seemed like a solid bet for Berkshire. As the largest outsourced foundry in the world, TSMC makes high profit margins and seems set to benefit from the growth of semiconductors over the long term.

  • Should I Open a CD Now, or Hold Out for a Better Rate?

    If you have money set aside for emergencies, it's generally best to keep that cash in a savings account. If you don't feel comfortable investing it in a brokerage account, you may be inclined to put it into a certificate of deposit, or CD, instead. CDs tend to pay more interest than savings accounts do, but in exchange for those higher rates, you need to commit to tying up your money for a preset period of time.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Stocks: Here's the 1 That's Made Him the Most Money

    Warren Buffett once said, "Keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely." Nearly all of the billionaire's net worth is in one stock: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). A whopping 75% of Buffett's Berkshire portfolio is invested in just five stocks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for investors to buy into these innovative businesses.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the hottest topics of 2023. ChatGPT burst onto the scene, showcasing the power of AI, and it's causing a mad rush as companies and investors pour billions of dollars into the space.

  • 4 Stocks That Have Paid Dividends for 100 Years or More

    If history is any guide, the best thing you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies underscore the idea that when it comes to building generational wealth, dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by a wide margin. The asset managers at Hartford Funds similarly found that dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930.

  • The IRS Has Refunded $15.7B As of Feb. 3 — Here’s How Much the Average Taxpayer is Getting Back

    The IRS advised taxpayers that they may see smaller refunds this tax season, and as of early February, it appears the agency was right. While the IRS has issued $15.7 billion worth of refunds as of...