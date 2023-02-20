Hong Kong Tycoon Lau Weighing Logistics Firm EV Cargo Stake Sale, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Cargo Services Group and JL Enterprises Holdings Ltd., two logistics firms founded by Hong Kong tycoon John Lau, are considering selling their stakes in EV Cargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cargo Services, a supply chain services provider, and JL Enterprises, a family office investing in freight forwarding and logistics, plan to announce their intention to divest their entire investment in EV Cargo as early as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The firms own a significant minority stake in Hong Kong-based EV Cargo, the people said.

Lau founded both Cargo Services and JL Enterprises in 1989 and 2000, respectively. He is also the chairman of Hong Kong-listed CN Logistics International Holdings Ltd., and was an early backer of EmergeVest, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm which owns a majority stake in EV Cargo.

A representative for Cargo Services and JL Enterprises declined to comment, while EmergeVest and EV Cargo didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal office hours.

A potential divestiture by Cargo Services and JL Enterprises would follow in the footsteps of EmergeVest, which has been considering strategic options for its majority stake in EV Cargo, Bloomberg News reported in 2021. Options under evaluation included a sale or an initial public offering of the business at a valuation of at least $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

EmergeVest created EV Cargo in 2018 after combining six UK logistics companies in its portfolio, according to a press release. The freight forwarding, supply chain and technology company’s operations span more than 50 countries, and has grown both organically and via mergers and acquisitions, EmergeVest’s website shows.

