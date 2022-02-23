Hong Kong unveils $22 bn budget for virus plagued economy

Hong Kong's leaders are struggling to overcome the worst Covid wave since the pandemic began (AFP/PHILIPPE LOPEZ) (PHILIPPE LOPEZ)
Su Xinqi and Jerome Taylor
·3 min read

Hong Kong's finance chief on Wednesday unveiled a costly HK$170 billion ($21.79 billion) budget, including tax breaks and consumer spending vouchers, as the city reels under its worst coronavirus outbreak to date.

While rival finance centres emerging from pandemic isolation and reopening to the world, Hong Kong has found itself overwhelmed by the highly infectious Omicron variant after the city's previously successful zero-Covid strategy crumbled.

The surge has prompted the reimposition of painful curbs that have shuttered many businesses, closed schools, pushed authorities to order multiple rounds of mass testing and compounded the city's international isolation.

Finance Secretary Paul Chan released the taps in his 2022/23 budget speech with a series of handouts.

"Our economy and people's livelihoods have been under immense pressure in recent months," he told legislators in a speech that was live streamed because of the pandemic.

"Economic performance in the first quarter is not optimistic."

Among the measures are HK$10,000 electronic spending vouchers for some 6.6 million people, double the amount offered last year.

As with previous rounds, the vouchers will not be available to foreign domestic workers or non-permanent residents.

The budget also included salary tax reductions, electricity bill subsidies and the continuation of a loan scheme for small and medium businesses.

- Anniversary plans -

This year is a politically sensitive one for both China and Hong Kong.

President Xi Jinping, China's most authoritarian leader in a generation, is paving the way for a third five-year term at a major Communist Party meeting towards the end of the year.

July also marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China by Britain.

Those celebrations now face being undermined by the coronavirus surge and China has ordered Hong Kong to stick to its zero-Covid strategy.

Some 54,000 cases have been recorded in the current wave compared with just 12,000 for the two years before, and health experts fear the real number is far higher because of a backlog.

City leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday admitted that her administration was unable to deal with the surge and had called for help from the mainland, which will build a series of temporary hospital wards and isolation units.

All 7.4 million residents will have to undergo three rounds of compulsory testing in March.

Hong Kong is also sticking to its policy of trying to isolate anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus but it is not clear whether enough units can be built to deal with the exponential caseload.

Hong Kong's economy fell into a two-year recession in 2019 and 2020 thanks to massive democracy protests followed by the emergence of the coronavirus.

It rebounded in 2021 with growth of 6.4 percent as zero-Covid largely kept the virus at bay.

But that recovery now looks shaky.

Fitch Ratings recently slashed Hong Kong's 2022 growth forecast from three percent to 1.5 percent, making the city among the worst-performing economies worldwide.

Chan offered a more optimistic take in his budget speech.

"I forecast that Hong Kong's economy will put up a better performance in the second half of this year and achieve growth of 2.0-3.5 per cent in real terms for the year as a whole," he said.

su-jta/dan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a knockout: England adopt ‘quarter-final’ mentality in Six Nations

    Attack coach Martin Gleeson knows there is no margin for error ahead of the visit of Wales.

  • Syria supports Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions

    Syria supports the decision of its ally Russia to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Syrian state TV quoted the Syrian foreign minister as saying on Tuesday. The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Putin recognised the two breakaway regions, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe. "Syria supports President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk," the state TV quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during an event in Moscow.

  • New Zealand eye historic victory in second South Africa Test

    New Zealand go into the second Test against South Africa on Friday on the cusp of clinching the series and reclaiming the mantle of number one in the world.

  • Six Nations 2022: What are the fixtures and results so far?

    The 2022 edition of the Six Nations has been one of the most competitive in recent memory

  • UK wants Gazprom-backed Champions League final out of Russia

    UEFA faced calls from the British government to strip Russia of hosting the Champions League final over concerns it would legitimize what it called an “illegal invasion” of Ukraine, prompting European football’s governing body to say Tuesday it would reconsider St. Petersburg staging the showpiece match. The biggest game in the European season is scheduled May 28 at the Gazprom Arena, which is named after the state-owned energy giant that has sponsored the men's competition for a decade. Gazprom is also embedded in the decision-making at UEFA, with Alexander Dyukov, the chief executive of an oil subsidiary company, sitting on UEFA's ruling executive committee.

  • China courts improve evidence collection through blockchain

    China’s legal system is looking into blockchain technology to improve its online smart court system and enhance information sharing and evidence submission. See related article: How blockchain technology is shaking up courtrooms in Asia Fast facts China’s supreme court released on Tuesday a set of rules allowing courts to verify and recognize evidence submitted through […]

  • China’s Gas Prices Surge to Record as World Grapples with Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Domestic liquefied natural gas prices in China have surged to a record after frigid temperatures drained inventories and boosted demand for the heating fuel.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestThe na

  • WNY Railway Historical Society looking for help storing stolen train

    The Western New York Railway Historical Society is asking for donations to fix the damage and to build a permanent shed to store the train.

  • 5 key questions that could determine the shape of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The darker area shows the rebel-held regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, that Putin recognized. Data: Mapbox/OSCE. Map: Will Chase/AxiosIn a stunning, historically revisionist national address Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Ukraine has no right to be its own country — and that it's Moscow's duty to protect Russian speakers in Ukrainian territory from a supposed deadly threat posed by Kyiv.Why it matters: Putin's formal recognition of two pro-Russian breakaway regions in e

  • Australia, Canada, Japan impose sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

    Australia, Canada and Japan issued sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, joining the growing list of countries that have taken economic action after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two Ukrainian regions as independents states and moved Russian forces into eastern Ukraine.The U.S., United Kingdom and European Union have all issued sanctions against Russia in reaction to Putin's recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk, two regions controlled...

  • Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance

    The latest:How Congress is reacting to Biden's new Russia sanctionsDHS warns of potential Russian cyber threats to U.S. organizations How Ukraine’s president felt about Biden's Russia sanctions speechMarkets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisisBlinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasionLawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before sending troops to UkraineBiden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begunRussia to evacuate embassy staff from U

  • Ukraine's foreign minister says Putin's 'ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine'

    Ukraine's foreign minister says Putin's 'ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine'

  • Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy

    On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.

  • Jen Psaki Recounts How Biden Reacted To Trump's Oval Office Letter

    The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • This map shows rebels' expansive claims to Ukraine that Putin just threw his weight behind

    Moscow has recognized two "breakaway" regions of Ukraine whose Russian-backed leaders claim more territory than they currently control.

  • Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

    Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion.In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy.""I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said...

  • Putin Rival Dishes on How to Deal With the Spiraling President

    ATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—Former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski has sat across a table from Vladimir Putin on dozens of occasions. Having traded jabs with the Russian president through countless conflicts during his 10-year-long-tenure—most notably when he helped Ukraine get rid of a pro-Russia president who came to power after an allegedly fraudulent election—Kwaśniewski has never been known to back down from a face-off with Putin.Now, with the Russian president

  • Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger slam GOP and Trump over Ukraine crisis

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius, he "aids our enemies."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFormer President Trump’s adulation of Putin today - including calling him a “genius” - aids our enem