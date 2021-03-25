Hong Kong vaccination drive struggles to gain public trust

  • FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, health workers look at a vial and a syringe while administering a dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust. Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine. (Paul Yeung/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE- In this Monday, March. 22, 2021, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam receives the second dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a Central Government office in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust. Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo, people line up to receive China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust. Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
  • Residents line up against Hong Kong's business district to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong on March 16, 2021. Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust. Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 file photo, a notice of vaccine suspension, left, is placed as people queue up outside a vaccination center for BioNTech in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong Vaccine

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, health workers look at a vial and a syringe while administering a dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust. Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine. (Paul Yeung/Pool Photo via AP, File)
ZEN SOO
·5 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust.

Hong Kong on Wednesday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine.

For now, Hong Kong residents can only get the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, which is reported to have an efficacy rate of 62%, compared with Pfizer's 97%. Wariness toward the Sinovac shot has grown after seven people who were vaccinated with it died, though authorities say the deaths were not linked to the vaccine.

When the government launched the vaccination drive in February, 66-year-old Chan Yuet Lin was eager to get inoculated. A mainland Chinese immigrant in the semi-autonomous city, she hoped vaccination would help her eventually visit her family in the Chinese mainland, whom she had not seen since the pandemic began, without enduring onerous quarantines.

But after seeing reports on television that several people with chronic illnesses had died days after having the Sinovac vaccine, Chan decided against getting inoculated.

“I have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar. Right now with my health condition I don’t think I can get the shot, I will wait and see,” she said, adding that she planned to seek her doctor’s advice at her next appointment.

Since vaccinations began on Feb. 26, about 5.7% of Hong Kong’s 7.2 million residents have gotten inoculated — a far cry from a goal of vaccinating 70%. The slow uptake trails Singapore's. It started giving COVID-19 shots just days before Hong Kong and has administered vaccines to more than 13% of its population of 5.7 million.

The government has expanded the range of people who can get the shots, allowing those 30 and above after initially prioritizing those 60 and older, and employees from essential industries. It is considering giving the shots to anyone older than 16.

Slow progress on vaccinations could slow the city's economic recovery. Hong Kong is still grappling with coronavirus outbreaks and stringent social distancing measures that are especially hard on bars, restaurants and the tourism industry. The jobless rate climbed to 7.2% in February, the highest level since 2004.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and health officials are urging people to get vaccinated. They insist the shots, including the Sinovac vaccine, are safe. Hong Kong, a former British colony, relies heavily on tourism but has been closed to foreign visitors since March 2020 and Lam has said social distancing precautions and border controls can only be relaxed after most people have gotten the shots.

“If we can’t control the epidemic, there’s nothing we can do about the economy,” she told lawmakers last week.

Hesitancy toward the vaccines partly reflects growing mistrust of the government, as Beijing has asserted growing influence following months of anti-government protests in 2019. Authorities have arrested and jailed dozens of pro-democracy activists under a tough new national security law.

Some residents are worried by the seven deaths that occurred after Sinovac shots.

“According to the government, none of the deaths are related to the vaccine. Most of the patients had cardiovascular conditions, so there must be some association, but the government seems to be trying to dissociate it,” said Belinda Lin, a Hong Kong resident in her 30s.

“It’s an issue of responsibility, the willingness to take responsibility – I haven’t seen this yet,” said Lin, who does not plan to get the vaccine as she says there is a lack of studies showing long-term effects.

“From what we’ve seen in the news so far it seems like people have more side effects from the (Sinovac) vaccine that’s less effective,” said Agnes Wong, a sales executive in Hong Kong who also had no immediate plans to get vaccinated.

Unease over the vaccines, which were developed in under a year using varying levels of clinical trials, are not confined to Hong Kong.

In Europe, reports of problems with blood clotting following the AstraZeneca shot raised concerns. So have questions over some of AstraZeneca’s clinical data.

The number of people who have booked but failed to show up for their Sinovac vaccine appointments currently stands at around 20%, up from about 11% a week into the program. That compares with a 5% no-show rate for the Pfizer shot before those were halted.

Martin Wong, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, co-authored a survey published in January that showed only 37% of Hong Kong residents were willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. He says the technology used, a manufacturer's track record and reports of side effects can all affect willingness to get the shots.

The government has advised people with chronic illnesses to ask their doctors before getting the COVID-19 vaccines. That can be difficult for many underprivileged Hong Kong seniors, said Ivan Lin from the rights advocacy group Society of Community Organization.

“The public health system should be more proactive in providing advice,” said Lin. “For many of these elderly, their long-term illnesses are taken care of by public hospitals where appointments take place every three months, so they are not able to get (timely) medical advice.”

Policies that would reward people for getting vaccinated are essential, says Wong.

“New incentives may be required such as exemptions from certain travel bans or issuance of a certificate of vaccination that can be used for different purposes,” he said.

Lam, the city's leader, has said the government might considering such measures, such as relaxing certain social distancing restrictions. Hong Kong is also discussing with Chinese authorities on easing restrictions for travelers who are vaccinated.

That might work for some.

Bilal Hussain, a doctoral student at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, signed up to receive his first shot of the Sinovac vaccine after learning that China had eased its policy to allow foreign workers and their families to apply for visas into the country.

Hussain’s wife and 5-year-old son are in China. He hasn't seen them since January 2020.

“I’m hoping that maybe in the near future, China will open up their borders for students who have been vaccinated,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids

    Hong Kong suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday after its Chinese distributor informed the city that one batch had defective bottle lids. The city's government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement.

  • Hong Kong halts BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, investigates packaging

    Hong Kong authorities halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech on Wednesday, citing defective packaging, in a move that triggered scenes of confusion in inoculation centres across the city. The suspension comes as the Asian financial hub has faced a sluggish take-up of vaccines due to dwindling confidence in China's Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions. Inoculation centre staff turned away people booked to take the BioNTech vaccine, with many Hong Kong-ers unsure as to the reason and asking for explanations.

  • Hong Kong suspends use of Pfizer vaccine over defective bottle lids

    Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots — known as BioNTech shots in the city — on Wednesday after they were informed by its distributor Fosun that one batch had defective bottle lids.

  • UK and EU say looking to create 'win-win' situation on COVID-19 vaccines

    Britain and the European Commission said they are discussing how they can work together to create a "win-win" situation on COVID-19 vaccines after the bloc threatened to take tougher measures to curb the export of deliveries of shots. The European Commission has threatened to ban exports to countries like Britain that have higher vaccination rates but do not export shots to the EU. "Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take - in the short-, medium- and long term - to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens," they said in a joint statement.

  • Flying the flag: UK govt tells ministries to wave Union Jack

    The British government said Wednesday that the national flag should fly on all government buildings, the latest move in a highly visible embrace of the Union Jack by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “People rightly expect to see the Union Flag flying high on civic and government buildings up and down the country as a sign of our local and national identity,” Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said. Flying the national flag is less common in the United Kingdom than in some other countries, such as the United States.

  • Cboe Buys Chi-X Asia Pacific to Expand Into Japan, Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Cboe Global Markets Inc. agreed to buy Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd. from private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, expanding the exchange’s reach into Japan and Australia.Cboe will use the acquisition to build its global equities business in the region and boost investor access to its offerings, including proprietary products. Chi-X Australia is the main competitor with ASX Ltd. in equity trading and exchange-traded funds. Chi-X Japan offers trading services for Japanese stocks.“There’s a uniformity we’re building across the globe,” Cboe CEO Ed Tilly said in an interview on Thursday. “The geographic expansion is key to us. If a region is open for competition, we really are looking to be there -- and looking to be there in scale.”The terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second or third quarter pending a regulatory review, weren’t disclosed, according to a Cboe statement on Wednesday.Cash TransactionCboe will fund the transaction with cash on hand, supplemented by existing credit agreements if needed, according to the statement. The purchase price is not material from a financial perspective and is expected to be nominally accretive to the company’s adjusted earnings in 2021, it said.Cboe had expressed an interest in the operations in 2016, and the parties discussed a deal valuing the business at about $80 million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the talks were private. Instead, Chi-X Global Holdings sold Chi-X Australia, Chi-X Japan and technology services business Chi-Tech Hong Kong to J.C. Flowers.J.C. Flowers decided to sell the Chi-X unit after being approached by a North American exchange last year, according to Vic Jokovic, chief executive officer of Chi-X Australia. The business attracted interest from a range of exchanges around the world, including Nasdaq Inc. and TMX Group Ltd., which runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, he said in an interview on Thursday. The Australian business has about 17% market share and “there’s no reason why we can’t grow that to about 20%,” Jokovic said.David Howson, president of Cboe’s European operations, will become president of Europe and Asia-Pacific and will lead Cboe’s expansion into the region. Cboe will need regulatory approval from Australia and Japan to complete the deal. Starting from scratch would take a decade, Howson said in an interview, and this deal allows Cboe to simply take on a “top-notch” existing business.As for any future acquisitions, “our eyes are always open,” Tilly said. “We’re always interested in this type of expansion.”(Updates with context and comments from Cboe and Chi-X Australia officials.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 2-India reports new coronavirus variant as daily deaths reach year's high

    India reported a new variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday as it struggled with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year. The variant, described by officials as a "double mutant", has been found in more than 200 samples in the hardest-hit western state of Maharashtra, which is home to India's financial capital of Mumbai. Health officials said the new variant had not been detected in large enough numbers to link it to the surge in cases in Maharashtra and other states including Kerala and Punjab.

  • Brazil becomes 2nd nation to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil topped 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, becoming the second country to do so amid a spike in infections that has seen the South American country report record death tolls in recent days. The United States reached the grim milestone on Dec. 14, but has a larger population than Brazil. On Wednesday, Brazil's health ministry reported 2,009 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 300,685.

  • The Department of Education Is as Useful as a Screen Door on a Submarine

    My colleague Kevin Williamson has recently argued that the federal Department of Education could conceivably be a boon to the United States of America if only it could be put to better use. His argument is couched largely in terms of geopolitics and great-power competition: He notes that the U.K. has made scientific research and development central to its national aspirations, casts the customary anxious glance at China, and warns his readers that “the course of the future is going to be determined by artificial intelligence and advances in medical genomics, not by aircraft carriers.” There’s a basic category error at work here. Neither of the two pieces Kevin has written on the subject add up to an argument for the Department of Education; they constitute an argument for a federal industrial policy — one that, as a good, upstanding libertarian, he has to make indirectly, by way of a nod toward Bismarckian reform of America’s schools. The concrete examples that Kevin gives of good policy abroad have hardly anything to do with government education policy. Take the British government, for instance, which he correctly observes “is increasingly of the view that its standing in the world will depend much more acutely on its education and research capabilities than on such traditional British strengths as trade and sea power.” The recent British prioritization of R&D is the brainchild of Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. Until Cummings was summarily dismissed recently for not playing well with others, his was the mind behind the techno-futurist Britannia that Kevin describes. During the British general-election campaign of 2019, Cummings shared an academic paper on his blog that he intimated would form a sound basis for policy aimed at improving “long-term productivity, science, technology,” and such. After the Tories won a landslide victory, Cummings had free rein to craft such policy. But did he do so through the Ministry of Education? No. As Kevin noted in the first of his two pieces, the Johnson government actually separated the heretofore-conjoined Departments of Education and Department of Scientific Research, giving the latter its own separate portfolio. This is because Cummings and his confederates rightly identified scientific research and development as encompassing nothing more or less than the key industries of the 21st century. It is industrial policy that the Tories are pursuing, not education policy. The academic paper that Cummings used as his manifesto said as much. Its author, Professor Richard Jones, even wrote ruefully that “the industrial strategy of the Conservative administrations between 1979 and 1997 was not to have an industrial strategy.” Moreover, the current British policy stance toward these matters specifically downplays education as an area of concern. Jones, for instance, emphasizes that the U.K. already has a world-leading higher-education sector. What the British government is seeking to address are the country’s shortcomings in “translational research” — the process of turning the theoretical knowledge supplied by universities into innovation and enterprise. The British are not seeking to address any shortcomings in their education system with their R&D policies; they’re looking to take the already-excellent finished product of their higher-education sector — which, like the United States’, is much more independent of the central government than primary and secondary schools — and better parlay it into innovative products for sale in the marketplace. The Germans have an entire economic ecosystem built around this idea of translational research, which they call “the industrial commons.” The whole thing has very little to do with the country’s education ministry. The United States could follow Britain’s example, and enact the kinds of policies Kevin proposes, without involving the federal Department of Education. The British government is perfectly content with the raw material of market innovation that the country is getting from its top universities. The U.S., with at least twice as many world-leading universities as Britain, should be even happier with the raw material its own higher-education sector generates. Once again, this is about industrial policy, not education. “But doesn’t the success of British and American higher education say something good about the two countries’ centralized education bureaucracies?” some might ask. No. There are mountains of data to show that the educational theories that are being foisted upon American teachers and students from Washington are an active hindrance to successfully educating the next generation. American universities succeed in spite of government-run K–12 schools, not because of them. But if, in places such as Germany and the United Kingdom, the quest for a techno-futurist industrial commons leaves education policy largely untouched, why should the same hold true in America? Wouldn’t the U.S., by putting the Department of Education to these ends, get a leg up on its European neighbors? Well, in a word, yes. Of course America can direct the children in its schools toward collective national ends, training them up for technological combat with the Chinese and foisting upon them preordained careers that suit and serve the interests of the federal government. But this would be mad, bad, and fundamentally un-American. Our children have suffered enough from progressive theorists’ love affair with the 19th-century Prussian educational model. The last thing they need is for conservatives to come around to the same position.

  • Thousands of Thai protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

    Thousands of protesters gathered in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to demand reform of the monarchy and the release of jailed leaders, days after one of the most violent demonstrations since they began last year. Thailand's youth protest movement emerged last year and has posed the biggest challenge to the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 from an elected government. More than 30 civilians and police were injured in a clash at a protest near the palace on Saturday, after police used water cannon, teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the rally.

  • AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

    AstraZeneca insisted Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its disputed U.S. study, the latest in an extraordinary public rift with American officials. In a late-night press release, AstraZeneca said it had recalculated data from that study and concluded the vaccine is 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, instead of the 79% it had claimed earlier in the week. Just a day earlier, an independent panel that oversees the study had accused AstraZeneca of cherry-picking data to tout the protection offered by its vaccine.

  • Caribbean appeals to Biden to share vaccines with U.S. 'third border'

    Several Caribbean island nations have issued a plea to the United States to share its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines with the region as it has said it would with Mexico and Canada, calling on it not to neglect its "third border." The independent island states of the Caribbean archipelago - except for Cuba, which is developing its own homegrown vaccines - have complained of inequitable global access to vaccines hurting countries like them without the financial or political heft to seal deals. These nations have only received a dribble of shots as donations from India or through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism, while neighboring Caribbean islands that are still territories of former colonial powers, like the Cayman islands, have already started mass vaccinations.

  • Iowa's Clark, UConn's Bueckers dominating women's tourney

    Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark seem to be playing a personal game of horse on the national stage. The captivating basketball exploits by the heralded freshmen have created a buzz around the women’s NCAA Tournament, including one of event's most anticipated matchups: Bueckers and Clark will play their first college game against each other in the Sweet 16 this weekend. This game won’t decide that, but it will be highly entertaining for all basketball fans.

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After New EV Vision Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each soared more than 30% this year through Tuesday, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner was up less than half that amount -- and fell to $44.30 Tuesday, the steepest drop since June. The stock was little changed at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in New York.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles is preparing to make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.“Investors believe BWA is still playing ‘catch-up,’” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI with an in-line rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan with an overweight rating, predicted in a note that investors eventually will warm to BorgWarner’s strategy as it wins more contracts to supply electrified products.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology this year, raising that to almost 50% by 2025.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nowlan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”(Updates with share price move in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NATO affirms unity, tries to put Trump era behind it

    NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to defend each other against outside attack and underlined the strength of relations between North America and Europe, after four years of doubt and concern among some allies under the Trump administration. “We are now opening a new chapter in our trans-Atlantic relationship,” NATO-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing the talks. In a formal joint statement aimed at turning a page on the Trump era, the ministers said: “We are meeting in Brussels to reaffirm the enduring transatlantic bond between Europe and North America, with NATO at its heart.”

  • Who has the best conference in March Madness? Here’s their records so far

    The Big Ten received rave reviews as the best conference in college basketball this season. They even received the most bids into the NCAA Tournament, getting nine teams dancing.

  • Community groups stepping up to help protect Asian neighbors in NYC

    Community members are stepping up and taking matters into their own hands to help make their neighbors feel safer as attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • Mystery remains about Sputnik vaccines seized in Mexico

    Mexican prosecutors said Wednesday they remain unsure about whether the supposed Russian coronavirus vaccines seized in Mexico last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said the Mexican government's medical safety commission still hasn’t said what was in 1,155 vials found in false bottoms of ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the Russian vaccine’s distributor said they were not real Sputnik V vaccines.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

    Shares of vaccine producer and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) tumbled 6% Wednesday after it was reported that the companies' local vaccine distributor, Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun, is suspending distribution of the companies' vaccine because of "defective bottle lids." Pfizer stock ended the day roughly where it began it. In other news, Pfizer announced yesterday that in the future, Pfizer intends to go solo on projects to expand its development of new kinds of mRNA-based vaccines on its own.

  • Putin said he got a coronavirus vaccine but released no photos and won't say which one he took

    The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin received one of three Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.