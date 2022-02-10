Hong Kong vaccine rates spike as outbreak shatters COVID-free dreams

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessie Pang
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Carrie Lam
    Carrie Lam
    Chief Executive of Hong Kong (born 1957)

By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Vaccination rates are rising sharply among the elderly in Hong Kong, lifting from a relatively low base as an Omicron-fuelled spike in new COVID-19 cases and looming vaccine passes pierce long-standing inoculation complacency among the demographic.

The global financial hub had been able to keep the coronavirus pandemic from disrupting activities for most of the past two years, using stringent border restrictions.

That success had the effect of downplaying the need for widespread vaccination, especially among older people, many of whom are poor, not very mobile, and less interested in lifting travel restrictions.

"Getting the elderly vaccinated has been difficult," said Lau Chak Sing, head of the medicine department at the University of Hong Kong, who blames, among other factors, the "lack of a sense of urgency because Hong Kong was doing very well."

As in many other places, however, the arrival of the highly transmissable Omicron variant has significantly changed the shape of the pandemic and official responses in Hong Kong.

Daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, with authorities reporting outbreaks in 10 elderly care homes. Two men aged 73 and 76 were the city's first COVID-linked deaths since September.

The government has announced vaccine passes will be required from Feb. 24 for people wanting to shop, eat out or use public facilities, a measure those who wanted more open border controls had been calling for since early last year.

"I have come here to take the first dose because they no longer allow people go to yum cha," 71-year-old Andy Au told Reuters outside a vaccination centre, referring to a typical brunch eaten in Chinese restaurants.

Vaccination rates among those aged 70-79 and 80-plus rose to 63.1% and 34.2% respectively on Wednesday from 61.9% and 33.2% a day earlier, government data showed. The 1.2% increase for the 70-79 segment was the highest single-day increase of any age group since vaccinations began in January 2021.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said this week the priority was to get the elderly vaccinated and reach an overall rate of more than 90%, to ease pressure on hospitals. Lam said Omicron needs to "disappear" for Hong Kong to consider another COVID approach.

It remains unclear whether vaccination rates among the elderly would reach those targeted levels.

Sixty-year-old Lau, who declined to give her first name, said she would rather avoid any venue requiring a vaccine pass, than get vaccinated.

"I still have reservations about the safety of vaccines," Lau said.

However, security guard Leung Ping Chung, 65, said he had avoided the vaccine because he feared injections, but would get one soon.

"Where can I go for lunch if I don't take the vaccine? If I eat in the park or on the street, people will stare at me," Leung said.

(Additional reporting by Aleksander Solum and Farah Master; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Karishma Singh and Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Fauci says ‘full-blown’ COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in US

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser for President Biden, said in an interview published Tuesday that the U.S. is almost past the “full-blown” pandemic phase of the coronavirus and said he hopes that all virus-related restrictions could wind down in a few months.

  • If You Notice This While Lying on Your Back, Get Your Heart Checked

    Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef

  • Woman who lost 100 pounds, got diabetes under control, shares weight-loss plan

    Weight-loss success: Rhonda Lokken lost 100 pounds and got her Type 2 diabetes under control after paying attention to hunger cues and eating smaller portions.

  • How many times can you reuse your N95 or KN95 mask? Experts explain

    Experts give advice about using and reusing N95 and KN95 masks safely as well as how to properly wear and store your masks.

  • Newsom Previews CA’s “Endemic Plan” For Covid, Hints Unmasking At Schools May Be Tied To Vaccination Status

    California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a significant preview of the state’s plan to loosen Covid-19 restrictions next week. Calling it an “endemic plan,” Newsom indicated it will take the state into the era when it simply lives with the disease, instead of the pandemic strategy that’s been deployed to date. While Newsom has been elusive […]

  • What does blacking out mean — and what happens to your body? Experts explain

    Andy Cohen says he didn't remember part of his alcohol-induced New Year’s Eve special. Here's what that means, according to experts.

  • Dizzy when you stand up? A few simple leg moves can help, study suggests

    Dizzy or lightheaded when you stand up? A simple leg maneuver may eliminate those annoying symptoms, a new study suggests.

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • NY clamps down on businesses offering marijuana as a 'gift'

    While New York works on launching a legal market for recreational marijuana, some entrepreneurs dove into a legal gray area by saying they're not selling pot but giving it away while people buy something else. The Office of Cannabis Management said Tuesday it sent letters to more than two dozen enterprises it suspects of illegally selling weed. “New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers” and will provide opportunities for people affected by the enforcement of now-scrapped marijuana laws, OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement.

  • A Clean and Tidy Home Can Boost Your Mental Health—Here's Where to Start

    Take small steps toward a cleaner home and improved well-being.

  • Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients

    Long after recovery from COVID-19, people face significantly higher risks for new heart problems, a large study has found. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs compared rates of new cardiovascular problems in 153,760 individuals infected with the coronavirus before vaccines were available, 5.6 million people who did not catch the virus, and another 5.9 million people whose data was collected before the pandemic. An average of one year after their recovery from the acute phase of the infection, the COVID-19 survivors had a 63% higher risk for heart attack, a 69% higher risk for problematic irregular heart rhythm, a 52% higher risk of stroke, a 72% higher risk of heart failure, and a nearly three times higher risk of a potentially fatal blood clot in the lungs compared with the other two groups, according to a report published on Monday in Nature Medicine.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.

  • Ree Drummond Just Shared the 10 Secrets That Helped Her Lose 55 Pounds in a Year

    Think of these less like the 10 dieting commandments and more like a sustainable lifestyle shift.

  • Want to Live Longer? Stop Eating Like an American, Says a New Study.

    UnsplashWe might one day be able to live to 150 thanks to some wicked new drugs or biotechnological enhancements. But until then, we have to rely on improving our lifespan the old-fashioned way: staying healthy and eating right.It turns out diet might play a more outsized role than we thought. A new peer-reviewed study published in PLOS Medicine on Tuesday suggests that a young adult living in the U.S. could add more than 10 years to their expected lifespan simply by pivoting away from a typical

  • Drizzling olive oil on your meals could reduce your risk of early death, according to a large new study

    Researchers found that even 1 tsp of olive oil a day could boost longevity, but other vegetable oils aren't linked to the same benefits.

  • A Top Trainer Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With Barbells

    Strength coach and fitness YouTuber, Eugene Teo, shares the reasons he stopped using barbell exercises to build strength and muscle in his workouts.

  • Turkey's Doctors Are Leaving, the Latest Casualty of Spiraling Inflation

    ISTANBUL — Anxiety rose after an assistant doctor died last fall when she plowed her car into the back of a truck after a long shift. Then there were the growing cases of violence. An assistant doctor abandoned his career after a patient stabbed him in the stomach and hand. A pregnant nurse was hospitalized after being kicked in the belly. The worsening economy and soaring inflation, which has reduced some doctors’ salaries close to the level of the minimum wage, has brought many to a tipping po

  • Walters: Pig heart transplant patient continues to survive, begins physical therapy

    David Bennett, 57, of Maryland received a pig heart in a transplant on Jan. 7. He continues to recover and the heart is working as expected thus far.