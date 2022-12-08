Hong Kong’s virtual asset licensing regime to take effect next June

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council passed the amendment to the bill that includes a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers (VASP) on Wednesday, which will come into effect on June 1, 2023, three months later than initially planned.

The transition period is intended to give sufficient time for businesses to apply for the license or pursue registrations, according to a government press release.

The amended Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Bill requires VASPs to obtain a license from the Securities and Futures Commission.

Applicants must also pass local anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing scans while complying with regulatory requirements on investor protection, which includes “safe custody of client assets.”

Hong Kong recently rolled out the welcome mat for the cryptocurrency industry and doubled down on its position despite the implosion of FTX.com, a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange formerly based in Hong Kong that has been accused of trading with customer funds.

This week, three asset managers applied for exchange-traded funds (ETF) that track cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong, according to Nikkei Asia.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management company Pando Finance launched two virtual assets ETFs on Thursday, South China Morning Post reported.

