Hong Kong virtual bank Livi woos borrowers through mobile games and big data

Georgina Lee georgina.lee@scmp.com
·3 min read

The use of technology, such as big data and mobile gaming, has enabled Livi Bank to tap business opportunities from borrowers whose needs have been overlooked by the city's 160 licensed banks, according to a top official at the virtual bank.

"The Covid pandemic has accelerated adoption of digital banking in Hong Kong, propelling technologies such as remote identity check, [and] remote customer onboarding," said chief technology officer Gary Lam.

Big data and credit risk modelling have given the bank better insights into the spending habits of its customers, allowing it to better manage credit risks, he said.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Lam said one innovation that his team has brought to the city's retail borrowers is a revolving loan service that enables its users to split their bills into instalments ranging from three to 36 months. The service is delivered using a virtual debit Mastercard stored on a mobile phone.

Livi Bank is co-owned by Bank of China (Hong Kong). Photo: Handout alt=Livi Bank is co-owned by Bank of China (Hong Kong). Photo: Handout

Since its launch in August 2020, Livi, co-owned by Bank of China (Hong Kong), Jardine Matheson Group and JD Technology, the fintech arm of e-commerce giant JD.com, has signed up 150,000 users, according to Lam. The eight virtual banks licensed to operate in the city had about 580,000 registered users in March and together had HK$20 billion (US$2.6 billion) in deposits, or just 0.1 per cent of Hong Kong's deposit base, according to data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The online bank is also leveraging businesses owned by Jardine to grow. Livi is using mobile games to attract shoppers to use its banking app at Jardine's subsidiaries like health care chain Mannings and supermarket operator Wellcome.

Livi wants to "gamify" the interaction between customers through games delivered via its mobile app, he said.

The race is also on for virtual banks to win new loans from customers. Among the eight virtual banks, ZA Bank and Airstar Bank were the top two, extending HK$683 million and HK$557 million, respectively, to customers up to December 2020, according to a KPMG report on Hong Kong's banking sector published in June.

HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man will release details about its commercial data interchange project this week. Photo: Winson Wong alt=HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man will release details about its commercial data interchange project this week. Photo: Winson Wong

"We expect that in the year ahead the other virtual banks will focus on offering more loans to their clients to boost revenue through interest income," said Steve Cheung, a partner specialising in financial services at KPMG China.

Later this week, the HKMA will release details about its commercial data interchange project, a platform to facilitate more efficient data flow between businesses and banks , HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said last week. The infrastructure is intended to address pain points that have been stifling banks' financing to small and medium-sized enterprises, HKMA officials have said previously.

The commercial data interchange could elevate fintech innovations across Hong Kong to the next level, said King Leung, head of fintech at InvestHK, which promotes foreign direct investments in the city.

"The interchange will promote more secure and efficient data sharing and wider access to data," said Leung. "The sky's the limit on the possibilities."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Financial firms' race to list first SPAC in Hong Kong heats up as HKEX decision nears

    Financial firms are busy working with wealthy clients to be among the first to list special purpose acquisitions companies (SPACs) in the city in anticipation of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) giving its approval to blank-cheque companies, according to industry players. HKEX chief executive Nicholas Aguzin on Wednesday said a decision on SPACs will be made soon after the 45-day consultation period ends on Sunday, hinting that the first listing could happen shortly. Singapore Exchange al

  • Kuaishou CEO Is Latest Tech Founder to Retreat in Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology Chief Executive Officer Su Hua became the latest founder to step back from a Chinese tech firm after a yearlong campaign by Beijing to rein in excesses in the industry.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeSu, 39, will re

  • How ‘Talkative’ Stars Could Be Telling on Hidden Planets

    Danielle Futselaar/ASTRONOn June 16, 2016, astronomers were listening to the whispers of a star 26 light years from Earth when they heard something peculiar.Stars of all kinds emit an array of electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves. But this star, GJ 1151, is pretty calm by stellar standards and not the sort you would expect to be casting out so much radio. After running through a list of possible astrophysical suspects, scientists reckoned there was only one that made sense: these sig

  • China-Focused Biotech LianBio Raises $325 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Biotechnology firm LianBio raised $325 million in an initial public offering, according to a statement, potentially opening a narrow path for U.S. listings by companies operating primarily in China.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe c

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • The Bias That Propels Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    A coin with a lower per-unit price can make novice investors feel a little richer.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Amazon just announced the hottest tech gifts of 2021—here are the best ones to buy

    The Amazon Electronics Gift Guide 2021 is here. From Apple AirPods and AirTag to Nintendo Switch to FitBit Charge, here are the best tech gifts.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • What Would Happen If You Invested $100 a Week in the Stock Market?

    For many people starting from scratch, a million-dollar retirement nest egg seems wildly out of reach. In fact, you might be shocked at how much money you can make over the course of 40 years just by scraping up an extra $100 per week.

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can help you save money like a billionaire

    The uber-wealthy investor doesn't indulge in extravagance.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

    Kinder Morgan's slow and steady business model is centered on creating shareholder value through dividends, not high growth. As with most dividend stocks, the success of that strategy will depend on whether the company can continue to fund and raise its payouts over time without taking away too much of the cash it requires to run its business. Let's see if Kinder Morgan fits this criterion and is worth buying today.