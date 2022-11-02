Hong Kong’s Wall Street Summit Avoids Talk on China Risks

Cathy Chan and Krystal Chia
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street’s biggest bosses gathered on a panel at Hong Kong’s big financial comeback summit, one major topic was avoided: China’s growing risks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, among others, instead focused on inflation, market volatility and whether central banks can engineer a soft landing around the world at a panel moderated by Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue.

Chinese regulators, speaking on an earlier panel, even called on the gathered bankers to look on the bright side, avoid reading international media and instead study President Xi Jinping’s latest work paper.

“Don’t bet against China,” Fang Xinghai, a vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in a recorded interview at the gathering of more than 200 top financiers. China’s opening can only become “bigger and bigger” going forward, he said.

One executive to touch on the subject was UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher, who said he doesn’t read the American press and is “very pro China.”

“We actually buy the story, but it’s a bit waiting for Zero Covid to open up in China,” he said.

The stakes are high for global banks such as Goldman Sachs and UBS, who have been building up in China as the country opened its doors to full foreign ownership of securities firms and wealth managers over the past years.

But concerns are growing over the trajectory of the world’s second-largest economy. Chinese markets, and those in Hong Kong, tumbled last month after Xi secured a third term and stacked key positions with allies. That raised further doubts among global investors, whose confidence in China has been dented by the strict pursuit of Covid Zero and a crackdown on private enterprise and the property market.

To hammer in the risks as the summit was kicking off in Hong Kong, authorities in China ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn Technology Group’s main plant in Zhengzhou, a move that will severely curtail shipments in and out of the world’s largest iPhone factory.

Stocks had rallied in the run-up to the summit, in part on rumors that China is forming a committee to exit its strict pursuit of Covid Zero. China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of such a committee.

Fang stressed that China would continue its opening as it still doesn’t have enough high quality institutional investors. “We want to share China’s growth with the rest of the world,” he said.

So far, global banks have exceeded their plans in the country, Fang said.

Hong Kong leader, John Lee, also took the opportunity in his key note speech to highlight the city as an irreplaceable connection between the Chinese mainland and the rest of the world. Still, the city has lost ground as a financial hub, in particular to Singapore where money and talent is pouring in.

The high-profile gathering in Hong Kong has drawn criticism from some US lawmakers, who urged bankers to cancel their visits to avoid legitimizing the recent crackdown on freedoms. Lee, who left the venue before the banker panel started, was sanctioned by the US along with other officials for his role in the crackdown on the city after Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television outside of the summit, HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said he was upbeat on China. “We are continuing to invest in our wealth business in China and also in Singapore and India,” Quinn said. “China will emerge from Covid. It will rebound.”

On more global topics, Goldman’s Solomon warned of considerable uncertainty ahead and said that a better equilibrium will probably be reached in the markets in the coming quarters. Morgan Stanley’s Gorman said it was improbable that inflation rates will go back to 1% to 2% and that interest rates will remain at 4% to 5% over the next few years.

“There’s still a significant amount of uncertainty as we get into 2023,” Solomon said. As we “start to have a clear understanding of the trajectory of capital markets, I think you’ll see issuers and capital allocators meet again in the middle, although with different valuations and a different cost of capital they have operating with over the course of last decade.”

--With assistance from Yvonne Man, Kiuyan Wong, Ambereen Choudhury and Adam Haigh.

(Adds background starting in 9th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble drifts lower, Russian stocks retreat from over 5-week high

    The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar ahead of three treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry on Wednesday, hurt by reduced FX supply after the passing of a favourable month-end tax period, but supported by higher oil prices. The rouble has now lost the support of month-end tax payments, that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities. "Despite a lower supply of foreign currency from exporters, the rise in oil prices may facilitate purchases in the national currency, which will allow the rouble to make a recovery over the course of the session and try to continue strengthening."

  • Stocks Stage Cautious Rally Ahead of Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities edged higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting Wednesday. A gauge of the dollar fell and gold rose. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapEuropean stocks and US futures

  • 6 Stocks With Healthy Dividends and Solid Returns

    AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Cardinal Health, Merck, Bristol Myers, and Amgen are large-cap healthcare companies that have the capacity to grow their dividends.

  • Billions Chasing Contested ESG Funds Leave Insiders ‘Mystified’

    (Bloomberg) -- As an ESG fund class facing mass downgrades attracts vast client flows, industry insiders confess they don’t understand why investors aren’t being more cautious.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Ma

  • China Traders Gripped by Frenzied Reopening Talk as Stocks Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading desks across China have become inundated with unverified talk of a shift in Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero policy, sparking an epic rally in stocks and underscoring just how desperate investors have become for signs that the country’s $6 trillion market rout is ending. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina

  • Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates

    Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might

    LONDON (Reuters) -Europe needs its industrial companies to save energy amid soaring costs and shrinking supplies, and they are delivering - demand for natural gas and electricity both fell in the past quarter. The drop is not just because industrial companies are turning down thermostats, they are also shutting down plants that may never reopen. And while lower energy use helps Europe weather the crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine and Moscow's supply cuts, executives, economists and industry groups warn its industrial base may end up severely weakened if high energy costs persist.

  • Uber tests push notification ads, a feature literally no one wants

    Uber recently launched its new advertising division and in-app ads. Instead, ads from other companies are being sent out as push notifications, much to the chagrin of some Uber users. Over the weekend, people turned to Twitter to complain about the notifications, sharing screenshots of ads, including one particularly popular one from Peloton that Uber had sent out.

  • Aston Martin flags hit to margins, deliveries from supply chain snags

    Aston Martin said the snags were also having a "more prolonged" impact on working capital than it previously assumed, and cut its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortization (EBITDA) margin expansion outlook to growth of about 100-300 basis points from roughly 350 to 450 points previously. "Whilst (supply chain issue) has created short-term impacts on our performance, I am confident that with the actions we are taking, we will exit the year in a stronger position to deliver on our goals for 2023 and beyond," Chief Executive Officer Amedeo Felisa said.

  • China Stocks Find Support at ‘Fate Line’ That’s Held Since 2005

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent selloff that sent the Shanghai Composite Index into a tailspin has halted just short of a technical support level that’s held strong for 17 years, earning it the moniker of China’s “fate line”.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Dro

  • Lula presidential win a boost for Brazil-China ties, BRICS, experts say

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in Brazil's run-off election on Sunday will help strengthen ties with China, Brazil's top trading partner, and the BRICS countries, according to analysts. Lula, a 77-year-old former two-term president, narrowly defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, ending a divisive four-year administration that saw ties with China strained. The leftist heavyweight had opened dialogue with Beijing during his first administration and in 2009 helped Brazil form BRICS - a

  • Maersk sees container demand slowing as recession looms

    OSLO (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk warned on Wednesday of slowing demand for transport and logistics as a global recession looms and cut its forecast for container demand this year, even as it beat third-quarter earnings expectations. "It is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalize during the quarter, driven by both decreasing demand and easing of supply chain congestion," Chief Executive Soeren Skou said in a statement. "With the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation, and a looming global recession there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon," Skou said.

  • China Regulator Says It’s Concerned About Property Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said that the country’s property sector is an area of concern, although risks are manageable. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets Wrap“That

  • Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider

    The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only e

  • Jayson Tatum shares how he broke down on hearing of Kobe Bryant’s death

    The Celtics star grew up idolizing Bryant, who later became a friend and mentor.

  • 'Law and order returned' Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader says at banking summit

    Hong Kong’s US-sanctioned leader insisted Wednesday that political stability and business confidence in the city has been restored following the crushing of democracy protests, as he opened a financial summit attended by global bankers including leading Wall Street executives.

  • The past year for Züblin Immobilien Holding (VTX:ZUBN) investors has not been profitable

    It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But in the short term the...

  • Individual investors own 33% of Hong Leong Finance Limited (SGX:S41) shares but private companies control 57% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hong Leong Finance Limited ( SGX:S41 ), it is important to understand the...

  • UK House Prices Fall the Most Since Start of Covid Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell the most since the start of the pandemic in October as political and market turmoil sent shock waves through the property market.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for Inve

  • Brookfield Eases Concern About Slow Deal Pace With Westinghouse Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Brookfield Asset Management Inc. announced the sale of Westinghouse Electric Co. for about six times its invested capital, it was a much-needed win for the world’s second-biggest alternative-asset manager. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOP