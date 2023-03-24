Hong Kong on watch for any 'spillover' from US regional banks

A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong
Reuters
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong needs to watch carefully for any further "spillover" from U.S. regional banks, although the city has very little exposure to the situation in European and U.S. financial institutions, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

The failure of two U.S. banks and a crisis at Credit Suisse have rattled financial markets over the past week and sent shockwaves through the global banking system.

Eddie Yue, the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank, said the city has little exposure to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible debt that are part of the capital buffers that regulators require banks to hold to protect themselves in times of market turmoil.

Asian policymakers are scrambling to calm investor nerves about AT1 bonds after holdings of such Credit Suisse bonds were written down to zero, but the ongoing market turbulence is likely to keep a lid on fresh debt issuance.

"The recent events in the U.S. and Europe have very little impact on Hong Kong," Yue said.

"The situation is largely stabilised, but we still need to watch whether there will be further spillover, especially to the other U.S. regional banks."

Hong Kong and global banks needed to be prepared for any further volatility in the market, he added.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong may face backlog in crypto license applications as demand grows, former SFC regulator says

    Angelina Kwan, who helped shape early-day Hong Kong crypto regulation, told Forkast the upcoming crypto licensing regime is almost identical to that for traditional financial institutions with a focus on customer protection.

  • Scandal-plagued Japan tech giant Toshiba gets tender offer

    Scandal-embattled Japanese electronics and technology manufacturer Toshiba has accepted a 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) tender offer from Japan Industrial Partners, a buyout fund made up of the nation’s major banks and companies. If the proposal succeeds, it will be a major step in Toshiba’s yearslong turnaround effort, allowing it to go private and delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. announced its board accepted the bid at 4,620 yen ($36) a share late Thursday.

  • Democrats Say Fed Risks Economic Harm, Showing Unease With Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s latest rate increase drew rebukes from Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a senior House Democrat on Wednesday, showing the party’s anxiety about a potential recession before the 2024 presidential election.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary Wo

  • Dollar steady after Fed's rate pause hints, yen rises

    The dollar was steady on Friday near seven-week lows as nervousness over the banking system kept investors skittish and traders absorbed the Federal Reserve's hints of a pause to interest rate hikes. The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected, but took a cautious stance on outlook because of banking sector turmoil. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday reiterated that she was prepared to take further action to ensure that Americans' bank deposits stayed safe, in a bid to calm investor nerves.

  • US state to require parental consent for social media

    Utah on Thursday became the first US state to require social media sites to get parental consent for accounts used by under-18s, placing the burden on platforms like Instagram and TikTok to verify the age of their users.Platforms including Instagram and TikTok have introduced more controls for parents, such as messaging limits and time caps.

  • SPY ETF: What the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Is and What It Holds

    Learn about the SPY ETF (SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust), its characteristics, and the suitability of investing in the fund.

  • Biogen (BIIB) Gets Positive FDA Panel Vote for Tofersen NDA

    The FDA committee supports an accelerated approval of Biogen's (BIIB) tofersen for treating SOD1-ALS. The committee does not believe the data supports a traditional/standard approval for tofersen.

  • FDA Adcomm Says Benefit-Risk Profile Favor Biogen's Tofersen For Inherited Neuro Disorder

    The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9 yes - 0 no, indicating sufficient evidence showing a reduction in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) concentration in tofersen-treated patients is reasonably likely to predict the clinical benefit of tofersen for SOD1-ALS patients. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) licensed tofersen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) under a collaborative development and license agreement. Neurofilament light chain (NfL) is a

  • Job search platform Indeed to cut 2,200 jobs

    Chief Executive Chris Hyams, who will take a 25% cut in base pay, said future job openings in general were at or below pre-pandemic levels and that the company was too large. Corporate America has been laying off staff at a pace not seen since the financial crisis over a decade ago, bracing for a an economic downturn triggered by aggressive rate hikes by central banks around the world. Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc have announced a second round of layoffs as they look to cut costs.

  • How Southern Rock Inspired One of Menswear’s Newest Made-in-America Brands

    The new label from musician-turned-menswear-buyer Jim Parker is a tribute to Southern music and manufacturing.

  • Union says inmates treated better than officers at Orange County Jail as staffing shortages continue

    Working at any jail is a tough job, but now some Orange County corrections officers say it’s made tougher by working conditions at the Orange County Jail.

  • Rockets at Grizzlies: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

    Jalen Green enters Friday’s game in Memphis on a heater, averaging 29.3 points per game (48.1% FG, 37.9% on 3-pointers) over his last four outings. #Rockets

  • Tony Jones signs one-year deal with Broncos

    Running back Tony Jones signed a one-year deal with the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Jones, 25, is following Sean Payton from the Saints. Jones went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of the season on New Orleans’ practice squad before making [more]

  • SVB is "one of the safest banks" to store deposits: Venture Capitalist

    Even with recent turmoil, Founding Partner and Managing Director of venture capital firm Khosla Ventures Samir Kaul says SVB is "one of the safest banks to bank with." Kaul told Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo that Khosla Ventures recommends companies keep some of their money at SVB, citing to FDIC's move to ensure 100% of all deposits. The firm, alongside several other venture capitalists, originally came out in support of SVB almost two weeks ago, issuing a joint statement encouraging companies to stay with the bank "in the event that SVB were to be purchased and appropriately capitalized." Even though almost half of all VC-backed companies banked with SVB, Kaul says the startup ecosystem remains "as vibrant as ever." That being said, he added the effects from the bank's early March collapse could take another 3 to 6 months to fully shakeout. The lesson to be learned from SVB's collapse: diversity. Smaller, more regional banks that specialize in certain industries are crucial for the economy. The hope, Kaul says, is that banks catering specifically to startups and entrepreneurs will still be around in the wake of SVB. Smaller, more specialized banks are important because they truly understand the unique needs of their customers. The California wine industry had a knowledgeable partner with SVB, and there's now uncertainty among some winemakers on how to move forward. Moving forward, Kaul recommends keeping three months minimum liquidity at multiple institutions, "just in case the unthinkable happens." Whether it's regional or larger banks, it's important to keep asset holdings "diverse." Key Video Highlights: 00:00:07 SVB is "one of the safest banks to bank with" 00:00:27 Regional banks are "crucial" for economy 00:01:34 Always have 3 months liquidity in case "the unthinkable" happens For our full conversation with Samir Kaul, click here

  • Jerome Powell's favorite bond market gauge flashes recession warning sign

    A recession may be in the cards for the U.S. economy, and the Fed could soon cut interest rates, according to Jerome Powell's preferred bond market indicator.

  • Matthew Stafford and wife join Angel City ownership: 'We kind of fell in love with it'

    Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife join Angel City's sprawling, celebrity-rich ownership group, after falling in love with the NWSL franchise.

  • Bill Ackman blasts Yellen’s rejection of full deposit insurance: A ‘guarantee is needed to stop the bleeding’

    Bill Ackman said he would be “would be surprised if deposit outflows don’t accelerate effective immediately.”

  • Norway watches as Russian subs and aircraft step up Arctic patrols

    Norway releases video to NBC News showing Russian submarines off its coast, as it beefs up naval patrols to protect undersea pipeline and telecoms cables.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

    BFAM, F and NMRK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 23, 2023.