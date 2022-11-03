Hong Kong well-positioned to help Asean companies tap China, hedge against strong dollar, officials say

Hong Kong is well-positioned to connect nations and firms in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) with China, as well as to bridge Asean companies to the offshore capital markets, as a hedge against a strong dollar, speakers at two major summits in the city said on Thursday.

The Hong Kong stock exchange is seeing a "substantial amount" of interest from companies based in Asean nations, with several initial public offering applications in the pipeline, Nicholas Aguzin, CEO of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), said at the inaugural Hong Kong-Asean Summit 2022.

Out of the 200 international companies listed in the city, around half are from Southeast Asia, Aguzin said at the event, hosted by the South China Morning Post.

"They want to leverage this international investor base," he said. "They want to leverage the special access to the mainland. And that makes it a very unique listing venue. The connectivity [in Hong Kong] is second to none."

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu delivers a keynote address at the SCMP-hosted Hong Kong Asean Summit 2022 in Hong Kong on November 3, 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu delivers a keynote address at the SCMP-hosted Hong Kong Asean Summit 2022 in Hong Kong on November 3, 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong>

Across the city at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, Laura Cha, chairman of the HKEX, also touted connectivity as a key advantage for Hong Kong.

"At HKEX, we see great opportunities for Hong Kong to support the mega trends that are shaping the global landscape - mega trends such as China's next phase of economic growth, the global sustainability agenda, the rise of the new economy sector, biotechnology, innovations, and many more," she said during the summit's third day on Thursday. "And we are proud to play our part, through our role in connecting China with the world; in connecting capital with opportunities; connecting today with tomorrow."

The HKEX officials' comments come at a time when Hong Kong is buoyed by Beijing as China's offshore financial centre, further consolidating the city's role as the super connector to link the vast mainland market to the rest of the world.

Asean, as the second-largest trading partner of Hong Kong since 2010 and with a fast-growing middle class, can be integrated into that growth opportunity, panellists at the Post's summit said.

The strengthening US dollar, which has placed other countries' currencies under pressure, is translating into a higher interest rate in Hong Kong and pressure for Asean businesses that want to invest in China.

Financial institutions in Hong Kong can help these businesses consider yuan-denominated offshore bonds during the so-called "de-US dollar" process, said Christine Ip, chief executive of Greater China at Singapore-based United Overseas Bank, which has branches in all of the Asean nations. "By that they can freely convert it and use it to do trade going back to China."

Hong Kong is also moving to allow companies listed in the city to issue yuan-denominated shares, which provides mainland investors with easier investment opportunities and will help internationalise the yuan.

Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, said at the Hong Kong-Asean summit that the government is working on preparing for the launch, depending on the readiness of the issuers, the trading system, and a stamp duty waiver that will be provided for market makers.

"We are now pushing a full step ahead, in such a way that we can get a decision passed as soon as possible and at the same time have the arrangements ready," he said, without elaborating on a possible timeline.

Additional reporting by Pearl Liu

