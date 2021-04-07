Hong Kongers heading to Britain under new visa scheme to be offered help with housing and education

Lucy Fisher
·2 min read
British National (Overseas) passports - Vincent Yu/AP
British National (Overseas) passports - Vincent Yu/AP

Help to access housing, education and employment will be offered to hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers migrating to Britain under a new visa scheme.

Twelve “welcome hubs” are to be set up to help families and individuals from Hong Kong who are holders of British National (Overseas) passports and choose to relocate to the UK.

The assistance programme is being rolled out after the Government opened up a fresh visa route to allow millions of people from the territory to come live and work in the UK, as well as seek full British citizenship further down the line.

Boris Johnson announced the plan last year in response to China imposing a draconian national security law on Hong Kong, which Britain said undermined the "one country, two systems" principle that underscored the territory's autonomy from Beijing.

Around 5.5 million Hong Kongers and their dependents are eligible for the scheme. While the uptake is difficult to predict, officials estimate around 300,000 people will move to the UK over the next five years.

The new virtual hubs will co-ordinate support and give practical assistance in applying for school places, registering with GPs and setting up businesses.

More than £40 million in state funding has been allocated to the programme, which will help support housing costs and facilitate English language lessons for those Hong Kongers that need it.

Government insiders believe that it is likely to be wealthier, English-speaking citizens from the territory who choose the UK over other destinations, however.

Schools will also receive dedicated teaching resources to help pupils learn about the historic connection between Hong Kong and Britain before the handover to China in 1997.

The Government has said the visa route and assistance programme deliver on the UK’s “historic and moral commitment” to the people of Hong Kong who chose to retain their ties to the UK by taking up BN(O) status 24 years ago.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick last night extended a welcome to Hong Kongers and told them the Government is “doing everything in its power to ensure your success and happiness here”.

He added: “We are a champion of freedom and democracy and will live up to our responsibilities to the people of Hong Kong, so that these families will come to find the UK a place they can call home”

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said: “It’s an unprecedented and generous scheme and there is no other visa in the world of this nature. We are working hard to successfully resettle people here and recognise there is nothing more difficult than leaving your home to rebuild a life in a new country.

“I know communities up and down our country will welcome new arrivals with open arms and support them to build a new life in the UK.”

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama QB Mac Jones among first 10 players to accept invite to 2021 NFL draft

    The NFL draft will have plenty of big-name prospects in Cleveland to hear their names called, even though the event's marquee player won't be on hand.

  • UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

    Britain has pledged 43 million pounds ($59 million) to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after China's imposition of new security laws in the former British colony. An escalating row with Beijing over reforms in Hong Kong has seen Britain open its doors to potentially more than 5 million people, offering them the chance to live and work in the country and eventually apply for citizenship. The bulk of the money announced on Thursday will be spent by local government on programmes to help with English language support and housing costs for new arrivals.

  • Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try and form government

    Israel’s president said Tuesday that no party leader has enough support to form a governing majority but handed that job to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid his corruption trial.

  • Canada trade surplus narrows as semiconductor chip shortage hits imports, exports

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed in February to C$1.04 billion ($824 million) as a global shortage of semiconductor chips hit both imports and exports, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. It was the first time since late 2016 that the trade balance was in surplus for two consecutive months, Statscan said. Exports were down 2.7%, with exports of motor vehicles and parts decreasing by 10.2% as assembly plants were forced to slow production because of the lack of semiconductor components, Statscan said.

  • UPDATE 3-Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate how big their tax bill should be. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. The president said he would not accept making no changes at all on taxes and infrastructure spending, arguing the United States' position as a pre-eminent global power was under threat from China if it could not make the investments he outlined.

  • More than 700,000 AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia from UK despite shortage

    More than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been sent to Australia despite a shortage of jabs in the UK. Australia’s vaccine rollout was boosted by a shipment from Britain that was kept quiet to avoid controversy, according to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on Thursday morning, did not deny the 717,000 doses manufactured in the UK had been sent to Australia but said it was not the Government who made the shipment. "No, the British Government has a contract with seven companies now, but of course including AstraZeneca, for the delivery by AstraZeneca to the UK for us to deploy through the NHS, and that's the bit I'm responsible for." Mr Hancock told Sky News: "In terms of what the companies do, these companies are manufacturing for all around the world and we source from everywhere in the world, so what I'm in control of, what matters for us as the UK Government, is making sure that we get the supplies that we have got contracted from the companies." Mr Hancock said last month that vaccine shortages in Britain mean there will be no more first appointments for jabs booked in April amid growing chaos with supplies. Australia has entered the vaccine row with the European Union in recent weeks after the bloc placed tough export controls on jabs. The Australian government received 300,000 UK-made doses at Sydney Airport on February 28, one month after the EU set up curbs on limiting vaccines being sent abroad.

  • IMF proposes temporary tax on those who prospered during the pandemic to fight inequity

    IMF fiscal chief Vitor Gaspar in an interview with Financial Times called for an additional tax on high-earning individuals and companies that remained stable through the pandemic, saying it would show solidarity with those who struggled.Why it matters: The temporary tax would go toward reducing social inequities that have widened under economic and health strains. Younger and poorer people have suffered the most during the pandemic, the IMF said in its April 2021 Fiscal Monitor.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The group called for advanced economies to raise top income tax rates for a short period, and consider implementing a special tax on excess profits for companies with unusually high 2020 returns.Such a policy would also boost the perception "that everybody contributes to the effort necessary for recovery from Covid-19," Gaspar said.The IMF cited Germany's post-reunification solidarity tax as one example: "The symbolic impact of this type of contribution is sometimes very important ... typically, they occur in a very exceptional circumstances where social solidarity plays a particularly strong role," Gaspar said.Most countries are not in crisis, having attained better economic outcomes as a result of heavy spending, the IMF stated. But poorer countries will face difficulties financing debts."It's important to stress the multi-speed character of the recovery and for policies to be tailored to fit each country’s specific circumstances," Gaspar told FT.The big picture: At the opening of its spring meetings on Tuesday the IMF projected that the world will see 6% GDP growth this year, the highest since the 1970s.2020 was the "first time since records began that inequality rose in virtually every country on earth at the same time," per Oxfam's inequality report.Go deeper: Coronavirus has inflamed global inequalityLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jordan's King Abdullah says sedition quashed, country stable

    Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday sedition has been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza, whom the government had accused of links to efforts destabilise the country. "Nothing comes close to what I felt - shock, pain and anger - as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people," King Abdullah said in a letter published by the state news agency and read out on Jordanian television. "Hamza today is with his family in his palace under my care," he said.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro ignores calls for lockdown to slow virus

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday there would be “no national lockdown,” ignoring growing calls from health experts a day after the nation saw its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours since the pandemic began. Brazil’s Health Ministry registered 4,195 deaths on Tuesday, becoming the third country to go above that threshold as Bolsonaro's political opponents demanded stricter measures to slow down the spread of the virus. “We're not going to accept this politics of stay home and shut everything down," Bolsonaro said, resisting the pressure in a speech in the city of Chapeco in Santa Catarina state.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce First Netflix Series — and Harry Will Appear on Camera!

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multiyear deal with Netflix last year

  • Op-Ed: How China's bullying threatens its own economic future

    China wants to display its anger at accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. But the fallout from its sanctions against Western partners may be very costly.

  • NASA says its photo of a 'rainbow' on Mars is actually a lens flare - sorry

    The account for NASA's Perseverance rover tweeted the explanation on Tuesday and said many people had asked whether the photo showed a rainbow.

  • Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

    Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to Turkish opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims when they issued statements referring to violence three decades ago. The politicians, IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief uprising by Uighurs against the government in China's far west. "We will not remain silent about their persecution" and martyrdom, Aksener said on Twitter.

  • Watch Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 4, Paint Little Brother Miles' Nails in Adorable Video

    The 2-year-old asks, "What's so funny," as mom Chrissy Teigen laughs at his silly joke during the cute sibling moment

  • Luxury Watch Houses Rally Around Watches and Wonders

    A year of pandemic has highlighted the relevance of trade shows, noted Emmanuel Perrin, FHH president.

  • Exclusive: Germany wants to buy Sputnik COVID vaccine if approved by EU, source says

    Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Commission told health ministers of EU member states on Wednesday that Brussels was not planning to start talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine providers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis. Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online. Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

  • Companies are about to get pelted by employee turnover as the pandemic ends

    1 in 4 workers (26%) plans to look for a job at a different company once the pandemic has subsided, according to Prudential's latest Pulse of the American Worker Survey, conducted by Morning Consult in March. Why it matters: High-skilled workers with plenty of opportunities are the hardest to replace. This massive reshuffling also will create major headaches for employers, and will likely expand the gaps between men and women in the workplace.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The number of workers planning to bolt their jobs is even higher (34%) for Millennials, the largest generation in the workforce today.Of those planning to leave their current job, 80% are concerned about career growth, and nearly 75% say the pandemic made them rethink their skill sets. "If there's one thing that keeps me up at night, it's the talent flight risk," said Prudential Vice Chair Rob Falzon. Now that the pandemic's economic threat is easing up, business leaders "need to get back to looking more intently at our talent and ensuring we are giving them opportunities even in a remote environment, or we're going to lose them," Falzon said. High-performing workers are the most concerned about career advancement in their current jobs, and they no longer feel geographically tied to local employers in a remote world. The big picture: Most workers say they want to work remotely at least part of the time even after offices re-open, multiple surveys suggest. Despite the benefits, "hybrid" environments also create new workplace tensions.Nearly half of remote workers say they'd be nervous about job security if they stayed remote while colleagues returned to the office, per Prudential's survey.Between the lines: Worker burnout will also contribute to the "talent flight," as workers put in more hours remotely, take less time off, juggle child care duties and deal with general pandemic stress. Some workers may believe they need to change jobs to get a better grip on work-life balance or find a place where they feel more connected, per Falzon.Nearly half of employees surveyed by Prudential said they feel disconnected to their companies after a year of working remotely, partly because they are missing the benefits of interacting with people outside their teams and getting "face time" with higher-ups in the office. This "culture decay" can lead people to be more likely to hop to a new employer.Reality check: The new work dynamics may have profound consequences for women, who at least initially are less likely to return full time to the work site. This may worsen the gender pay gap if managers perceive on-site workers to be higher performers, Axios' Erica Pandey has reported.And while white-collar workers may be eager to move around, people who lost their service, retail and hospitality industry jobs are less likely to have new opportunities for quite some time. Many will need to learn new skills for other types of jobs.People are becoming more optimistic about their financial and professional prospects as the pandemic progresses, according to new figures from Oliver Wyman's ongoing global consumer survey. That may suggest people will be willing to look for new options later this year.Yes, but: There's a gender gap. Men are 1.5 times more optimistic than women about their financial wellbeing and 1.2 times more optimistic than women about their professional career, per the survey. What to watch: A key part of rebuilding after COVID-19 will be ensuring companies do not create second-class citizens in a hybrid workplace, and that workers — particularly women — have equitable opportunities, said Ana Kreacic, partner and chief operating officer of the Oliver Wyman Forum. Go deeper: What's next at work after the coronavirus pandemic More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • First shots of Moderna vaccine to be administered in Wales

    The first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered in the UK on Wednesday as the vaccines minister insisted there will be enough jabs to offer all adults their first dose by July. The first doses will be administered at West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, the Welsh Government said. Five thousand doses of the vaccine were sent to vaccination centres in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area on Wednesday. Nadhim Zahawi said the jabs will be deployed widely "around the third week of April" with "more volume" expected by May. He told BBC Breakfast that more Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca doses will also arrive and the Janssen vaccine is "coming through as well". "I am confident that we will be able to meet our target of mid-April offering the vaccine to all over-50s and then at the end of July offering the vaccine to all adults," he said. Mr Zahawi reconfirmed the target after reports that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is considering proposals to restrict the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in younger people.