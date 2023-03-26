Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

20
KANIS LEUNG
·3 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people on Sunday joined Hong Kong's first authorized protest since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks.

The rules set out by the police, who cited security reasons, came as the financial hub was promoting its return to normalcy after years of anti-virus controls and political turmoil.

During the pandemic, protests were rare due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, many activists have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a national security law following massive protests in 2019. Critics say the city's freedom of assembly that was promised Hong Kong when it returned to China from Britain in 1997 has been eroded.

Sunday’s demonstration against the proposed reclamation and construction of rubbish-processing facilities was the first police-approved march of its kind after the city scrapped its mask mandate and social distancing limits.

But organizers had to comply with police requirements such as taking measures to ensure the number of participants would not exceed the expected turnout of 100 people and asking for proof of a “reasonable excuse” from protesters who wore masks during the event. At the height of the 2019 anti-government movement, Hong Kong’s government invoked emergency powers to ban masks from public gatherings so it can identify protesters who officials accused of illegal acts.

On Sunday, about 80 people expressed their opposition to the plans in Tseung Kwan O, a residential and industrial area, the organizer said. They had to walk in a cordoned-off moving line in the rain amid heavy police presence.

Theresa Wang described the new restrictions as “a bit weird” but said they were still acceptable because the city was adjusting to “the new Hong Kong.”

“I’m not happy but we have to accept it. We have to accept what is deemed legal now,” the 70-year-old retiree said, adding that she hoped the protest would be a sign the government is more open to discussion.

Protester Jack Wong said he would prefer not to wear the badge printed with a number. Police said earlier the requirement aims to prevent lawbreakers from joining the march.

“But if it is a requirement, what can I say? I prefer not to comment further. You know what I mean,” he said.

In granting its approval, police also requested that organizers ensure there would not be any acts that might endanger national security, including displaying anything seditious.

Cyrus Chan, one of the march organizers, said demonstrators had communicated with police on their promotional materials and slogans. Officers earlier had told him that participants should not wear all-black outfits, he said. Protesters commonly wore black during the 2019 protests.

“It's definitely strict,” Chan said. “We hope this is just an individual case. We hope to show them that Hong Kong society has the ability to have peaceful marches and they do not need to set that many conditions to restrict us."

Earlier this month, the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association planned a march to call for labor and women’s rights but canceled it at the last moment without specifying why.

Days later, the association said on its Facebook page that police had invited it for further meetings after granting it the approval and that it had tried its best to amend the agreement. But it still could not launch the protest as it had wished, it wrote at that time.

A pro-democracy group separately said national security police had warned four of its members not to participate in the association’s march.

_____

Associated Press photographer Louise Delmotte contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong police keep tight tabs on first authorised protest in years

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police on Sunday permitted a small protest march under tight restrictions in one of the first demonstrations to be approved since the enactment of a sweeping national security law in 2020. Several dozen demonstrators were required to wear numbered lanyards and were barred from wearing masks, as police monitored their march against a proposed land reclamation and rubbish processing project. "We need to have a more free-spirited protest culture," said James Ockenden, 49, who was marching with his three children.

  • Who Is TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, and Why Did He Testify Before Congress?

    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced five hours of questioning from lawmakers on March 23. Here’s what you should know about the Harvard graduate and tech executive.

  • Police monitor first Hong Kong protest since 2020

    Participants were given number tags and their banners were vetted by police ahead of the march.

  • Shenzhen lays out plans to become a global live-streaming e-commerce hub by 2025

    China's southern tech hub Shenzhen has unveiled a plan to become a live-streaming e-commerce hub "with global influence", with the ambitious goal of achieving over 300 billion yuan (US$43.7 billion) in sales by 2025, in an effort to boost consumption. The city aims to expand the local live-streaming e-commerce industry by incubating and attracting at least 100 top-tier agencies in the next three years or so, as well as building 50 industrial estates dedicated to the sector, according to an actio

  • Rape victims left suicidal by eight-year court delays

    Rape and sexual abuse victims are being left suicidal by delays of up to eight years in bringing their cases to court so they can get justice, a major report by the charity Rape Crisis has found.

  • Spiking violence strains sectarian ties in Iraqi province

    Hussein Maytham and his family were driving past the palm tree grove near their home after a quiet evening shopping for toys for his younger cousins when their car hit a bomb planted on the moon-lit road. The attack took place earlier this month in the Shiite-majority village of Hazanieh. This is the latest in a series of attacks witnessed over the last month in the central Iraqi province of Diyala, located north and east of Baghdad.

  • Israel: 2 soldiers wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

    The Israeli military said two soldiers were wounded, one severely, Saturday evening in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, the latest in months-long violence between Israel and the Palestinians. The attack was the third to take place in the Palestinian town of Hawara in less than a month. A manhunt was launched as forces sealed roads leading to Hawara.

  • Gov. Brad Little signs bill to let Idaho execute inmates by firing squad

    “Idaho lawmakers should have kept the firing squad in the dust bin of history, where it belongs,” the ACLU of Idaho’s executive director said.

  • Mississippi relief effort may face more destruction

    STORY: Disaster relief efforts are pouring into Mississippi and Alabama, grappling with the 170-mile trail of destruction there.And tales of survival that defy the odds are emerging."It destroyed everything."Johnny Carither lives in Silver City, Mississippi, one of the string of towns hit by the rare and powerful tornado on Friday.At least two dozen people have been killed, hundreds of buildings leveled, 26,000 are without power, and weather forecasters say more severe weather -- including the possibility of more tornados - may be coming.CARITHER: "I got in the chair behind that corner there, and my wife and mother-in-law and dogs in the hall there, and I got a big door and put it over that. The glass started flying through this way and I had my back against that door trying to hold it. And then all of a sudden, it turned away from that door and went straight through that-a-way. And then the top flew off. And that's about it. It lasted about 15 minutes."JARRETT BROWN: In some of of these areas, there was no safe spot to go to.Reuters spoke to Jarrett Brown, an army veteran and now volunteer leader for a disaster response organization called Team Rubicon. He was in Selma, Alabama helping recovery efforts and is now in Rolling Fork, believed to be the worst hit town.Many of the residents here are facing an uncertain future now. It has population of 1,900 and, according to census data, about a fifth are below the poverty line.BROWN: "This was a garage, but this one had its roof completely ripped off.""It was 18, 20 seconds. One of the homeowners said they finally woke up, and they looked up, and they thought they were dead. And they were like, 'I don't see the clouds of heaven, and then I looked down, and I didn't see the fires of hell. So, from right there, I knew I wasn't dead.' But it is that quick."President Biden has approved a federal state of emergency declaration for Mississippi, which will provide additional funding and aid to supplement local efforts.

  • House Democrat says US troops ‘have to stay in northern Syria’ in wake of Iranian-backed attacks

    Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that the U.S. military will not leave Syria after a string of attacks from Iran-backed militias on American bases in the country last week left one U.S. contractor dead and five service members wounded, saying “we’re not going anywhere.” “We’re not going anywhere, we have to stay in…

  • Who Are Pfizer's (PFE) Main Competitors?

    Pfizer's biggest competitors in the global pharmaceutical industry are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, and Merck.

  • Motorcyclist starts hours-long standoff after being shot when he threatened Ga. deputies

    Records show he was previously convicted of assaulting law enforcement in Douglas County.

  • Colombia police chief says used exorcism and prayer to fight crime

    Colombia's chief of police said he and other officers have used exorcism and prayer to tackle crime and the country's most powerful criminals, including drug cartel leader Pablo Escobar.As examples, he recalled police operations in which Escobar (in 1993), FARC guerrilla leader Alfonso Cano (2011) and his military chief known as "Mono Jojoy" (2010) were killed.

  • Credit Suisse accessed billions in liquidity last weekend - finance minister

    Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for "a large multi-billion amount" last weekend to secure its liquidity, the country's finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Saturday. The troubled Swiss bank had said last week it intended to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the country's central bank to boost its liquidity. "Last weekend, a large multi-billion amount was withdrawn by Credit Suisse for liquidity protection," Keller-Sutter said.

  • Starlink Rival OneWeb Poised for Global Coverage After Weekend Launch

    British satellite company OneWeb is gearing up for the launch of its final batch of internet satellites, completing a constellation in low Earth orbit despite some hiccups along the way.

  • Rockdale County deputy arrested for assaulting family member, sheriff’s office says

    Jail records say the incident that led to her arrest happened earlier this month, but didn't offer details.

  • China may yet persuade Putin to end his war in Ukraine

    As President Xi Jinping left Moscow last week, he declared China and Russia are ready to “stand guard” over a new world order.

  • Ukraine Offensive Takes Shape, With Big Unknowns

    The outlines of Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive against the Russian invasion are beginning to emerge, after months of weapons deliveries from the West.

  • Tech war: US-blacklisted YMTC, China's top memory chip maker, sees improved global market demand in 2023 as push for innovation continues

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), which was added to the US trade blacklist last December, is seeing improved global demand this year for NAND Flash memory products, as the company continues its push for innovation. That development was revealed by Cheng Weihua, chief operating officer of YMTC, in his speech on Thursday at the annual China Flash Market Summit held in Shenzhen, which was also attended by delegates from major chip makers including Samsung Electro

  • US officials pledged to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. Congress wants receipts.

    Lawmakers are pressing the Biden administration to hold Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, accountable for suspected war crimes in Ukraine.