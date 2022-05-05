Hong Kong's base rate rises by the most in 22 years, ushering in era of faster, bigger increases in borrowing costs even as economy slumps

·6 min read

Hong Kong's cost of money soared by the most in 22 years as the city's de facto central bank followed the US Federal Reserve to usher in an era of faster, bigger rate increases, even while the local economy is reeling from a slump.

The city's base lending rate rose by 50 basis points to 1.25 per cent, after the Fed raised its rate by half a point, according to a statement by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). That marked the biggest one-time increase in Fed rates since 2000.

"The interest rate adjustment will come at a much faster pace than the last cycle," HKMA's chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said in a media briefing after announcing the monetary policy, warning borrowers to "carefully assess and manage the relevant risks" in borrowing.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The Fed has signalled 10 increments in US interest rates, raising the Fed rate from zero to 2.6 per cent by the end of this year, and to 3.75 per cent by the end of 2023, economists said. That's a faster pace than the previous cycle, when the Fed rate rose 2.25 percentage points in the four years from 2015 to 2018.

"This is just the beginning of the [rising] interest rate cycle," said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for the Greater China region at ANZ, the Australian bank. "Many mortgage and loan borrowers have never seen such high rates."

Hong Kong's biggest commercial banks are holding their prime rates unchanged for now, with HSBC keeping it at 5 per cent, while Standard Chartered held its rate steady at 5.25 per cent, according to statements after the HKMA's move.

In the previous cycle, the city's banks waited through nine consecutive increments of 25 basis points each by the HKMA before raising their prime rate by 0.125 per cent in 2018, passing some of the higher borrowing costs to customers for the first time in a decade.

The rising base rate spills over to the interbank offer rate (Hibor), with the 12-month Hibor jumping by 17 basis points to 2.33 per cent on Thursday morning on the heels of the HKMA's move, compared with 0.43 per cent in January.

Most Hong Kong mortgage loans are tied to the Hibor, translating to higher monthly payments for borrowers.

A HK$5 million loan for 30 years will have to pay HK$976 more every month if the one-month Hibor rises to 0.6 per cent from the current 0.2 per cent, said mReferral Corporation's chief vice-president Eric Tso Tak-ming.

On the higher end of the scale, one-month Hibor at 0.8 per cent translates to HK$1,984 in additional monthly payments on the same loan, while a 1.2 per cent rate means HK2,500 in increased payments, he said.

Hong Kong's monetary policy has been run in lockstep with the Fed ever since the local currency was pegged to the dollar in 1983. The city's base rate will rise to about 4 per cent by the end of 2023, according to the 10-step policy that takes the Fed rate to a 15-year high of 3.75 per cent to tamp down on rising inflation in the US economy, ANZ said.

"If the [base] rate goes up to 4 per cent or more, property sales will slow down, especially since the economy is weak," Tso said.

Buyers of the Monaco Marine apartments in Kai Tak at Wheelock Properties' sales office in Tsim Sha Tsui on 28 April 2022. Photo: K. Y. Cheng alt=Buyers of the Monaco Marine apartments in Kai Tak at Wheelock Properties' sales office in Tsim Sha Tsui on 28 April 2022. Photo: K. Y. Cheng>

Rising cost of capital comes at a bad time for Hong Kong, as the local economy has been ravaged by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic that is only beginning to ebb. Months of social distancing and closed businesses have caused the city's economy to shrink by 4 per cent in the first quarter, worse than the 1.3 per cent contraction expected by economists.

"Hong Kong's economy is just beginning to recover from the pandemic, so any quick upwards move in interest rate is not favourable," said Tommy Ong, DBS Bank's managing director of Greater China wealth management solutions, treasury and markets.

The US economy has not seen a 50-basis point rate jump since 2000 when Alan Greenspan was Fed chairman, and his "irrational exuberance" became the catchphrase that defined the easy money and mood of the dotcom era.

The Fed raised its key rate from a target range between 0.25 and 0.5 per cent, to between 0.75 per cent and 1 per cent.

Global stock markets reacted with relief after the much-telegraphed increases were announced, as the Fed veered away from its more hawkish stance, saying that a larger 75-basis point increase was not "being actively considered."

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 per cent on Thursday morning, led by banking stocks amid optimism that higher rates would improve their profit margins. The S&P500 index jumped by 3 per cent overnight in New York for its best day on the stock exchange since 2000 after the Fed pulled its punches.

Key indexes in Australia and New Zealand advanced during early Asian trading in response to the much-expected move.

The stock market has factored in rising interest rates and is unlikely to make major swings, as the Fed's move has been foreshadowed and analysed exhaustively, said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, ­managing director of Wealthy Securities.

"How mainland China copes with the rising Covid-19 outbreaks [in Shanghai and Beijing] would have a bigger impact on the Hong Kong stock market than the expected interest rate rises," Tse said.

Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) at his office at the IFC in Central on 9 March 2021. Photo: Winson Wong alt=Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) at his office at the IFC in Central on 9 March 2021. Photo: Winson Wong>

Hong Kong's finance officials have repeatedly warned the city's borrowers about the risks of higher interest rates, with the HKMA's Yue saying on May 3 in the city';s legislature that the Hong Kong dollar is weakening as capital flows out of the city to chase after high-yielding US rates.

"HKMA is prepared to intervene in the market to support the Hong Kong dollar," Yue said. "There is no need to worry as the Hong Kong banking sector is still full of liquidity."

"The HKMA intervention will effectively drain liquidity from the market, which will result in the interbank interest rates going up," said DBS' Ong.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow climbs 650 points, stocks rally after Fed fires off biggest rate hike since 2000

    U.S. stocks trade near session highs in the final hour of trade Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve delivers a 50 basis-point interest rate hike and signals a similar rate moves remain on the table to fight inflation.

  • India is reportedly seeking a more than 35% discount on Russian oil as risk of doing business with world's most sanctioned country rises

    India, which imports 85% of its oil, has snapped up over 40 million barrels of Russian crude since the war in Ukraine first began.

  • Fed hikes rates in bid to slow inflation

    STORY: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interests by half a percentage point - the biggest single rate-hike since the year 2000 - and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month.The combined measures - hiking rates and selling bonds - significantly slash the sort of economic aid that the Fed has relied on to boost growth, but that's a risk that Chairman Jay Powell is willing to take to tame what he sees as an even greater threat: surging inflation."I'd like to take this opportunity to speak directly to the American people. Inflation is much too high, and we understand the hardship it is causing. And we're moving expeditiously to bring it back down. We have both the tools we need and the resolve that it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses."Powell telegraphed Wednesday's move long in advance, and financial markets have priced in further rate hikes through this year and into the next.The impacts of these moves might be felt everywhere from the housing market to the jobs market, where higher rates could stymie hiring and business investment. But that's the trade-off: the Fed hopes that by raising borrowing costs, U.S. consumers might slow spending, and help bring down price inflation that is now more than three times the Fed's 2% target.But the central bank is trying to thread a needle: it needs to avoid raising rates too high or too fast which could trip up the economy, and raise the risk of recession.Those fears grew after U.S. GDP shrank 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022.Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall of CFRA Research says the Fed needs to move quickly to choke off inflation, without strangling the overall economy:"What they're hoping to accomplish is to engineer a soft landing. By that, I mean, what we saw in 1994. Seven rate increases in 13 months, did not throw the economy into recession, but rather caused it to slow, and so that's what they're hoping to do this time as well."And while the Fed is expected to raise rates more quickly now in a dash to quash soaring prices, inflation will also depend on things beyond the Fed's control: The ongoing pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and supply problems related to both."The economy is strong and is well-positioned to handle tighter monetary policy. So, but, I'll say, I do expect that this will be very challenging, it's not going to be easy, and it may well depend, of course, on events that are not under our control."

  • Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

    The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed's key rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also announced that it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds.

  • NBA Playoffs: Doc Rivers' allegiance to DeAndre Jordan could end Sixers' season

    Doc Rivers started DeAndre Jordan in Game 1. It didn't work. He said he will start him in Game 2 in spite of it.

  • Blackburn calls on Mayorkas to disband disinformation board, demands answers about its authority

    Sen. Marsha Blackburn says DHS Secretary Mayorkas has put partisans in control of the Disinformation Governance Board.

  • COVID worsens asthma in children; booster after infection not as beneficial vs Omicron

    Asthma in children may worsen after an infection with the coronavirus, doctors warn. They studied nearly 62,000 U.S. children with asthma who had PCR tests for the virus in the first year of the pandemic, including more than 7,700 who tested positive. Infected children had significantly more asthma visits, hospitalizations, emergency inhaler use, and steroid treatments during the six months after their illness compared to children who tested negative and to their own prior history, researchers reported in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice https://www.jaci-inpractice.org/article/S2213-2198(22)00360-9/fulltext.

  • Brian Windhorst questions whether Sixers should extend James Harden

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst questions whether the Philadelphia 76ers should sign James Harden to an extension.

  • Powell Gives Tech a Lift by Taking Larger Hikes off the Table

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve gave a much needed shot in the arm of technology stocks on Wednesday by ruling out an more aggressive rate hike path and reassuring the U.S. economy remains strong. Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefIndia Wants Russia to Discou

  • Powell Vows to Cool Prices With Hikes That Risk Economy Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that policy makers will do what it takes to curb surging inflation, acknowledging this could cause “some pain” as the U.S. central bank deployed its most powerful policy tightening in decades.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Ja

  • Canadian dollar seen rebounding as high oil price feeds trade surplus: Reuters poll

    The Canadian dollar will claw back its recent decline over the coming year, as elevated oil prices bolster Canada's trade surplus and the central bank potentially hikes interest rates just as much as the U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll showed. This has occurred as the safe-haven greenback has been supported against major currencies by bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates aggressively to tame inflation.

  • Occupiers in Mariupol put up a monument of a "grandmother with the flag of the USSR", Putin's curator of so-called republics Kiriyenko arrived

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022, 09:51 Russian invaders have erected a "symbol of Russia's support" in occupied Mariupol, a black monument to a "grandmother with the Soviet Union flag"; they also have begun replacing entrance signs in villages and towns in the Donetsk region.

  • Benedict Wong Slams Trolls for Hating on ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Teen Star: ‘They Should Feel Deep Shame’

    Benedict Wong is standing up for his “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” co-star Xochitl Gomez in the wake of homophobic language being pointed her way online. “The Baby-Sitters Club” actor Gomez makes her MCU debut in the film as America Chavez, a gay teenager who has the ability to jump between universes. America’s […]

  • Elon Musk suggested getting into the lithium business, and these surging stocks show why

    Lithium is becoming a lucrative business as electric vehicles become more prevalent, and miners are enjoying the rewards.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Does Vladimir Putin Care What the War Has Cost Him?

    Much ink—and blood—has been spilled on trying to figure out what Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking. Parsing those clues reveals that while Putin may now appear indifferent to the immediate effects of the war at home, the longer term impacts are going to hit him where it hurts. The number of casualties does not register in Russia the same way it does in the United States.

  • Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin put the West on notice on Tuesday that he could terminate exports and deals, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the sanctions burden imposed by the United States and allies over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, signed a broad decree on Tuesday which forbade the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on a sanctions list that he instructed the government to draw up within 10 days. The decree, which came into force with its publication, gives Moscow the power to sow chaos across markets as it could at any moment halt exports or tear up contracts with an entity or individual it has sanctioned.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.