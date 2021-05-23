Hong Kong's Sino Group joins financial, property firms in stepping up hiring in city, as economy recovers from Covid-19 dislocation

Sino Group, which controls Hong Kong-listed developer Sino Land, has become the latest company to kick-start new hiring as economic activity picks up in the city.

The company said it will host a career day on May 29 and offer about 1,000 jobs across its various businesses.

"Thirty per cent of these openings will be tailored for young people and fresh graduates, to support the group's business development and the Hong Kong economy," said Daryl Ng Win Kong, Sino Group's deputy chairman. The roles available will be in property development, property management, hospitality services, technology and sustainability, among other related sectors.

The company joins a host of firms such as HSBC, Citigroup and Standard Chartered that have recently announced plans to expand their staff numbers in Hong Kong. The city's unemployment rate, which had hit 7.2 per cent in February, its highest level since 2004, has fallen for two consecutive quarters now, as the economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

About 247,500 people still remained unemployed between February and April, about 12,300 fewer than the prior three-month period.

Daryl Ng Win Kong, Sino Group's deputy chairman. Photo: Handout alt=Daryl Ng Win Kong, Sino Group's deputy chairman. Photo: Handout

"The recruitment market has seen improvements, but companies are still adopting a cautious approach in hiring," said Jerry Chang, managing director at recruiting firm Barons and Co. "Some companies have started to hire people, particularly technology start-ups, or traditional companies that want to expand their digital teams. The companies that are dealing with China-related businesses are also expanding," he said. Some companies in the hotel, tourism and luxury retail sectors were, however, still letting people go and the city needed to help these people find new jobs, Chang added.

Sino Group has about 9,000 employees in Hong Kong and 11,000 globally. "We hope to renew our commitment to being an organisation that values youthful innovation and energy, and nurtures it into long-term rewarding careers that tap into our development projects in the Greater Bay Area," Ng said.

The company will offer jobs at Sino Inno Lab, which invests in technology start-ups. There will also be openings in businesses such as its The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, which is expected to be completed later this year, the company said.

Sino Group's announcement follows new recruitment drives at other financial and property companies in the city. Last month, Standard Chartered said it planned to hire about 400 people in its retail banking and wealth management businesses this year.

Citigroup said it was planning to expand its headcount across its businesses in the city by up to 1,700 people, including wealth management staff, as it seeks to tap increasing capital flows from mainland China and rising affluence in the Greater Bay Area.

HSBC, the city's largest bank, said it was planning to hire more than 5,000 people across Asia to expand in its wealth management business over the next five years. It will also hire staff in Hong Kong to service wealthy clients in mainland China and the city.

In March, New World Development, another Hong Kong-based property developer, said it would offer about 1,000 new positions across its subsidiaries.

