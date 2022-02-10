Hong Kong's tough Covid laws threatened by virus surge

·2 min read
A resident receives a PCR test for coronavirus (Covid-19) at Central financial district testing center in Hong Kong on February 9, 2022
Hong Kong has some of the toughest virus restrictions in the world.

Hong Kong has recorded more than 1,000 Covid infections for the first time since the pandemic began - a worrying milestone for officials who are aggressively pushing for zero-Covid.

The city has some of the toughest virus restrictions in the world.

Those who test positive for Covid are sent straight to hospital and there are strict curbs on dining out and social gatherings.

There are fears that the rising cases will overwhelm the health system.

The city's isolation wards are already at 90% of their capacity, with cases expected to rise exponentially over the next few days.

Local papers report that as of Wednesday evening, there were still 200 confirmed patients waiting to be transported to a hospital, with reports of people who tested positive rushing to accident and emergency units.

Health authorities say patients may have to wait up to a few days to be admitted.

Hong Kong news outlet the South China Morning Post reported that officials were considering using hotels to house asymptomatic patients to avoid straining the public healthcare system.

The latest surge in infections is believed to be due to extended family gatherings over the lunar new year.

The city is also expected to tighten Covid restrictions as it shows no signs on letting up on its strategy to follow China's policy of eliminating the virus rather than living with it.

Most recently, city officials controversially ordered the mass culling of hamsters from a pet shop over fears of animal-to-human Covid transmission.

Additionally, not more than two people can gather in public, restaurants are shut for dine-in with only takeaways allowed, and facilities like libraries, museums and gyms have been shut.

A young girl uses her scooter around a roped-off basketball court, closed due to Covid-19
Many public facilities have been shut in Hong Kong

This has caused massive strain on business owners, with some experts saying prolonged restrictions of this nature could threaten the city's status as an Asian financial hub and drive smaller local businesses to ruin.

However, officials are doubling down.

The BBC's Jeff Li in Hong Kong reports that one pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker has said anyone advocating to live with Covid should be charged under the controversial national security law which has been used to persecute dozens of pro-democracy activists.

The lawmaker argued such a policy was akin to starting "biological warfare".

Our correspondent adds that the city's government was quick to assert that "general discussion" over the effectiveness of the zero covid policy was not illegal.

However, he says that the goal of Hong Kong's "zero Covid" pursuit - to allow residents quarantine-free travel to the Chinese mainland - seems further away than ever.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong limits private gatherings to fight COVID-19

    Chief Executive Carrie Lam said gatherings in private premises of more than two families will be banned starting Thursday. Public gatherings will be restricted to two people, and hair salons and places of worship will be closed until Feb. 24, when the city launches a “vaccine pass” that will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter shopping malls, markets and eateries. “I appeal to the public to join us in the fight against the virus,” Lam said at a news conference.

  • Hong Kong rolls out 'stringent' restrictions as new infections hit record

    Hong Kong announced new COVID-19 policies and restrictions on Tuesday after reporting a record-setting 625 new daily cases the same day. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam announced that public gatherings would be further limited from four people to two on Thursday. Lam also ordered churches and hair salons to close on Thursday and prohibited private gatherings of more than two families, according to Reuters.The city has also seen 2,600 new cases in...

  • Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections surge to record

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, authorities said, as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that is shaping as the biggest test yet of its 'dynamic zero' policy. The city has reported close to 4,000 infections over the past two weeks, up from just two in December, taking its tally to more than 17,000 since the outbreak began in 2020, with 215 deaths, although the figures are lower than other major cities in the world. Authorities have responded with the toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, which are taking an increasing social and economic toll on the city's 7.5 million residents.

  • Chinese Tech Giant Baidu’s Earnings to Decline in Q4

    Analysts are expecting Baidu’s earnings to be $1.89 per share when they release Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb 15.

  • Katy Perry Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Hasn't Gotten Married To Orlando Bloom Yet

    “Every couple of months it’s like, ‘New variant! New variant! New variant!’”View Entire Post ›

  • Is Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Rallies

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Seven ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • Chloe Kim Wants Mac and Cheese Following Olympic Halfpipe Gold

    Team USAs Chloe Kim turned her focus to food after winning her second straight Olympic womens snowboard halfpipe gold medal.

  • K3 Capital Group's (LON:K3C) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.04

    The board of K3 Capital Group PLC ( LON:K3C ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of March...

  • Hong Kong prepares for tightest restrictions yet as Covid-19 cases top 1,100

    Hong Kong’s daily Covid-19 case numbers have hit quadruple digits for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, recording 1,161 cases on February 9, 2022. Starting February 10, the city will impose its toughest social-distancing measures yet, including banning private gatherings of more than two households. Public gatherings are also capped at no more than 2 people. All religious places and hair salons will temporarily close until a new “vaccine pass” scheme is introduced on…

  • Kim Kardashian is focusing on her own happiness: 'My 40s are about being Team Me'

    Now in her 40s, Kim Kardashian is looking at life with a lot less anxiety and a lot more gratitude.

  • Peloton’s Surprise Shake-Up Triggers Record-Setting Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A surprise shake-up at Peloton Interactive Inc. sent the shares on their biggest one-day rally ever Tuesday and renewed speculation that the ailing fitness company could be a takeover target.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automak

  • Chasing Olympic gold is ‘all in the family’ for U.S. women curlers

    For U.S. women curlers, saying their quest to capture a first-ever Olympic curling medal for American women is “all in the family” is a spot-on assessment.

  • Logan Dollar Bonds, Property Shares Increase: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese property developers rose after regulators eased loan curbs on public rental homes. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of the sector gained as much as 3%, the biggest increase in about three weeks.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French

  • Kim Kardashian Revealed That She "Fought Against" Wearing The Mask On Her 2021 Met Gala Outfit

    "Why would I cover my face?"View Entire Post ›

  • Cold front in mountain Olympic venues tough for athletes

    The snow squeaks under their skis as Olympic athletes spin their arms in a wind-milling motion and hop up and down in place to keep warm, their noses and cheeks covered in strips of colored tape as mist rises from their buff-covered faces. When the temperature dips to minus-16 degrees C (3.2 degrees F) and the wind blows clouds of snow in the air, like it did at the cross-country and biathlon courses at the start of the Beijing Olympics, the athletes have to do something to keep from freezing. “When you factor in wind speeds of over 20 kilometers per hour as well as their ski speeds, the wind chill may be minus-30 C (minus-22 F) or colder,” said Brett Toresdahl, the U.S. biathlon team physician.

  • Uber Technologies (UBER) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 09, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • Chloe Kim makes Olympic history as first woman to win two gold medals in halfpipe

    Kim's second gold has her poised to be the face of U.S. snowboarding with Shaun White ending his competitive career with the Beijing Olympic final.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte