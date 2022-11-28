Hong Leong Asia (SGX:H22) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Hong Leong Asia (SGX:H22), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hong Leong Asia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = S$65m ÷ (S$5.5b - S$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Hong Leong Asia has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 6.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Hong Leong Asia's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Hong Leong Asia's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Hong Leong Asia's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 7.1% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hong Leong Asia to turn into a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, Hong Leong Asia has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 50%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 34% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Hong Leong Asia that we think you should be aware of.

