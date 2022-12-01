Hong Leong Bank Berhad (KLSE:HLBANK) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

As you might know, Hong Leong Bank Berhad (KLSE:HLBANK) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of RM1.5b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Hong Leong Bank Berhad surprised by delivering a statutory profit of RM0.48 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Hong Leong Bank Berhad's 16 analysts is for revenues of RM5.99b in 2023, which would reflect a solid 8.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 10% to RM1.84. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM6.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM1.82 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of RM23.33, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Hong Leong Bank Berhad analyst has a price target of RM26.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM17.30. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hong Leong Bank Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hong Leong Bank Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Hong Leong Bank Berhad analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hong Leong Bank Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

