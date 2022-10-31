Hong Leong Capital Berhad's (KLSE:HLCAP) Dividend Is Being Reduced To MYR0.19

Hong Leong Capital Berhad's (KLSE:HLCAP) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.19 on the 18th of November. This means that the dividend yield is 3.0%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Hong Leong Capital Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Hong Leong Capital Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 1.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 70%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Hong Leong Capital Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Hong Leong Capital Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.15 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.19. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.0% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Hong Leong Capital Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, Hong Leong Capital Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Hong Leong Capital Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hong Leong Capital Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

