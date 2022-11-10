Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:HONGSENG) largest shareholders are private companies with 45% ownership, individual investors own 29%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HONGSENG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Dalphon Limited, with ownership of 12%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 7.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad. Insiders own RM141m worth of shares in the RM1.2b company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 45%, of the Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 3.7% of Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

