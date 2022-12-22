Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:HONGSENG) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HONGSENG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 45%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad is:

26% = RM102m ÷ RM391m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad's exceptional 79% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad.

