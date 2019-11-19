Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings (HKG:8191) Has A Mountain Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited (HKG:8191) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings had HK$263.5m of debt in June 2019, down from HK$333.2m, one year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

SEHK:8191 Historical Debt, November 19th 2019

A Look At Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings had liabilities of HK$263.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$130.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$5.25m and HK$69.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total HK$319.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the HK$192.3m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 0.29 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.0 hit our confidence in Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's EBIT was down 82% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.