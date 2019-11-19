Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings (HKG:8191) Has A Mountain Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited (HKG:8191) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
When Is Debt A Problem?
Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
What Is Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings had HK$263.5m of debt in June 2019, down from HK$333.2m, one year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.
A Look At Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's Liabilities
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings had liabilities of HK$263.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$130.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$5.25m and HK$69.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total HK$319.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
This deficit casts a shadow over the HK$192.3m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
Weak interest cover of 0.29 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.0 hit our confidence in Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's EBIT was down 82% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 29% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.
Our View
On the face of it, Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings's EBIT growth rate left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And even its net debt to EBITDA fails to inspire much confidence. We think the chances that Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings has too much debt a very significant. To us, that makes the stock rather risky, like walking through a dog park with your eyes closed. But some investors may feel differently. Even though Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check outhow earnings have been trending over the last few years.
At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.
