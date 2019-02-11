Should You Like HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:8343) High Return On Capital Employed?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited (HKG:8343) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for HongGuang Lighting Holdings:

0.16 = CN¥11m ÷ (CN¥148m – CN¥17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, HongGuang Lighting Holdings has an ROCE of 16%.

Is HongGuang Lighting Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, HongGuang Lighting Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.5% average in the Semiconductor industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how HongGuang Lighting Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, HongGuang Lighting Holdings currently has an ROCE of 16%, less than the 32% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

SEHK:8343 Last Perf February 11th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if HongGuang Lighting Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

HongGuang Lighting Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

HongGuang Lighting Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥17m and total assets of CN¥148m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.