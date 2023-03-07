Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (SGX:H78) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 11%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (SGX:H78), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following this downgrade, Hongkong Land Holdings' ten analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$2.2b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 321% to US$0.38. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$5.28, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Hongkong Land Holdings' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Hongkong Land Holdings analyst has a price target of US$7.30 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.80. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Hongkong Land Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Hongkong Land Holdings. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Hongkong Land Holdings after today.

