Beijing outlaws wearing black as Hong Kongers fight to keep memory of Tiananmen Sq massacre alive

Louise Watt
·4 min read
An artist in Hong Kong - Reuters
An artist in Hong Kong - Reuters

For a generation, Hongkongers have come together to light candles to mark each anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, a subject that is taboo on mainland China.

But this year, the candlelit vigil in a downtown Hong Kong park that draws tens of thousands has been cancelled, for the second year in a row.

A vigil was held in defiance of a ban in 2020, which the authorities said was because of Covid-19, but anyone who participates on Friday's anniversary has additionally been threatened with a jail term of up to five years.

The ban comes as Hongkongers reel from having their freedoms curtailed over the past year after Beijing imposed a national security law that makes it easier to stamp out dissent.

“Now, even sitting in the park and lighting a candle may be considered a violation of the national security law, which doesn't make any sense,” said Jerry Yuen, the founder of a local activist group that campaigns for the rights of Xinjiang’s Uighurs.

Remembering the anniversary “will empower and unite the people,” he said. “This year’s June 4th is not just China's June 4th; it belongs to Hong Kong, too."

He said he will go to one of several churches that plan to hold services on Friday evening to commemorate the crushing of student-led protests by Chinese soldiers in 1989. The death toll is still unknown, but it is estimated hundreds or thousands of workers and residents died in the crackdown in Beijing.

Other public commemoration of the massacre has been all but stamped out in Hong Kong this year.

Police have refused permission for the vigil, which dates back to 1990, citing a threat to public health and Covid-related restrictions that ban gatherings of more than four people. Hong Kong has not recorded any local Covid-19 transmissions without a clear trace for more than 40 days.

Authorities have said people face up to five years in prison if they participate in the unlawful assembly, and one year for publicising it. Some 3,000 police officers will be on standby around the park.

Other attempts to publicly mark the 32nd anniversary have also been shut down. A museum that documents the 1989 crackdown suddenly closed on Wednesday, after authorities began an investigation into whether it was operating without a licence.

At the weekend, police denied permission for a Tiananmen-themed march. Alexandra Wong, an activist also known as Grandma Wong, turned up anyway on Sunday for a one-woman march with a sign reading “32, June 4, Tiananmen’s lament”, and was arrested.

“The government wants us to censor ourselves by scaring us with different charges and sentences,” said a 24-year-old Hongkonger, who would only give her surname, Tsang. “I will maybe visit the churches and for sure dress in black on the day. If we can’t educate the next generation [about what happened], people will be brainwashed into thinking the massacre didn't happen."

A secondary school liberal studies teacher, who would only give his surname, Tin, said that in past years he would talk about Tiananmen to his pupils and play documentaries about it when there was free time.

“I hesitated this year because I'm afraid of being fired or receiving a complaint given the sensitive political environment in Hong Kong now,” said Mr Tin, in his 30s. “I believe that it is a tradition and responsibility for our generation to pass on the knowledge … Education is not just about teaching the syllabus."

The freedom for thousands to come together to mark the anniversary in years past has contrasted sharply with the way the history of the crackdown is treated in mainland China, where the topic is taboo and commemorative events are suppressed.

In China around the time of the anniversary, authorities visit and round up activists and even mothers of the victims who have campaigned over the years for authorities to reveal the truth of what happened.

Hongkongers are defiant that they will keep alive the memory of June 4.

“I'm not worried that Hongkongers will forget this massacre as I have faith in them,” added the activist Yuen. “People in Hong Kong who have faced challenges during the democracy movement will remember to pass on their defiant spirit to the next generation.”

