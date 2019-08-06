Hongkongers support protests from afar as flash mobs across US and Canada add oil

In recent weeks, Hong Kong expatriates living in New York have become increasingly concerned over the protests in their hometown. Late last week, Michelle Ng, a 34-year-old freelance designer who has lived in New York for the past 12 years, decided to do something about it.

On Thursday evening, she gathered 20 people born in " or with strong ties to " the city at a Starbucks cafe near the Empire State Building to brainstorm.

The group debated ideas on how to show their support over lattes and cappuccinos. Someone thought about walking through New York Subway tunnels with yellow umbrellas, but this was rejected as being too disruptive. Others proposed art exhibits or film screenings, but they decided that would take too long to organise.

Finally, they settled on a flash mob. Within hours, they were working their networks, spreading word through Facebook, Instagram and phone messaging. Sunday afternoon's event in Washington Square Park, in the heart of Greenwich Village, attracted more than 100 people who voiced strong support for Hong Kong protesters, one of several such events held across North America over the weekend.

A Lennon Wall at the New York event, echoing those that have appeared all over Hong Kong. Photo: Joy Chang

"We wanted to do something today so that when everyone wakes up in Hong Kong, they know they're not alone," Ng said. "I wish I was in Hong Kong now to show our support, but we all do what we can."

A few feet away, organisers had spread out two dozen yellow umbrellas on the ground beside impromptu "Lennon Walls" made from FedEx boxes decorated with Post-it notes from passers-by who had stopped to ask questions. "Don't give up" and "New Yorkers support Hong Kong!" some read. "Hong Kong is not China" and "The revolution of our time", others said.

Organisers and participants at the New York event said they had not encountered any physical hostility from pro-Beijing Chinese before Sunday or earlier get-togethers, although several said they had been attacked online, often virulently, by Chinese trolls.

Ng, who lives in a heavily Chinese-American community, said she had travelled by subway to Sunday's flash mob with a painting she had made depicting a Hong Kong protester with goggles, a yellow hard hat and a sign that read "Free Hong Kong".

On the train, several New Yorkers saw her painting and voiced their support, some even shouting "Ga yao" " the Cantonese expression of encouragement meaning "add oil".

"But the Chinese people didn't say anything," Ng said. ."It's kind of painful when you see your fellow countrymen aren't supporting it."

With Hong Kong's weekend protests having become routine, some participants at Sunday's event worried that China's central government was losing patience.

"I'm scared," Yuki Wong, a 17-year-old student who left Hong Kong five years ago, said. "Maybe the PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] is coming in. China may feel it's losing control.

"We should not trust China. They said they would give us 50 years of freedom, but they're breaking their word. It's becoming 'one country, one system'," she added, referencing the "one country, two systems" principle under which Beijing promised Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy for 50 years after it was returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.