Honk for Life rally in West Philly neighborhood in wake of wave of violence

Fabienne Witherspoon didn’t know she had survived a serial killer’s attack when it happened, nor that she had seriously injured her attacker in the process. “I just wanted to get away, and I didn't realize I had stabbed him,” Witherspoon told “20/20.” The man who had attacked her was Tommy Lynn Sells, a notorious serial killer who has confessed to killing at least 50 people during his murderous spree spanning three decades.