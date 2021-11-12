Honk for Life rally in West Philly neighborhood in wake of wave of violence
Members and volunteers of the community group The Black Corner which stands for "Building Love and Creating Knowledge" are asking residents to honk for life.
Members and volunteers of the community group The Black Corner which stands for "Building Love and Creating Knowledge" are asking residents to honk for life.
It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal
Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.
The Sheriff's Office previously stated that a 911 caller recognized a viral hand gesture made by a girl in a car to signal she needed help.
In 27 years of criminal law practice, I've never seen a trial judge tell a jury to applaud a defense witness right before they take the stand.
Erica Burden had dropped off her child at school Tuesday morning and had not been seen or heard from since, Kentucky State Police said.
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.
A witness who called the police after seeing Ahmaud Arbery inside a home under construction the day he was chased and fatally shot in his […]
Brad Rukstales, who gave $25,000 to Trump's campaign and GOP committees in 2020, said he allowed “emotions to get the better of me."
Fabienne Witherspoon didn’t know she had survived a serial killer’s attack when it happened, nor that she had seriously injured her attacker in the process. “I just wanted to get away, and I didn't realize I had stabbed him,” Witherspoon told “20/20.” The man who had attacked her was Tommy Lynn Sells, a notorious serial killer who has confessed to killing at least 50 people during his murderous spree spanning three decades.
'I'm sorry, I don't know much about ammo,' said the person who took an assault rifle into a crowd, then shot three people.
On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
“I’ve been doing this a long time... In all of those hundreds and hundreds of cases, I have never seen anybody as stone-cold guilty as you,” the judge in the case said.
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
The woman who threw the soup is facing criminal charges, according to police in Temple, Texas.
A New England white woman has pleaded guilty to assault charges associated with a “run-in” with three Black women and their five children during the […]
The suspect was found lying in the middle of the road when officers arrived, police said.
Texts between a sister and brother facing decades in prison may hint at a deadly arson that killed five people in August 2020.