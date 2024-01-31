Honky tonk bar coming to Wildwood, first on the island

Git your cowboy boots polished. A honky tonk bar is coming to Wildwood.

That's according to Wildwood365. The media outlet said it is believed to be the first honky tonk on the island, making its home in the Boardwalk Mall.

The bar, an extension of Capt'n Jack's Island Grill business (and liquor license), will be on the mall's ground floor with its main entrance and large windows facing Ocean Avenue, according to Wildwood365. A mid-May opening is planned. Capt'n Jack's, home of the 64-ounce fishbowl drink, is also in the mall.

The Garden State isn't overflowing with honky tonks, but there are more. Here are a few:

More: Cape May County about to open its largest resort

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Country music themed bar coming to Wildwood New Jersey this spring