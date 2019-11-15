Is Honma Golf (HKG:6858) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Honma Golf Limited (HKG:6858) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Honma Golf Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Honma Golf had debt of JP¥3.80b, up from JP¥2.50b in one year. But it also has JP¥14.7b in cash to offset that, meaning it has JP¥10.9b net cash.

SEHK:6858 Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is Honma Golf's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Honma Golf had liabilities of JP¥8.14b falling due within a year, and liabilities of JP¥1.75b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had JP¥14.7b in cash and JP¥9.82b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has JP¥14.6b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Honma Golf is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Honma Golf boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the bad news is that Honma Golf has seen its EBIT plunge 14% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Honma Golf can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Honma Golf may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Honma Golf's free cash flow amounted to 41% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.