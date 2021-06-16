A Honolulu cop was charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy 'without provocation.' Police won't release the body camera footage.

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Honolulu police officer Geoffrey H.L. Thom has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

Police have refused to release body camera footage of the shooting.

Thom had claimed Sykap rammed him with his vehicle, but Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Van Marter said the unreleased body camera footage didn't show that.

A Honolulu police officer has been charged with murder and two other officers have been charged with attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Honolulu prosecutors on Tuesday charged Geoffrey H.L. Thom with second-degree murder and charged Zackary K. Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces with second-degree attempted murder in the fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap, according to the Associated Press.

In court documents seen by AP, Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Van Marter said Thom fired 10 rounds into the rear window of Sykap's car "without provocation."

Police claimed that Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft. They also said Sykap led officers on a chase before the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

